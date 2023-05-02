Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
100% POP - NEW WAVE - PROG

100% POP - NEW WAVE - PROG

Radio 100% POP - NEW WAVE - PROG
Radio 100% POP - NEW WAVE - PROG

100% POP - NEW WAVE - PROG

Privas, France, Pop, Punk, French
100% POP - NEW WAVE - PROG is radio specialized Pop and New Wave with standards like The Cure and Depeche Mode, but discoveries like Bye Bye Bicycle or Casey James.

