077: Traveling without Pets - How to Keep Your Pet Happy While You’re Away

Summer travel plans don’t always include our furry companions—and that’s okay! In this episode, Dr. Brittany Lancellotti, a board-certified veterinary dermatologist, shares expert advice to help you prepare your pet for your absence and ensure they’re cared for with compassion and reliability. Whether you're considering a pet sitter, boarding facility, or a combination of both, you’ll walk away with actionable steps to reduce stress for both you and your pets. 🧳 In this episode, you’ll learn: 🐶 How to choose the best care option for your pet’s personality—boarding, in-home sitter, or hybrid 🧘 Ways to ease your pet’s anxiety while you’re gone, including calming aids and routine tips 📋 What to include in a pet sitter care plan—feeding, meds, quirks, emergency info & more 🎥 How tech tools can keep you connected during your trip 🧼 What makes a great boarding facility and how to spot red flags 🏡 How to prep your home and pet before you head out for a guilt-free getaway 📌 Mentioned in this episode (Affiliate Links): 🐾 Trusted Housesitters – Find trusted pet sitters near you 🎥 Furbo Dog Camera - Watch and give your pets treats while you are away! 1. Furbo 360° Dog Camera and Furbo 360° Cat Camera - ONLY $44 during Prime Day for the model that requires a subscription to unlock OR $129 without a subscription. Regularly priced $210. 2. Furbo Mini - ONLY $25 during Prime Day for the model that requires a subscription to unlock OR $59 without a subscription. Regularly priced at $99. Use code FURBOVIP starting June 26th! 🐕 ThunderEase Pheromone Diffuser for Calming Dogs 🐈 Feliway Pheromone Diffuser for Calming Cats