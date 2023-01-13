End of An Era

Well fam.. this is it. This final episode. Well, that's not entirely true. Stay tuned for what is to come. But in this episode, Katie welcomes her favorite guest Dayna Kathan one last time. Growing pains and change are a necessary part of life to get to the next level. Dayna is not a stranger to the concept and updates us all on her life in 2023. The two also break down the most important mission in life, seeking out the best dance bar, OBVIOUSLY. If you haven't watched the Pamela Anderson documentary you are sleeping, but also no spoilers but you will hear all the thoughts. And if you want to hear two basic bitches word vomit a Pinterest board, well you're in luck. I cannot thank you all enough for your continued love and support of this podcast. This isn't the end of the road. I plan on continuing these conversations and sharing my life and thoughts and feelings with you all. And soon!! Xx Katie