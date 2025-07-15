One Health Heroes, July 15, 2025: NIH Cuts, State Public Health Setbacks, and Why Science Matters
There have been alarming cuts to public health research funding at both the federal and state levels. In this powerful episode, Dr. Brittany Lancellotti is joined again by Dr. Mandy Sorenson from the American Association of Food Safety and Public Health Veterinarians. Together, they unpack the far-reaching consequences on scientific progress, and share what you can do to support public health professionals, veterinarians, and the scientific community. What listeners will learn: Why NIH cut over 2,000 research grants and $10 billion in funding. Understand the scope and impact of funding being canceled—including projects on health equity, Alzheimer’s, and vaccine research. How these cuts impact veterinarians and public health Explore the concept of brain drain, the loss of generational scientific mentorship, and how state programs are losing critical disease surveillance funds. The largest measles outbreak in the U.S. since 2000 Find out how vaccine hesitancy and the loss of public health infrastructure are contributing to the reemergence of preventable diseases. How veterinarians can advocate for One Health Learn how you can get involved, share your story, and educate your clients about the value of public health and science-driven medicine. Resources and Links Mentioned: American Association of Food Safety and Public Health Veterinarians (AAFSPHV) Join or subscribe to their bi-monthly newsletter NIH will resinstate 900 grants in response to court order Federal District Court Strikes Down NIH's Unlawful Directives That Led to the Elimination of Critical Research The Bethesda Declaration: A Call for NIH and HHS Leadership to Deliver on Promises of Academic Freedom and Scientific Excellence American Public Health Association Press Release: For Our Health warns the proposed HHS budget cuts put Americans at risk Trump Administration Slashes Pledged Funding that Would Protect Illinoisans Measles Cases and Outbreaks Have you been affected by funding cuts or cancellation of grants/research? Send your story to [email protected]
