Zan Tyler Podcast: Thriving in Your Homeschool

Finding Peace in Your Special Needs Homeschool Journey | Peggy Ployhar | Ep. 128

Are you trying to find peace in your homeschool journey while meeting your child's unique needs? Zan and Peggy Ployhar discuss how homeschool parents naturally provide the individualized education their children need, often without realizing it. Through stories of late readers, testing challenges, and learning breakthroughs, they share how focusing on long-term goals rather than immediate progress brings freedom to both parent and child. This conversation with Peggy offers hope and practical wisdom for parents navigating the special needs homeschool journey.