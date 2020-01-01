Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Station
  • Playlist
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomeStationsPop
48FM

48FM

48FM

48FM

add
</>
Embed
Student radio Liegeois, mix of all sorts of music.
Liège, Belgium / Pop, Community Radio
Student radio Liegeois, mix of all sorts of music.
App Store
Google Play Store

Similar Stations

Studentradion 98,9
Buzz Radio
Hit Radio Namur
Radio Campus
Radio Uylenspiegel
Backstage Radio News
Radio Star BE
NRK P1 More og Romsdal
AWS Radio
WCAI - Cape and Islands NPR 90.1 FM
Radio Maestral
WAZK - 97.7 ACK-FM

About 48FM

Student radio Liegeois, mix of all sorts of music.

Station website

App

Listen to 48FM, Studentradion 98,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

48FMLiègePop
Studentradion 98,9UppsalaPop
Buzz RadioCharleroiPop
48FMLiègePop
48FMLiègePop
Studentradion 98,9UppsalaPop
Buzz RadioCharleroiPop
48FMLiègePop
48FMLiègePop
Studentradion 98,9UppsalaPop
Buzz RadioCharleroiPop
48FMLiègePop

Radio your way - Download now for free