Hosted by Leo Babauta, the Zen Habits Podcast explores the power of ritual in support of your greatest purpose, taking on meaningful work, and creating more imp...

Hosted by Leo Babauta, the Zen Habits Podcast explores the power of ritual in support of your greatest purpose, taking on meaningful work, and creating more imp...

About Zen Habits Podcast

Hosted by Leo Babauta, the Zen Habits Podcast explores the power of ritual in support of your greatest purpose, taking on meaningful work, and creating more impact through daily action.