Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsEducationYour Vet Wants You to Know
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Your Vet Wants You to Know
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Your Vet Wants You to Know

Your Vet Wants You to Know
EducationKids & Family
Your Vet Wants You to Know
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 95
  • One Health Heroes, July 15, 2025: NIH Cuts, State Public Health Setbacks, and Why Science Matters
    There have been alarming cuts to public health research funding at both the federal and state levels. In this powerful episode, Dr. Brittany Lancellotti is joined again by Dr. Mandy Sorenson from the American Association of Food Safety and Public Health Veterinarians. Together, they unpack the far-reaching consequences on scientific progress, and share what you can do to support public health professionals, veterinarians, and the scientific community. What listeners will learn: Why NIH cut over 2,000 research grants and $10 billion in funding. Understand the scope and impact of funding being canceled—including projects on health equity, Alzheimer’s, and vaccine research. How these cuts impact veterinarians and public health Explore the concept of brain drain, the loss of generational scientific mentorship, and how state programs are losing critical disease surveillance funds. The largest measles outbreak in the U.S. since 2000 Find out how vaccine hesitancy and the loss of public health infrastructure are contributing to the reemergence of preventable diseases. How veterinarians can advocate for One Health Learn how you can get involved, share your story, and educate your clients about the value of public health and science-driven medicine. Resources and Links Mentioned: American Association of Food Safety and Public Health Veterinarians (AAFSPHV) Join or subscribe to their bi-monthly newsletter NIH will resinstate 900 grants in response to court order Federal District Court Strikes Down NIH's Unlawful Directives That Led to the Elimination of Critical Research The Bethesda Declaration: A Call for NIH and HHS Leadership to Deliver on Promises of Academic Freedom and Scientific Excellence American Public Health Association Press Release: For Our Health warns the proposed HHS budget cuts put Americans at risk Trump Administration Slashes Pledged Funding that Would Protect Illinoisans Measles Cases and Outbreaks Have you been affected by funding cuts or cancellation of grants/research? Send your story to [email protected]  Audio and video encouraged.    Help support our mission through BUY ME A COFFEE: https://buymeacoffee.com/yourvet Our vision is for Your Vet Wants You to Know to be a resource for veterinarians to improve client communication by introducing a discussion about a common topic during the vet visit, then directing the client to a reliable source of engaging, understandable, and accessible information.   By doing so, we strive for: 1) increased pet health literacy among pet owners,   2) improved partnership between clients and the veterinary team,   3) improved medical outcomes for pets, and   4) improved quality of life and efficiency for veterinarians.   Connect with Your Vet! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yourvetwantsyoutoknow Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yourvetwantsyoutoknow Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/yourvetwantsyoutoknow
    --------  
    23:02
  • 078 Travel with Dogs
    Planning to travel with dogs? Whether you’re hitting the road or taking to the skies, Dr. Brittany Lancellotti shares her top tips for keeping your pet safe, calm, and comfortable during travel from professional to personal experience. From choosing the right gear to navigating hotels and airports, this episode is your go-to guide for vet-approved vacation planning. 🐾What You’ll Learn: 🧳 How to decide if your pet is ready to travel or better off at home 🚘 Road trip safety essentials and potty break tips 🏨 How to be a gracious guest at pet-friendly hotels or rentals ✈️ How to safely fly with your pet without turning it into a midair meltdown (seriously, the smush-faced breeds - I'm looking at you Frenchies - get too hot!). 📋 The ultimate pet travel checklist (spoiler: bring the slobbery toy) 🔗 Mentioned in This Episode: Links to recommended affiliate products and services: Sleepypod travel harnesses  Sherpa Original Deluxe Carrier  Ruffwear harnesses and Ruffwear lifejackets  Furbo Dog Camera for safety monitoring at home and away Trusted Housesitters if you decide to leave them home or to find petsitting opportunities while you travel Our vision is for Your Vet Wants You to Know to be a resource for veterinarians to improve client communication by introducing a discussion about a common topic during the vet visit, then directing the client to a reliable source of engaging, understandable, and accessible information.   By doing so, we strive for: 1) increased pet health literacy among pet owners,   2) improved partnership between clients and the veterinary team,   3) improved medical outcomes for pets, and   4) improved quality of life and efficiency for veterinarians.   Help support our mission through BUY ME A COFFEE: https://buymeacoffee.com/yourvet Connect with Your Vet! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yourvetwantsyoutoknow Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yourvetwantsyoutoknow Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/yourvetwantsyoutoknow
