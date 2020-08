About 1.FM - Country One

1.FM's Non-stop Country hits and current chart toppers stations, with the golden classics and selected tunes that help make Country music the most popular genre in the USA and a favorite for many others worldwide. Nashville or Texas style, Red Dirt of Western Swing, from the Bakersfield sound and close harmony to honky-tonk and Jug band – it's all here on 1.FM's Country One