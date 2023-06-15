The show that helps you maximize your wealth by turning complex financial situations into actionable advice. On Your Money. Your Mission., we answer the questio... More
How to Avoid Financial Fraud in 2023
Are you concerned about receiving unknown calls and texts related to paying bills, despite paying your bills on time? In this episode, Kelly speaks with Anisa Dunn, Senior Vice President of Private Banking for Johnson Financial Group, about how to protect yourself from financial scams and fraud. With increasing fraudsters’ tactics to scam people, it's important to have a healthy dose of skepticism and caution when dealing with finances online. Anisa shares some practical tips to help prevent you from becoming a victim of financial fraud, including using longer passphrases, verifying messages with service providers, pulling annual credit reports, using credit cards instead of debit cards for online purchases, and being vigilant of suspicious messages.Submit a question on Your Money. Your Mission.Enter our $1,000 Launch Giveaway
6/15/2023
11:23
Get Out of Debt: How Busy Professionals Can Achieve Financial Freedom
As a former student that's not ready to sacrifice your quality of life, it can be difficult to make an impact on your student debt--even if you're a high earner. In this episode, Attorney Jillian Scheidegger joins us to break down her financial situation and how she was able to pay off her “mountain of debt” in only five years–all without going on an extremely strict budget. She is now debt free, approaching her mid-30s, and feels “light as a feather”--slightly better than still paying off the student loan debt in her 50s. Submit a question on Your Money. Your Mission.Enter our $1,000 Launch Giveaway
6/15/2023
14:34
5 Money Mistakes to Avoid as a Young Professional
What do you need to avoid to set yourself up for a successful financial future? On this episode of Your Money. Your Mission., Tim Kiesling takes a listener question and breaks down the common mistakes you should avoid and how to set yourself up for success. We dive into how to create a strong financial plan, the team you need to surround yourself with, what programs you should take advantage of, and how to mitigate risk and manage debt. Follow these steps, and you’ll be on the right path to maximizing your financial future. Submit a question on Your Money. Your Mission.Enter our $1,000 Launch Giveaway
6/15/2023
16:40
Welcome to Your Money. Your Mission.
Why are we launching a podcast? Ultimately to better serve you. With people spending more and more time consuming content through podcasts, videos, and social media, this will be a great outlet to dive into the financial topics you want to learn more about and provide expert advice. Jim Popp, CEO of Johnson Financial Group, joins us on this first episode. In each episode, we take a call from a listener and bring in a subject-matter expert to break down the situation and provide actionable advice. Submit a question on Your Money. Your Mission.Enter our $1,000 Launch Giveaway
