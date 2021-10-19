You're Welcome w/ Zoe Nightingale

You're Welcome is a satirical improv comedy show whose goal is to find and share peoples stories, from all over the world.
Available Episodes
The Hot Cop
THE PERSON BEHIND THE SCAM - Zoe Vs. Burning Man Ticket Scammers ROUND ONE
Hi everyone, Editor Emily here. I’ve been the editor of this podcast for the last three years and I’ve had the pleasure of watching the You’re Welcome with Zoe Nightingale community grow into such a loving, compassionate group in that time. Zoe is currently caring for a gaggle of Burning Man virgins, so I’ve taken over to bring you all the newest Burning Man scammer. This episode is a bit different. How does one use the Burning Man principles to cure the hurt in this world? Is the infinite power of love strong enough to help a negative outlook of the world and truly poor decisions? What if those decisions hurt your community or those you care about? In this episode, Zoe was contacted through Facebook by somebody calling themself Aishat, who was looking to sell a ticket to Burning Man. This started as your standard scam offering fake tickets but quickly turned when the scammer admitted their lie. Not only did they steal the name and image of a transgender woman, they have quite the story to tell. It’s not often you get the chance to speak to the real person behind the scam, hear their reasoning, and actually level with them about their actions. Despite this scammer actively targeting the Burning Man community and disrespecting the identity of this woman, we wanted to help them change. To the scammer: We don’t harbor anger towards you. We don’t want to get you in trouble. Anyone can change, your past decisions don’t have to weigh down your future. For those of you attending Burning Man, I hope you all have an amazing time. Check out the Burning Man section on Zoe's website for all her tips, tricks, and must-read guide to Burning Man! zoenightingale.com/burningman https://tinyurl.com/Burning-Man-Guide Music by: Noah Lampert - Wicked Games (remix) https://www.syncpodcast.com/ Edited by: Emily Armstrong https://ebrodtman.wixsite.com/emilylaurenedits
Insane Clown Posse - The Pain Games
My long lost series from the Gathering of the Juggalos from last August. To say that I've had a hard year creatively - would be an understatement. I think you all know how much I love podcasting. But the last couple years has been quite a rattling experience - and I wasn't able to figure out how to stay alive financially and support this little podcast of mine. When pandemic hit, I kept my apt...and went into hiding in California. Did I pay rent? Oh you bet I did not. Was my apartment way to expensive for me even with a job? YOU BETCHA. I thought I would have some sort of miracle bail out from the government - and I was wrong...Eventually I owed my landlord enough money for him to break my knees in the olden days, and to fix this - I had to sell everything I had - and go seriously off the grid to rebuild my finances and had to take job after job that left me almost no extra resources to support my passion - of podcasting. Not only that...but when I finally got my finances together and started really working again, I met the devil. Literally. High cheek bones, late fifties, head to toe covered in rhinestones, hair like rapunzel...and I fell in love...not romantically but with every single word that came out of this demons mouth. Now, I do dangerous shit all the time while podcasting. I meet strangers, I invite them into my life and world, sit in dark corners and let the floodgates of their past pour over me. This time however, this is the time, my luck ran out. I interviewed him three times, for over 6 hours, I thought this was going to be like my crowning achievement of truly enrapturing a life...turns out...he was a con artist, and a really scary on at that and the end of this left me and emotionally destroyed. I walk around with alot of trust in humans and in myself - and that my mothers white light will protect me from evil most of the time...well...after this experience I literally couldn't pick up my microphones for months or even look at the sound files. HOWEVER - enough is enough - I've never been one to let fear guide my behavior for too long, and after one million beautiful moments of spontaneous human joy and kindness since, I am ready to try this ONE MORE TIME. cuz....fuck it. You know? So here it is one of my lost moments in time - I'm not sure if I ever really left this festival. The Juggalos left a profound impact on my heart. THIS LITTLE CLOWN IS READY TO FUCKING GO. Wherever you are I send you endless light and love and deep deep luck to get through whatever hardships you are experiencing. LOVE ZOE gatheringofthejuggalosfestivalmusichorrorcorerapOhiomethdrugsdepressionfamilyLGBTQ zoenightingalethisamericanlifePodcaststorytellingviolencegotj21nickvanderkolkloveandradioinsaneclownposseclownvanillaicegaytrumpinclusivemegaphoneslove
