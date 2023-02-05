You're Welcome! With Chael Sonnen

My BKFC 41 Experience, ONE Turns Down Francis Ngannou, and Dr. Andrew Huberman LIED!

After another busy weekend in combat sports, Chael discusses the following on today's show:ONE Championship's decision to not submit a final offer to Francis Ngannou and what this means for the former champ's free agency (00:42)His takeaways from BKFC 41 in Denver, what to make of Conor McGregor's surprise appearance, and how we should view Luke Rockhold following his loss to Mike Perry (10:24)Why Saturday's UFC 288 main event odds have Chael confused about how the fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo will go down (31:03)Why Chael believes that Dr. Andrew Huberman -- a professor of neuroscience at Stanford -- is a snake oil salesman (48:23)And more!