David & Jay Green
Zero Signal
  • The Modern Drug War: Cartels, the Dark Web & Hidden Stories with Retired DEA Agent Brian Townsend
    Is Venezuela really America’s new “narco boogeyman” or just the latest political talking point in the war on drugs? In this episode of Zero Signal, host David Green and co-host Jay sit down with retired DEA Supervisory Special Agent Brian Townsend whose work has been featured by Fox News, CNN, Forbes, and on popular shows like Bill O’Reilly’s No Spin News for a raw, inside look at the modern drug war.Brian pulls back the curtain on how fentanyl and synthetic opioids actually move from China and cartel labs to American neighborhoods, why the opioid epidemic exploded, and what most people get wrong about the fentanyl crisis. We dive into Venezuela vs Mexico, transnational cartels, and how geopolitics shapes the “official story.”Then we go deep into dark web drug markets, cryptocurrency laundering, and the ways traffickers exploit crypto, privacy coins, and mixers to stay ahead of law enforcement. Brian shares what it was really like inside DEA, the pressure, the politics, and the cases that would sound like “conspiracy theories” if you didn’t see them firsthand.If you care about cartels, fentanyl, opioids, Venezuela, DEA, dark web, and government transparency, this is the episode you don’t want to miss.Connect with Brian Townsend:Eagle 6 Training – Work with Brian for training, consulting, or speaking engagements.Only 2 MG – Check out his latest projects and content.Exclusive Listener Discounts: Support the show and grab exclusive deals from our sponsors Using Code ZEROSIGNALAspire Drinks – Green tea-powered healthy energy. 👉 20% OFF at ASPIREDRINKS.COMPrep Starts Now – Conquer uncertainty, one step at a time. 👉 15% OFF at PREPSTARTSNOW.COMZivolife – Exclusive patented superfood! 👉 30% OFF at ZIVO.LIFEKlear Protein – Elevate your protein game with Klear Whey Protein Powder.👉 20% OFF at KLEARPROTEIN.comHyperNatural – The Best Men’s Polo Shirts-Men’s Journal 👉 20% OFF at HYPERNATURALSTYLE.COM📱 Connect with Zero Signal: Reddit, BlueSky, X, TikTok, Facebook, Discord, and YouTube or [email protected]
  • Zero Signal Shorts: Jeffrey Epstein’s Death—Suicide, Cover-Up, or Hit? The Truth Behind the Client List
    Jeffrey Epstein is dead, but the questions aren’t. In this episode of Zero Signal, we dive deep into the death of Jeffrey Epstein, the so-called “client list,” and the network of power that protected him for years. Was it really suicide in a broken federal jail, or a convenient end for a man who knew too much about billionaires, politicians, and elites?We pull apart Epstein’s early rise from Brooklyn college dropout to billionaire money manager, his strange route through the Dalton School and Wall Street, his ties to powerful friends, and the unbelievable series of “failures” at MCC New York the night he died. From flight logs and private islands to falsified guard logs and missing camera angles, we examine the patterns that make so many people suspect a cover-up.If you’re into true crime, government corruption, blackmail, and conspiracy analysis with a cop’s eye, this is for you.Credits: “Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead From Apparent Suicide | TODAY.” YouTube video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_rTy2V8GGo“What really happened on Jeffrey Epstein's private island?” YouTube video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IBYkuK9B98“Jeffrey Epstein Speaking Footage.” YouTube video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PeGMzQ1bRyoExclusive Listener Discounts: Support the show and grab exclusive deals from our sponsors Using Code ZEROSIGNALAspire Drinks – Green tea-powered healthy energy. 👉 20% OFF at ASPIREDRINKS.COMPrep Starts Now – Conquer uncertainty, one step at a time. 👉 15% OFF at PREPSTARTSNOW.COMZivolife – Exclusive patented superfood! 👉 30% OFF at ZIVO.LIFEKlear Protein – Elevate your protein game with Klear Whey Protein Powder.👉 20% OFF at KLEARPROTEIN.comHyperNatural – The Best Men’s Polo Shirts-Men’s Journal 👉 20% OFF at HYPERNATURALSTYLE.COM📱 Connect with Zero Signal: Reddit, BlueSky, X, TikTok, Facebook, Discord, and YouTube or [email protected]
  • MKUltra: Mind Control, Myth, and the Declassified Truth
    In this episode of Zero Signal, David and Jay dive into the dark history of MK-Ultra, the CIA’s real-life mind control program that used LSD, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, electroshock, and trauma-based experiments on prisoners, patients, soldiers, and unsuspecting civilians, tracing its roots from Project Bluebird and Artichoke through Operation Paperclip, Montreal depatterning, and the CIA brothel safehouses of Operation Midnight Climax while exploring theories about Manchurian Candidate assassins, Project Monarch, celebrity mind control, and whether modern tools like SSRIs, legal weed, psychedelics, social media, and algorithms are just the updated version of psychological warfare for a generation living in conspiracy, cults, black projects, and spiritual warfare.Exclusive Listener Discounts: Support the show and grab exclusive deals from our sponsors Using Code ZEROSIGNALAspire Drinks – Green tea-powered healthy energy. 👉 20% OFF at ASPIREDRINKS.COMPrep Starts Now – Conquer uncertainty, one step at a time. 👉 15% OFF at PREPSTARTSNOW.COMZivolife – Exclusive patented superfood! 👉 30% OFF at ZIVO.LIFEKlear Protein – Elevate your protein game with Klear Whey Protein Powder.👉 20% OFF at KLEARPROTEIN.comHyperNatural – The Best Men’s Polo Shirts-Men’s Journal 👉 20% OFF at HYPERNATURALSTYLE.COM📱 Connect with Zero Signal: Reddit, BlueSky, X, TikTok, Facebook, Discord, and YouTube or [email protected]
