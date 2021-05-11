Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

Leo Babauta
Zen Habits Podcast is an audio version of the blog written by Leo Babauta about implementing zen habits in daily life.
EducationSelf-Improvement

  • Everything is a Practice
    https://zenhabits.net/practiceground
    11/5/2021
    2:25
  • Tackling Hard Tasks
    https://zenhabits.net/difficult
    10/29/2021
    2:05
  • Unrushed: How to Feel More Spaciousness in Your Day, Instead of Time Scarcity
    https://zenhabits.net/unrushed
    10/23/2021
    2:42
  • Create a Place for Everything That Matters
    https://zenhabits.net/place
    10/22/2021
    2:49
  • Create a Powerful Framing for the World
    https://zenhabits.net/frame
    10/15/2021
    5:39

About Zen Habits Podcast

Zen Habits Podcast is an audio version of the blog written by Leo Babauta about implementing zen habits in daily life. It offers suggestions for how to live and also includes frequent references to how Leo Babauta has implemented these habits. He covers topics such as simplifying, living frugally, parenting, happiness, motivation, eliminating debt, saving, eating healthily and successfully implementing good habits.The Zen Habits Podcast is produced by Omar M. an avid reader of Leo's blog. Breathe.




Zen Habits Podcast: Podcasts in Family