    --------  
    14:33
  • One Health Heroes, July 1, 2025: Mosquito-Borne Threats You Should Know About
    As summer heat arrives, so do the bugs—and the dangers they carry. In this One Health Heroes update, Dr. Sorenson kicks us off with breaking news on avian influenza and screwworm control, then Dr. Rothfeldt walks us through the full spectrum of mosquito-borne threats—from West Nile to emerging Oropouche virus—and shows why protecting people and pets must go hand-in-hand.   🌎 What you'll learn in this episode: The latest updates on Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and USDA vaccine proposals A breakdown of the USDA’s 5-pronged strategy to stop Screwworm at the border How the sterile fly technique is being used to protect livestock and wildlife Why West Nile virus, EEE, Cache Valley virus, and other mosquito-transmitted threats are a growing concern across the U.S. The impact of global dengue outbreaks on local transmission risks in places like Florida, Arizona, and California A look at the emerging Oropouche virus and its parallels to Zika The critical importance of heartworm prevention for pets—especially in high-risk areas Tips for protecting yourself and your pets from mosquito bites this summer 🔗 Resources & Links Mentioned 🐛 Panama-United States Commission for the Eradication and Prevention of Screwworm (COPEG) Learn about the sterile fly technique and eradication efforts: https://www.copeg.org/en/produccion/ 🦟 CDC Vector-Borne Disease Overview Detailed information on mosquito-borne viruses in the U.S.: https://www.cdc.gov/vector-borne-diseases/index.html 💉 USDA HPAI Vaccine Strategy (coverage via Reuters) https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/usda-develops-potential-plan-vaccinate-poultry-bird-flu-2025-06-20/ 🧪 CAPC (Companion Animal Parasite Council) – for veterinary parasite prevention guidance: https://www.capcvet.org 🧑‍⚕️ CDC ZOHU Calls (Zoonoses & One Health Updates for Veterinarians) Free monthly CE webinars, Listserv https://www.cdc.gov/one-health/php/zohu/index.html#:~:text=Zoonoses%20%26%20One%20Health%20Updates%20(ZOHU)%20Calls%20are%20one%2D,animal%2Dhuman%2Denvironment%20interface. 🧫 American Association of Food Safety and Public Health Veterinarians (AAFSPHV) Join or subscribe to their bi-monthly newsletter: https://www.aafsphv.org   Help support our mission through BUY ME A COFFEE: https://buymeacoffee.com/yourvet Our vision is for Your Vet Wants You to Know to be a resource for veterinarians to improve client communication by introducing a discussion about a common topic during the vet visit, then directing the client to a reliable source of engaging, understandable, and accessible information.   By doing so, we strive for: 1) increased pet health literacy among pet owners,   2) improved partnership between clients and the veterinary team,   3) improved medical outcomes for pets, and   4) improved quality of life and efficiency for veterinarians.   Connect with Your Vet! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yourvetwantsyoutoknow Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yourvetwantsyoutoknow Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/yourvetwantsyoutoknow
    --------  
    33:18
  • 077: Traveling without Pets - How to Keep Your Pet Happy While You’re Away
    Summer travel plans don’t always include our furry companions—and that’s okay! In this episode, Dr. Brittany Lancellotti, a board-certified veterinary dermatologist, shares expert advice to help you prepare your pet for your absence and ensure they’re cared for with compassion and reliability. Whether you're considering a pet sitter, boarding facility, or a combination of both, you’ll walk away with actionable steps to reduce stress for both you and your pets. 