Get Out of Debt: How Busy Professionals Can Achieve Financial Freedom

As a former student that's not ready to sacrifice your quality of life, it can be difficult to make an impact on your student debt--even if you're a high earner. In this episode, Attorney Jillian Scheidegger joins us to break down her financial situation and how she was able to pay off her “mountain of debt” in only five years–all without going on an extremely strict budget. She is now debt free, approaching her mid-30s, and feels “light as a feather”--slightly better than still paying off the student loan debt in her 50s. Submit a question on Your Money. Your Mission.Enter our $1,000 Launch Giveaway