THE GATHERING OF THE JUGGALOS
HELLO! It is I, here to wish you a very happy thanksgiving, and in case you're hiding from your family in a spacious linen closet, I have prepared a small amuse bouche for your ear holes. I am finally ready to release some of the content I made at the Gathering of the Juggalos that I went to in August of this year. It had been two years since they had been able to gather and the energy was literally ELECTRIC, the Faygo was flowing, and the whoop whoops could be heard from every corner of the festival grounds. Now what is the "Gathering?" The Gathering of the Juggalos (The Gathering or GOTJ)[1] is an annual festival put on by Psychopathic Records, featuring performances by the entire label roster as well as numerous well-known musical groups and underground artists. It was founded by Jumpsteady, Insane Clown Posse (Joseph Bruce and Joseph Utsler), and their label in 2000. Described by Joseph Bruce as a "Juggalo Woodstock"[2] (Juggalo being a nickname for fans of the Insane Clown Posse), the Gathering of the Juggalos spans five days and includes concerts, wrestling, games, contests, autograph sessions, karaoke, and seminars with artists. I would define it as a place where straight men greet each other by showing one another the inside of the their tuchus hole...with some of the nicest people you'll ever meet - where you get sprayed with soda that is composed of toxic levels of sugar and yellow 5 and the shower lines are so long that you literally have this sludgey syprupy shit on your skin so long that you almost turn into a mutant lisa frank animal. It's the hardest thing I've ever tried to collect stories at, and the MOST FUCKING FUN OF ALL TIME. NO RULES. LITERALLY. I've never ever laughed so hard and met such interesting humans. Two thumbs WAY UP FOR THE GATHERING. I've been trying to go to this for 10 years. I went. I saw. Stay tuned for episode 1, dropping on Black Friday. THANK YOU TO KATE SIEFKER - this rockstar (and patreon fan!!) helped me edit this episode and you can check out all her work at www.katesiefker.com and on her instagram: @codec.kate You can always see all the video work that I do at patron.com/oralfixation Check out all my content on my website www.zoenightingale.com PLEASE RATE MY PODCAST - every star and review helps keep my little Thomas the tank engine running. LOVE TO YOU ALL - remember - you can't change them - you can only change your reaction TO THEM.
A Florida Man
Well...get ready! You think you had a hard childhood...MEET JAMES. I like James. In fact, I have a crush on James because I so admire this way of living life to the absolute fullest. HE LATER told me that the reason his name is "crazy James" is because he took a entire cow heart covered in blood bit into it and spat it at the popular girls at high school. I MEAN HOW HOT IS THAT. You can spit your heart on my anyway babe. hahaha ANYWAY enjoy. Don't forget to subscribe to my patreon.com/oralfixation for all my video content. Gathering of the Juggalos IS COMING UP SOON YOU GUYSSSS
Each episode is unique and can range from 5 minutes to an hour, and will feature a brand new topic usually with someone Zoe has just met. This podcast is not for the faint of heart, buckle up.
ABOUT YOU'RE WELCOME
Like most brilliant ideas, this show was started over a molotov concoction of alcohol and various illicit substances. Zoe had given up on her life long dream, of being the female Howard Stern years ago but finally set out armed with a folding table, a couple lawn chairs, and a foam board sign that read "Free Sex Advice." One by one strangers stopped what they were doing and sat down to talk to them about their lives.
We'd like to take this moment to thank you for coming to our site and leave you with the eternal words of Oscar Wilde:
"I was under the impression that inordinate joviality can atone for an entire lack of class"
This show is done for one reason only, to bring laughter and remind you that we are all the same.