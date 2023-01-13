“A bitch, a mean girl, a bully”… There’s not many names Katie hasn’t been called. “You’re Gonna Love Me” is a podcast that’s going to open the eyes, the ears, a... More
End of An Era
Well fam.. this is it. This final episode. Well, that’s not entirely true. Stay tuned for what is to come. But in this episode, Katie welcomes her favorite guest Dayna Kathan one last time. Growing pains and change are a necessary part of life to get to the next level. Dayna is not a stranger to the concept and updates us all on her life in 2023. The two also break down the most important mission in life, seeking out the best dance bar, OBVIOUSLY. If you haven’t watched the Pamela Anderson documentary you are sleeping, but also no spoilers but you will hear all the thoughts. And if you want to hear two basic bitches word vomit a Pinterest board, well you’re in luck. I cannot thank you all enough for your continued love and support of this podcast. This isn’t the end of the road. I plan on continuing these conversations and sharing my life and thoughts and feelings with you all. And soon!! Xx Katie This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode. Visit FactorMeals.com/loveme50 and use code loveme50 to get 50% off your first box. Visit Dipseastories.com/loveme to get 30 days of full access for free Produced by Dear Media
2/3/2023
42:46
Reflection, Introspection and Milfs
On today's episode, Katie is getting deep and dark. First she goes dark with her review and recap of the new show Milf Manor. It’s truly disturbing. Then she gets deeps talking about the process of going through life changes and how we will not recognize our own face over night. Change can be scary, exciting and necessary and often manifesting in our appearance. Produced by Dear Media
1/27/2023
25:44
Shade Songs Are The Moment
On today's episode, Katie is giving an update on her birthday weekend. She breaks down what went down with her lunch with Tom, as everything is not what it seems. And speaking of exes, Katie can’t get enough of shade songs. Taylor Swift has been famous for sharing her ex through the power of song, Beyoncé famously called out Jay Z, and most recently Shakira and Miley Cyrus are taking their exes and their cheating public with their new releases. And they are good! Katie also talks about her obsession with Netflix’s The Circle and why you need to watch! Produced by Dear Media
1/20/2023
27:50
The Law of Assumption
This week Katie is celebrating her birthday and dishing on her plans. Her thoughts on dry January and why sometimes having a birthday after the holidays sucks. Katie discusses her favorite manifesting practice and that is through the Law of Assumption. The Law of Assumption simply put is what we assume to be true is what we will eventually manifest. Mindset is a powerful thing and meditating and using affirmations can help you manifest some incredible things in your life. PLUS Katie answers some questions and talks on the VPR season 10 trailer! This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode. Visit www.Talkspace.com and use code loveme to get $100 off of your first month. Produced by Dear Media
1/13/2023
27:34
Dating is Complicated with Rob Evors
This week Katie welcomes friend, a God Parent, counterpart Rob Evors. Rob and Katie talk about being Godparents to the best friend's daughter, Hartford, and who is better at it. Rob recently moved to Austin and breaks down the dynamics between LA and Austin and the big ones, babies in bars for one. They then discuss whether or not they want children of their own, the responsibilities and pressures of society and if they would consider being single parents. They also discuss being single and Katie asks Rob if he has any advice as he also has a dating and relationship podcast called It’s Complicated, he also discusses his own dating life and love for reality TV. Visit Factor75.com/loveme60 and use code loveme60 to get 60% off your first box.
