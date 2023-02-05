You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen: MMA superstar, American gangster...and bad guy...speaks his mind, drops knowledge and sounds off as the absolute authoritative voice in the world ... More
My BKFC 41 Experience, ONE Turns Down Francis Ngannou, and Dr. Andrew Huberman LIED!
After another busy weekend in combat sports, Chael discusses the following on today's show:ONE Championship's decision to not submit a final offer to Francis Ngannou and what this means for the former champ's free agency (00:42)His takeaways from BKFC 41 in Denver, what to make of Conor McGregor's surprise appearance, and how we should view Luke Rockhold following his loss to Mike Perry (10:24)Why Saturday's UFC 288 main event odds have Chael confused about how the fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo will go down (31:03)Why Chael believes that Dr. Andrew Huberman -- a professor of neuroscience at Stanford -- is a snake oil salesman (48:23)And more!
5/2/2023
1:11:58
CANCEL Whittaker vs. Du Plessis, Davis vs. Garcia Payouts, and Will Conor McGregor EVER Fight Again?
On today's episode, Chael discusses:Reported earnings from last weekend's massive boxing showdown between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia (00:45)Max Holloway's interested in fighting Conor McGregor, but Chael isn't convinced we'll see McGregor ever step into the Octagon again (11:17)Why Chael thinks the UFC messed up in booking a fight between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290 (24:55)And more!
4/28/2023
54:25
Sergei Pavlovich Messed Up, Burns vs. Muhammad at UFC 288, and Will Oliveira vs. Dariush Actually Happen?
After a jam-packed weekend in combat sports, Chael discusses the following:Sergei Pavlovich's knockout win over Curtis Blaydes and how, despite the impressive victory, Pavlovich made a huge mistake (00:49)The announcement of Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad at UFC 288, whether this is truly a No. 1 contender fight, and where Shavkat Rakhmonov fits into all of this (22:00)Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis and why Chael is surprised that the two middleweights are fighting each other at UFC 290 (30:00)Why Chael isn't convinced that Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush -- now scheduled for UFC 289 -- won't actually happen (36:02)And more!
4/25/2023
45:11
The FAILED Jon Jones Experiment, Pavlovich vs. Blaydes Stakes, and is Francis Ngannou Signing with ONE?
On today's loaded episode, Chael discusses the following:*Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia putting their purses on the line tomorrow night and why Chael believes this is a STUPID idea (00:48)Chael's interview with ONE Championship founder Chatri Sityodtong where he talks about his interest in signing Francis Ngannou, if he believes Demetrious Johnson will retire after the Adriano Moraes trilogy, and the upcoming return of young star Sage Northcutt (17:04)Why Chael believes Jon Jones' move up to heavyweight has been a colossal failure (43:02)Saturday's UFC heavyweight main event between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes (53:04)And much more!*This episode was recorded before the announcement of Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad for the UFC 288 co-main event.
4/21/2023
1:10:17
Max Holloway's Peculiar Position, A "Real Fight" for Alex Pereira, and Jon Jones is LYING!
After watching another stellar UFC event in Kansas City this past weekend, Chael is here to discuss the following on today's episode:Max Holloway's impressive win over up-and-comer Arnold Allen and what the UFC should do with the beloved former champion (00:42)Conflicting reports surrounding Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic and Jones' consequent tweets threatening his retirement from MMA (9:11)Who Chael thinks Alex Pereira should face in his first light heavyweight fight (28:40)The postponement of Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush for next month's UFC 288 and how Dana White and crew may go about replacing such a big fight (37:01)And more!
