Powered by RND
PodcastsKids & FamilyZan Tyler Podcast: Thriving in Your Homeschool
Listen to Zan Tyler Podcast: Thriving in Your Homeschool in the App
Listen to Zan Tyler Podcast: Thriving in Your Homeschool in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Zan Tyler Podcast: Thriving in Your Homeschool

Podcast Zan Tyler Podcast: Thriving in Your Homeschool
Zan Tyler
Passionate. Uplifting. Relatable. Zan Tyler speaks to the heart of Christian homeschooling moms like no one else. In addition to educating her own children, Zan...
Kids & FamilyParenting

Available Episodes

5 of 132
  • Analyzing Homeschool Reality in Light of Viral Trends | Caleb Price | Ep. 131
    What do you think about legislation that would track homeschoolers even in Sunday School? Have others pressured you about your child’s socialization? In this unique episode, Zan and her producer Caleb Price, homeschool father of 5, analyze viral homeschool content and discuss everything from daily schedules to educational freedom. Drawing from their own experiences, Zan and Caleb provide encouragement for parents to focus on what works best for your family rather than following social media trends. SHOW NOTES https://zantyler.com/podcast/131-caleb-price LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE Join Zan Tyler and a special guest each week for real encouragement, engaging stories, and practical wisdom for surviving and thriving on the homeschool journey. YouTube: https://youtube.com/@thezantylerpodcast Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3QmTyC3   Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3vLipG2  SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION FOR ZAN https://speakpipe.com/Zan_Tyler_Podcast  CONNECT WITH ZAN & FOLLOW HER ON SOCIAL Website: https://zantyler.com/podcast  Instagram: https://instagram.com/zan_tyler_podcast  Facebook: https://facebook.com/ZanTylerHomeschool  TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@thezantylerpodcast  SPONSORED BY BJU PRESS HOMESCHOOL https://bjupresshomeschool.com
    --------  
    23:17
  • Crafting Your Homeschool Story: Planning for the High School Years | LaNissir James | Ep. 130
    How do you transform your teen's unique high school experiences into a powerful story? Transcripts serve as academic "storybooks" that showcase each student's distinctive path. Zan and LaNissir James discuss documenting achievements, creating meaningful electives, and preparing students for diverse futures. Their conversation reveals how homeschooling through high school empowers teens to pursue their passions while developing essential life skills that lead to future success. SHOW NOTES https://zantyler.com/podcast/130-lanissir-james LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE Join Zan Tyler and a special guest each week for real encouragement, engaging stories, and practical wisdom for surviving and thriving on the homeschool journey. YouTube: https://youtube.com/@thezantylerpodcast Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3QmTyC3   Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3vLipG2  SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION FOR ZAN https://speakpipe.com/Zan_Tyler_Podcast  CONNECT WITH ZAN & FOLLOW HER ON SOCIAL Website: https://zantyler.com/podcast  Instagram: https://instagram.com/zan_tyler_podcast  Facebook: https://facebook.com/ZanTylerHomeschool  TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@thezantylerpodcast  SPONSORED BY BJU PRESS HOMESCHOOL https://bjupresshomeschool.com
    --------  
    29:44
  • Personality and Homeschooling: Understanding Your Different Learners | LaNissir James | Ep. 129
    How do personality differences shape your homeschool days? Zan and LaNissir James explore the fascinating dynamics of teaching children with different learning styles and temperaments. Drawing from her experience homeschooling seven unique children, LaNissir shares how understanding personality types transformed her approach to education, while Zan reflects on adapting her teaching methods for each of her children. Together, they discuss practical ways to be "more fascinated and less frustrated" by your children's differences, showing how understanding personality types can strengthen family relationships and create a thriving homeschool environment. SHOW NOTES https://zantyler.com/podcast/129-lanissir-james LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE Join Zan Tyler and a special guest each week for real encouragement, engaging stories, and practical wisdom for surviving and thriving on the homeschool journey. YouTube: https://youtube.com/@thezantylerpodcast Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3QmTyC3   Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3vLipG2  SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION FOR ZAN https://speakpipe.com/Zan_Tyler_Podcast  CONNECT WITH ZAN & FOLLOW HER ON SOCIAL Website: https://zantyler.com/podcast  Instagram: https://instagram.com/zan_tyler_podcast  Facebook: https://facebook.com/ZanTylerHomeschool  TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@thezantylerpodcast  SPONSORED BY BJU PRESS HOMESCHOOL https://bjupresshomeschool.com
