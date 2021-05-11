Zen Habits Podcast is an audio version of the blog written by Leo Babauta about implementing zen habits in daily life. It offers suggestions for how to live and...

About Zen Habits Podcast

Zen Habits Podcast is an audio version of the blog written by Leo Babauta about implementing zen habits in daily life. It offers suggestions for how to live and also includes frequent references to how Leo Babauta has implemented these habits. He covers topics such as simplifying, living frugally, parenting, happiness, motivation, eliminating debt, saving, eating healthily and successfully implementing good habits.The Zen Habits Podcast is produced by Omar M. an avid reader of Leo's blog. Breathe.