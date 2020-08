About 1.FM - Jamz

1.FM Jamz is Urban Internet Radio’s most interactive and diverse network, blazing non-stop Hip-Hop and R&B 24/7/365. We give our listeners fresh music, outstanding shows and exceptional DJ’s. With the hardest working staff in internet radio, 1.FM Jamz consistently proves that it is the internet’s #1 urban music station. Check out the upcoming shows box below for more music