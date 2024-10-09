Zan Tyler Podcast: Thriving in Your Homeschool

Analyzing Homeschool Reality in Light of Viral Trends | Caleb Price | Ep. 131
What do you think about legislation that would track homeschoolers even in Sunday School? Have others pressured you about your child’s socialization? In this unique episode, Zan and her producer Caleb Price, homeschool father of 5, analyze viral homeschool content and discuss everything from daily schedules to educational freedom. Drawing from their own experiences, Zan and Caleb provide encouragement for parents to focus on what works best for your family rather than following social media trends.
https://zantyler.com/podcast/131-caleb-price
Join Zan Tyler and a special guest each week for real encouragement, engaging stories, and practical wisdom for surviving and thriving on the homeschool journey.
23:17
Crafting Your Homeschool Story: Planning for the High School Years | LaNissir James | Ep. 130
How do you transform your teen's unique high school experiences into a powerful story? Transcripts serve as academic "storybooks" that showcase each student's distinctive path. Zan and LaNissir James discuss documenting achievements, creating meaningful electives, and preparing students for diverse futures. Their conversation reveals how homeschooling through high school empowers teens to pursue their passions while developing essential life skills that lead to future success.
https://zantyler.com/podcast/130-lanissir-james
Join Zan Tyler and a special guest each week for real encouragement, engaging stories, and practical wisdom for surviving and thriving on the homeschool journey.
29:44
Personality and Homeschooling: Understanding Your Different Learners | LaNissir James | Ep. 129
How do personality differences shape your homeschool days? Zan and LaNissir James explore the fascinating dynamics of teaching children with different learning styles and temperaments. Drawing from her experience homeschooling seven unique children, LaNissir shares how understanding personality types transformed her approach to education, while Zan reflects on adapting her teaching methods for each of her children. Together, they discuss practical ways to be "more fascinated and less frustrated" by your children's differences, showing how understanding personality types can strengthen family relationships and create a thriving homeschool environment.
https://zantyler.com/podcast/129-lanissir-james
Join Zan Tyler and a special guest each week for real encouragement, engaging stories, and practical wisdom for surviving and thriving on the homeschool journey.
30:35
Finding Peace in Your Special Needs Homeschool Journey | Peggy Ployhar | Ep. 128
Are you trying to find peace in your homeschool journey while meeting your child's unique needs? Zan and Peggy Ployhar discuss how homeschool parents naturally provide the individualized education their children need, often without realizing it. Through stories of late readers, testing challenges, and learning breakthroughs, they share how focusing on long-term goals rather than immediate progress brings freedom to both parent and child. This conversation with Peggy offers hope and practical wisdom for parents navigating the special needs homeschool journey.
https://zantyler.com/podcast/128-peggy-ployhar
Join Zan Tyler and a special guest each week for real encouragement, engaging stories, and practical wisdom for surviving and thriving on the homeschool journey.
28:55
The Unexpected Gift of Special Needs Homeschooling | Peggy Ployhar | Ep. 127
What if your greatest parenting challenge became your life's calling? When Peggy Ployhar's five-year-old son struggled in traditional school, she reluctantly turned to homeschooling despite her initial resistance. Zan and Peggy share their parallel journeys of releasing parental guilt and learning to embrace their children's unique learning styles. Together they discuss how God transformed Peggy from a corporate engineer into a passionate advocate for special needs families through SPED Homeschool, showing how He often works through our biggest challenges to fulfill His purposes.
https://zantyler.com/podcast/127-peggy-ployhar
Join Zan Tyler and a special guest each week for real encouragement, engaging stories, and practical wisdom for surviving and thriving on the homeschool journey.
Passionate. Uplifting. Relatable. Zan Tyler speaks to the heart of Christian homeschooling moms like no one else. In addition to educating her own children, Zan has spent thirty-plus years joyfully mentoring homeschool parents, publishing curriculum and resources for families, and advocating for home education everywhere from her state’s legislature to our nation’s capital. Now she wants to equip and empower you to answer your God-given calling to teach your kids at home. Join Zan and a special guest each week for real encouragement, engaging stories, and practical wisdom for surviving and thriving on the homeschool journey.