  • Zero Signal Shorts: Recession Watch — AI, Jobs, and the Vanishing American Dream
    Are we on the brink of a 2025 recession—or just feeling the squeeze? In this Zero Signal Shorts deep dive, Jay connects the key signals in the US economy: recession probability, a rising unemployment rate, weakening labor-force participation, and why recent college grads face elevated jobless and underemployment rates as AI automation trims junior white-collar roles. We walk through housing affordability math in 2025 (bigger mortgages, pricier rents), stubborn grocery and car-payment inflation, and wage stagnation, then zoom out to GDP growth and the outsized role of AI CapEx—plus what an AI pullback could mean for stocks, 401(k)s, and the broader labor market. Jay digs into the college-to-career bottleneck, immigration-linked wage pressures, and the risk of an AI bubble feeding market volatility, while outlining practical steps to prepare: tighten budgets, de-risk high-exposure bets, build emergency buffers, and upskill into resilient roles.Exclusive Listener Discounts: Support the show and grab exclusive deals from our sponsors Using Code ZEROSIGNALAspire Drinks – Green tea-powered healthy energy. 👉 20% OFF at ASPIREDRINKS.COMPrep Starts Now – Conquer uncertainty, one step at a time. 👉 15% OFF at PREPSTARTSNOW.COMZivolife – Exclusive patented superfood! 👉 30% OFF at ZIVO.LIFEKlear Protein – Elevate your protein game with Klear Whey Protein Powder.👉 20% OFF at KLEARPROTEIN.comHyperNatural – The Best Men’s Polo Shirts-Men’s Journal 👉 20% OFF at HYPERNATURALSTYLE.COM📱 Connect with Zero Signal: Reddit, BlueSky, X, TikTok, Facebook, Discord, and YouTube or [email protected]
  • The Dead Internet Theory: Where the Internet Ends and the Simulation Begins
    In this episode, Jay and David dive deep into the Dead Internet Theory — the growing belief that the web as we know it flatlined years ago and has since been taken over by bots, algorithms, AI-generated sludge, and corporate manipulation. From fake comments and synthetic influencers to algorithmic echo chambers and voice-cloned scams, we explore whether we’re still surfing the web or just swimming in simulation.We break down how bot farms, ad-fraud networks, and SEO-gaming AI systems have rewritten online reality, flooding search engines, news feeds, and comment sections with content that sounds human but isn’t. We examine deepfakes, digital psyops, and the coming proof-of-humanity revolution — where biometrics, blockchain IDs, and watermarking will decide who gets to exist online.You’ll hear firsthand stories from inside AI development, real security incidents where machines out-performed humans, and a chilling look at how automation is erasing creativity, conversation, and even jobs. Is the internet dying — or are we just automating humanity out of it?If you’re into digital forensics, AI ethics, cybersecurity, media manipulation, and conspiracy with a technical edge, this episode is your wake-up call.Exclusive Listener Discounts: Support the show and grab exclusive deals from our sponsors Using Code ZEROSIGNALAspire Drinks – Green tea-powered healthy energy. 👉 20% OFF at ASPIREDRINKS.COMPrep Starts Now – Conquer uncertainty, one step at a time. 👉 15% OFF at PREPSTARTSNOW.COMZivolife – Exclusive patented superfood! 👉 30% OFF at ZIVO.LIFEKlear Protein – Elevate your protein game with Klear Whey Protein Powder.👉 20% OFF at KLEARPROTEIN.comHyperNatural – The Best Men’s Polo Shirts-Men’s Journal 👉 20% OFF at HYPERNATURALSTYLE.COM📱 Connect with Zero Signal: Reddit, BlueSky, X, TikTok, Facebook, Discord, and YouTube or [email protected]
About Zero Signal

Ever feel like the world is stranger than the headlines suggest? Welcome to Zero Signal — a podcast about conspiracies, hidden history, fringe science, modern mythology, and the psychology of belief.Join brothers David and Jay as they explore everything from Antarctica’s frozen secrets and Prospera’s covert experiments to Project Blue Beam, mind control, and the subtle ways perception shapes our reality.We uncover the strange, the suppressed, and the unexplained — weaving together threads from paranormal events, government cover-ups, cultural blind spots, and forgotten technologies.If you’re fascinated by unsolved mysteries, alternate timelines, psychological manipulation, and the forces shaping our world behind the curtain — this is your signal.Subscribe now and start seeing the world differently._________________________________________________💡 Listener Perks → 20% Off AspireDrinks.com, 15% Off PrepStartsNow.com, 30% off Zivo.life, 20% off KlearProtein.com, and 20% Off at HyperNaturalStyle.com with code ZEROSIGNAL_________________________________________________📱 Connect with Zero Signal: Reddit, BlueSky, X, TikTok, Facebook, Discord and YouTube or email us at [email protected]_________________________________________________Want to be a guest, share a tip, or pitch a story?👉 Visit ZeroSignal/contact
