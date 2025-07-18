Quiggold's Kit Reveal, Era Battles communication breakdowns, Smugglers Run 3, and we dive deeper into AhnaldT's recent announcement.We have a very special contest and you can find details in this week's episode. The contest will run until 7/30 and once you figure out the details you can enter just by leaving a very specific comment [or including a very specific thing in your normal comment] on either Youtube or Spotify!We did forget to mention during the show that it would be exceedingly helpful for you to also drop your ally code so that we don't have to track people down!
1:12:50
1:12:50
Captain Ithano and the Balance Pass of Broken Dreams
The Era of Piracy, and a ChatGPT interpretation of the Captain Ithano kit. Our first post-release impressions of the Order 66 raid, as well as the breaking news related to expected raid changes.
1:36:08
1:36:08
Disorder 66 and the Little Mace Windu That Could
While not the first time ever, I sit down with HNN Legend Pico Burrito as we make an attempt to build something of our own.We take the time to analyze the Jedi Master Mace Windu kit and it's potential counters; while also building on many of the topics surrounding the release of the Order 66 raid next week.You can help us mold this [as of now] unnamed project by listening and providing solid, and for the first time solicited, feedback.