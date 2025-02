About Amor 104.3 FM

Amor 104.3 is the most popular Spanish radio format, featuring Latin pop, ballads and romantic hits. In addition, to the past and today’s Latin music favorites. Feautring a wide range of artists such as Enrique Iglesias, Shakira, Alejandro Sanz, Alejandro Fernandez, Luis Miguel, Paulina Rubio, Juan Gabriel and many more.