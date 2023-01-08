Judge Staci O'Neal and Judge Staci Bevill take you behind the scenes to understand the Youth Court world in Mississippi. Youth Court cases are confidential and ...
Disposition Hearings
Judge Staci O'Neal and Judge Staci Bevill take you behind the gavel to have a conversation about Disposition Hearings and various Disposition Alternatives used in their Youth Court. In the adult criminal world, it's called "Sentencing" but in the Youth Court world, it's called Disposition. Disposition is a time for the Judge to impose consequences that will serve the best interest of the youth and protect the community. The Youth Services Counselors play a critical role in gathering information about the Youth and presenting that information to the Judge so that the Judge can make an informed decision. Listen for creative disposition alternatives like the 1980's Protocol, the Incentive Wheel and Public Speaking 101. All that we do in Disposition Hearings has one goal - to make sure the criminal behavior stops and young people grow to reach their potential and become productive members of society.
8/7/2023
34:33
An Introduction to Youth Court Unsealed: A look behind the gavel
In this Podcast, Judge Staci O'Neal and Judge Staci Bevill introduce you to Youth Court UnSealed: A Look Behind the Gavel. Judge Staci O'Neal is a County and Youth Court Judge in Madison County, Mississippi and Judge Staci Bevill is a County and Youth Court Judge in Lee County, Mississippi. We hope to educate practitioners and the general public about Youth Court in hopes of giving listeners a peek behind the confidential closed doors of Youth Court. Our Youth Courts are closed proceedings where the general public and the media are not permitted to observe. For that reason, there is mystery and misunderstanding surrounding the process. If you have questions about Youth Court or you would like to be a guest on a future podcast, please email [email protected]. This Podcast is not legal advice or intended to be a substitute for legal advice. It is for educational purposes only.
About Youth Court UNSEALED: A Look Behind the Gavel