🧳 In this episode, you’ll learn: 🐶 How to choose the best care option for your pet’s personality—boarding, in-home sitter, or hybrid 🧘 Ways to ease your pet’s anxiety while you’re gone, including calming aids and routine tips 📋 What to include in a pet sitter care plan—feeding, meds, quirks, emergency info & more 🎥 How tech tools can keep you connected during your trip 🧼 What makes a great boarding facility and how to spot red flags 🏡 How to prep your home and pet before you head out for a guilt-free getaway 📌 Mentioned in this episode (Affiliate Links): 🐾 Trusted Housesitters – Find trusted pet sitters near you 🎥 Furbo Dog Camera - Watch and give your pets treats while you are away! 1. Furbo 360° Dog Camera and Furbo 360° Cat Camera  - ONLY $44 during Prime Day for the model that requires a subscription to unlock OR $129 without a subscription. Regularly priced $210.  2. Furbo Mini - ONLY $25 during Prime Day for the model that requires a subscription to unlock OR $59 without a subscription. Regularly priced at $99.  Use code FURBOVIP starting June 26th! 🐕 ThunderEase Pheromone Diffuser for Calming Dogs 🐈 Feliway Pheromone Diffuser for Calming Cats
    --------  
    10:11
  • One Health Heroes, June 15, 2025: Avian Influenza and vaccines, Tularemia, Screwworm, and the Power of Prevention
    In a new episode of One Health Heroes, Dr. Brittany Lancellotti is joined by Dr. Mandy Sorenson, communications specialist with the American Association of Food Safety and Public Health Veterinarians. Together, they break down the latest developments in highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), tularemia risks in pets and people, and how public health veterinary professionals are vital in protecting animal and human populations. 🔑 Key Takeaways: Massive Avian Flu Outbreak in Arizona: A large commercial egg facility lost 6 million birds, prompting renewed discussions around poultry vaccination for HPAI. Trade implications and vaccine limitations are major hurdles to widespread use. Learn more: USDA announces $100M funding opportunity in fight against avian influenza H5N1 Persistence in Raw Milk: H5N1 remains infectious in raw milk for up to a week under refrigeration. Pasteurization is a critical safety measure for both humans and pets. Read more: CDC on Raw Milk Risks Emerging Threat: Tularemia Zoonotic bacterial disease spread by ticks, flies, and contact with infected animals. Most common in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, but reportable nationwide. Tick prevention is essential for both pets and people. View the: CAPC tick prevalence maps USDA Workforce Reductions May Impact Outbreak Response: Loss of ~1,300 USDA-APHIS employees may slow outbreak detection and genotyping capabilities. Agencies are still working hard to monitor multiple diseases including screwworm and tularemia. Scratching the Itch: Rapid Cage-Side Avian Flu Test Purdue researchers developed a rapid test for avian influenza using a water bath and paper strip. Promises quicker diagnosis, isolation, and containment. New assay offers way to combat the treat of HPAI   Help support our mission through BUY ME A COFFEE: https://buymeacoffee.com/yourvet Our vision is for Your Vet Wants You to Know to be a resource for veterinarians to improve client communication by introducing a discussion about a common topic during the vet visit, then directing the client to a reliable source of engaging, understandable, and accessible information.   By doing so, we strive for: 1) increased pet health literacy among pet owners,   2) improved partnership between clients and the veterinary team,   3) improved medical outcomes for pets, and   4) improved quality of life and efficiency for veterinarians.   Connect with Your Vet! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yourvetwantsyoutoknow Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yourvetwantsyoutoknow Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/yourvetwantsyoutoknow
    --------  
    26:42

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Your Vet Wants You to Know

As a curious pet owner, have you ever taken to the internet for more information about pet health? Maybe you want to know why your pet is itchy and what you can do about it. Maybe you’re frustrated about the ear infections always coming back. Maybe you’re looking for ways to make veterinary care more affordable. Instead of wading through a sea of information that may not be reliable, and in some cases may be harmful, here is what Your Vet Wants You to Know. I’m Dr. Brittany Lancellotti, board certified veterinary dermatology specialist. Join me to get the information you’re looking for to care for your dog and cat, from diseases and treatments to financial planning and what’s happening in the world of veterinary medicine. If you’re curious about your pet's health, then Your Vet Wants You to Know.
Podcast website
EducationKids & FamilyPets & Animals

Listen to Your Vet Wants You to Know, The Jamie Kern Lima Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.21.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/19/2025 - 1:53:37 PM