Overcome the Fear of Being Seen with Jen Gottlieb

Have you been struggling with lack of confidence in showing up as who you really are? Do you find yourself constantly comparing yourself to others on social media and feeling disempowered in your own journey? Today, Jen Gottlieb provides advice on how to overcome the fear of being seen - so you can take your life to the next level! Jen Gottlieb is the Co-Founder of Super Connector Media, and Author of Be Seen. She previously had a 14-season run as a co-host on VH1, as well as a successful career as a Broadway actress. Jen's ultimate passion is helping experts and entrepreneurs gain the confidence and knowledge to get into the mainstream media, or on the stage of that major event -- giving them the authority and social proof to place them at the top of other industries. Jen speaks around the world to entrepreneurs and has been featured on numerous top podcasts as well as in Forbes, Maxim, E! News, Business Insider, Shape, Women's Health, Well + Good, CBS, Good Morning America, PBS and in Goop as one of the top 11 professionals helping people find satisfying, successful careers.