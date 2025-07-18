Quiggold’s Guide to Not Giving a Ship

Quiggold's Kit Reveal, Era Battles communication breakdowns, Smugglers Run 3, and we dive deeper into AhnaldT's recent announcement.We have a very special contest and you can find details in this week's episode. The contest will run until 7/30 and once you figure out the details you can enter just by leaving a very specific comment [or including a very specific thing in your normal comment] on either Youtube or Spotify!We did forget to mention during the show that it would be exceedingly helpful for you to also drop your ally code so that we don't have to track people down!