Atlantis.fm music content is carefully chosen to include Europe-wide familiar songs, with a hint of rock, to appeal to adults aged 30+.
Tenerife, Spain / Pop
Atlantis.fm music content is carefully chosen to include Europe-wide familiar songs, with a hint of rock, to appeal to adults aged 30+.
About Atlantis FM 98.2

Atlantis.fm music content is carefully chosen to include Europe-wide familiar songs, with a hint of rock, to appeal to adults aged 30+ and as a result Atlantis.fm appeals to the majority of adults of mixed nationality living, working and visiting the highly popular southern and western coastal areas of Tenerife, as well as our many regular on-line listeners across Spain and the United Kingdom.

