Episode 148 On this week's installment of the YMC podcast, your men-about-town hosts Jay Gilbert and Mike Etchart chat about these music industry stories: "The U.S. Recorded Music Business Is Surging — Can It Return to Double-Digit Revenue Growth in 2023?" (Billboard); "This Independent Artist Has Over A Billion Streams On Spotify. 10 Years Ago, A Record Label Told Him His Music Was ‘Unreleasable’" (Music Business Worldwide); "TikTok Is Under Fire From Some Of Music's Most Powerful Players. Global Music Boss Ole Obermann Says The Future's Bright - And Answers Some Tough Questions" (Music Business Worldwide). Subscribe the the newsletter! YourMorning.Coffee! Check out SongsLikeX.com!
6/12/2023
55:35
Episode 147 On this week's episode of the YMC podcast, your hosts Jay Gilbert and Mike Etchart chat about these important stories: "Are Major Labels Cooling On Viral Artists?" (Billboard); "The $1.2 Billion Vinyl Industry's Rise, Fall and Rebirth, Explained" (The Walll Street Journal); "Tunes and Tactics: The Strategies Behind May's Music Releases" (Single). Subscribe to the newsletter! YourMorning.Coffee
6/5/2023
47:47
Episode 146 On this week's edition of the YMC podcast, your groovy hosts Jay Gilbert and Mike Etchart chat about these important music industry stories: "Universal Partners With Generative AI Startup Endel To Create 'AI-Powered, Artist-Driven Functional Music’" (Music Business Worldwide); "There Are Now 120,000 New Tracks Hitting Music Streaming Services Each Day" (Music Business Worldwide); "Songwriters’ Streaming Rates From 2018-2022 Have Been Determined (Finally)" (Billboard); "Dispelling The Utopian Dream: The Complex Reality Of Music Royalties" (Music Ally). Plus Audio Drops From: Kris Ahrend, CEO of the MLC (Mechanical Licensing Collective) - https://www.themlc.com Oleg Stavitsky, CEO of Endel Tracy Chan, SVP of Creator for SoundCloud Subscribe to the newsletter! YourMorning.Coffee
5/29/2023
1:04:45
Matt Vaughn is the President and owner of Seattle's Easy Street Records, and we chatted with him about Record Store Day and his relationship with Pearl Jam.
5/24/2023
31:04
Episode 145 On this week's edition of the YMC podcast, your hosts Jay Gilbert and Mike Etchart yap about these important music business stories: "Music Streaming Revenue Growth Expected To Fall To 3% By 2029, Says MIDiA Research" (Billboard); "This Insider Spotify Data Is MIND-BLOWING" (Rick Beato/YouTube); "The Music Business Is Finally Starting to Pay Attention to Streaming Fraud" (Billboard). Sunscribie the newsletter! YourMorning.Coffee
A highly-curated weekly snapshot of the digital music business info you need to know - now as a weekly podcast! Hosted by YMC creator and curator Jay Gilbert, along with Mike Etchart, former host of the syndicated Sound & Vision Radio program . Every Monday Jay and Mike break down the important music news to keep you up to date and informed on the latest trends in the digital music world! Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts!