Youth Court UNSEALED: A Look Behind the Gavel

Disposition Hearings

Judge Staci O'Neal and Judge Staci Bevill take you behind the gavel to have a conversation about Disposition Hearings and various Disposition Alternatives used in their Youth Court. In the adult criminal world, it's called "Sentencing" but in the Youth Court world, it's called Disposition. Disposition is a time for the Judge to impose consequences that will serve the best interest of the youth and protect the community. The Youth Services Counselors play a critical role in gathering information about the Youth and presenting that information to the Judge so that the Judge can make an informed decision. Listen for creative disposition alternatives like the 1980's Protocol, the Incentive Wheel and Public Speaking 101. All that we do in Disposition Hearings has one goal - to make sure the criminal behavior stops and young people grow to reach their potential and become productive members of society.