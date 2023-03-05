Get ready to unlock your full potential and become the ultimate champion of your life! The Coachable Podcast is your one-stop-shop for unparalleled personal and... More
Cleaning Up After An Emotional Storm with Tori Gordon
Welcome back to The Coachable Podcast! This week I am excited to dive further in to a topic most people don't talk about - cleaning up after an emotional storm. We know that when a storm hits our town, there is much to clean up and repair afterwards. But we often don't think about the clean up process when an emotional storm hits our life.
Join me as I talk about what cleaning up after an emotional storm in your life can actually look like.
Connect with us on Instagram
5/3/2023
42:57
Let Your Presence Become Your Legacy
Welcome back to The Coachable Podcast! First of all - THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for all of the love over the last few weeks! It has been amazing to grow this community and I look forward to bringing you more and more incredible conversations with top thought leaders.
This week is a little different as I AM THE ONE in the hot seat being interviewed by my dear friend, James Silvas.
Join us as we discuss all things personal, business, beliefs, mottos I live by and more!
4/26/2023
1:04:58
Overcome the Fear of Being Seen with Jen Gottlieb
Have you been struggling with lack of confidence in showing up as who you really are? Do you find yourself constantly comparing yourself to others on social media and feeling disempowered in your own journey? Today, Jen Gottlieb provides advice on how to overcome the fear of being seen - so you can take your life to the next level!
Jen Gottlieb is the Co-Founder of Super Connector Media, and Author of Be Seen. She previously had a 14-season run as a co-host on VH1, as well as a successful career as a Broadway actress.
Jen’s ultimate passion is helping experts and entrepreneurs gain the confidence and knowledge to get into the mainstream media, or on the stage of that major event -- giving them the authority and social proof to place them at the top of other industries.
Jen speaks around the world to entrepreneurs and has been featured on numerous top podcasts as well as in Forbes, Maxim, E! News, Business Insider, Shape, Women’s Health, Well + Good, CBS, Good Morning America, PBS and in Goop as one of the top 11 professionals helping people find satisfying, successful careers.
Connect with Jen on Instagram
Visit Jen’s Website
Check out Super Connector Media
Order Jen’s book: Be Seen
4/19/2023
1:03:20
Learning to Love Again After A Traumatic Childhood with Michael Unbroken
Welcome back to The Coachable Podcast! I am so excited to share another insightful conversation with my dear friend - Michael Unbroken. From homeless to hero, Michael is the Founder of Think Unbroken, best-selling author, award-winning speaker, podcast host, coach, and advocate for adult survivors of childhood trauma.
Since 2016, Michael has empowered over 100,000 trauma survivors to get out of The Vortex, learn to love themselves, and become the hero of their own story. Michael has written multiple books including the best seller Think Unbroken: Understanding and Overcoming Childhood Trauma, spoken in over 80 countries, won investments from Undercover Billionaire Grant Cardone, and is on a mission to end Generational Trauma in his lifetime.
Connect with Michael on Instagram
Listen to The Think Unbroken Podcast on Spotify or Apple
Check out Michael’s work on his Website
4/12/2023
1:08:46
James Silvas: Join the Top 1% Of Successful People with These Peak Performance Habits!
Welcome back to The Coachable Podcast! I am so excited to share my conversation with International Mindset Specialist and Peak Performance Coach, James Silvas!
James teaches athletes, leaders, and high-performing teams how to clear their minds, break through fear, optimize their performance, and enhance the quality of their personal and professional lives.
He graduated with a bachelor's Degree from UNLV, where he was inspired to pursue this work by his faculty mentor and 4x world-renowned Mental Performance Coach, Dr. Mark Guadagnoli (Dr. G).
James is also the founder of Be That 1% – a movement, brand, and podcast that inspires others to live on their terms, overcome obstacles and do what 99% of people won’t.
His podcast is ranked in the top 1% globally and has reached over 130+ countries.
He’s worked with over 8,000+ people from 12+ countries, and His client base has included companies such as NIKE, Caesars, MGM, and Core Power Yoga
Connect with James on Instagram
Listen to Be That 1% Podcast on Spotify or Apple
Check out James’ work on his Website
Get ready to unlock your full potential and become the ultimate champion of your life! The Coachable Podcast is your one-stop-shop for unparalleled personal and spiritual development. Join host Tori Gordon as she takes you on a journey of self-discovery through intimate conversations and inspiring stories from the world's most successful leaders in business, health, sports, science, and entertainment. Discover the tools, resources, and motivation you need to push beyond your limits and achieve greatness in every aspect of your life. Don't settle for mediocrity - tune in to The Coachable Podcast and unleash your inner champion today!