    --------  
    30:35
  • Finding Peace in Your Special Needs Homeschool Journey | Peggy Ployhar | Ep. 128
    Are you trying to find peace in your homeschool journey while meeting your child's unique needs? Zan and Peggy Ployhar discuss how homeschool parents naturally provide the individualized education their children need, often without realizing it. Through stories of late readers, testing challenges, and learning breakthroughs, they share how focusing on long-term goals rather than immediate progress brings freedom to both parent and child. This conversation with Peggy offers hope and practical wisdom for parents navigating the special needs homeschool journey. SHOW NOTES https://zantyler.com/podcast/128-peggy-ployhar LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE Join Zan Tyler and a special guest each week for real encouragement, engaging stories, and practical wisdom for surviving and thriving on the homeschool journey. YouTube: https://youtube.com/@thezantylerpodcast Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3QmTyC3   Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3vLipG2  SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION FOR ZAN https://speakpipe.com/Zan_Tyler_Podcast  CONNECT WITH ZAN & FOLLOW HER ON SOCIAL Website: https://zantyler.com/podcast  Instagram: https://instagram.com/zan_tyler_podcast  Facebook: https://facebook.com/ZanTylerHomeschool  TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@thezantylerpodcast  SPONSORED BY BJU PRESS HOMESCHOOL https://bjupresshomeschool.com
    --------  
    28:55
  • The Unexpected Gift of Special Needs Homeschooling | Peggy Ployhar | Ep. 127
    What if your greatest parenting challenge became your life's calling? When Peggy Ployhar's five-year-old son struggled in traditional school, she reluctantly turned to homeschooling despite her initial resistance. Zan and Peggy share their parallel journeys of releasing parental guilt and learning to embrace their children's unique learning styles. Together they discuss how God transformed Peggy from a corporate engineer into a passionate advocate for special needs families through SPED Homeschool, showing how He often works through our biggest challenges to fulfill His purposes. SHOW NOTES https://zantyler.com/podcast/127-peggy-ployhar LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE Join Zan Tyler and a special guest each week for real encouragement, engaging stories, and practical wisdom for surviving and thriving on the homeschool journey. YouTube: https://youtube.com/@thezantylerpodcast Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3QmTyC3   Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3vLipG2  SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION FOR ZAN https://speakpipe.com/Zan_Tyler_Podcast  CONNECT WITH ZAN & FOLLOW HER ON SOCIAL Website: https://zantyler.com/podcast  Instagram: https://instagram.com/zan_tyler_podcast  Facebook: https://facebook.com/ZanTylerHomeschool  TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@thezantylerpodcast  SPONSORED BY BJU PRESS HOMESCHOOL https://bjupresshomeschool.com
    --------  
    34:45

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Zan Tyler Podcast: Thriving in Your Homeschool

Passionate. Uplifting. Relatable. Zan Tyler speaks to the heart of Christian homeschooling moms like no one else. In addition to educating her own children, Zan has spent thirty-plus years joyfully mentoring homeschool parents, publishing curriculum and resources for families, and advocating for home education everywhere from her state’s legislature to our nation’s capital. Now she wants to equip and empower you to answer your God-given calling to teach your kids at home. Join Zan and a special guest each week for real encouragement, engaging stories, and practical wisdom for surviving and thriving on the homeschool journey. zantyler.com
Podcast website

Listen to Zan Tyler Podcast: Thriving in Your Homeschool, Wow in the World and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/6/2025 - 8:56:59 AM