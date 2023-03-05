Your Mom's House with Christina P. and Tom Segura

Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura are comedians who are also married. They are the Mommies and they welcome you to join them. Dental updates! Dudes! Stories! W... More
Tom Saves America w/ Chris Porter | Your Mom's House Ep. 706
Tom Segura and Christina P are so incredibly excited for the Enny VS Ryan basketball game! Tom's new soundboard is officially up and running, Christina shares some spoiler alerts, and shares things that made you laugh growing up that still make you laugh. Tom continues the fight for our country in virtual reality and the mommies discuss body inclusivity.Then we welcome stand up comedian Chris Porter! We discuss wild snoring habits, totally being okay with not doing stuff with your spouse, airplane seating BS, and the Segura's getting an invitation to the The White House! We learn more about blind people, Blind Bob, and quiz Christina on the difference between more animals. Then we wrap up with torturing Chris with some TikTok!
5/3/2023
1:49:24
Raising The Stakes | Your Mom's House Ep. 705
Tom Segura and Christina P. Would like to cordially invite you back to the Mommy Dome! What age range is appropriate to date? We open with a clip of a cool guy who got beat up by a girl, Christina continues to learn about the animal kingdom, we dive deeper into Enny and Ryan basketball game AND Enny seems to have cracked Tom's color coding system for his soundboard! We get an update on ol' Sh!t Eyes aka Blind Bob, continue our MASSIVE campaign to send Tom to space, and we reinforce that absolutely everyone you know will die at some point. How neat!
4/26/2023
1:55:55
Dating Apps w/ Jay Larson | Your Mom's House Ep. 704
On this week's episode of Your Mom's House, Tom Segura and Christina P discuss Tom's plan to come in space, the possibility of another basketball game between two YMH staffers, and Tom's new favorite activity: farting in front of and winking at Nadav. They watch some "Barista I Love You" videos sent in from friends of the show, as well as an update from the Dating Advice Cool Guy on "narcissistic game."Comedian Jay Larson joins the Main Mommies to discuss his new special, "Sounds Like Bruce," life as a dad, dating in the modern age, Vespas, and much more! Tim and Crystal introduce Jay to Blind Bob, teach him about narcissistic game, and show his some of Christina's TikTok curations.
4/19/2023
1:53:47
Is YMH Garbage? w/ H. Foley & Kevin Ryan | Your Mom's House Ep. 703
Welcome back to the Mommy Dome with Tom Segura and Christina P! We open with a clip of our favorite drunk guy, we talk about how hard it is to be a drunk, drugs, NASCAR and Joe Rogan's new Austin comedy club The Comedy Mothership. We revisit Blind Bob, watch Dr. Now yell at some big patients, talk about one of the pickiest eaters they've encountered, and share stories of their wild kids.Then, we welcome comedians and co-hosts of the podcast Are You Garbage, H. Foley and Kevin Ryan! We talk wash cloths, hygiene, introduce the guys to Blind Bob and give Christina a pop quiz on Cheetahs and Leopards. They talk about garbage food tendencies, garbage education and review Christina's TikTok curations.
4/12/2023
1:57:17
Bathroom Stunts w/ Ryan Sickler | Your Mom's House Ep. 702
Pull those jeans all the way over your head, because Tom Segura is coming everywhere and it might get on you. We check in on Unk Shine, follow up on coming with your dad, Lady Gaga and watch another batch of "Barista, I Love You" videos.We then welcome podcaster, standup comedian and oldschool YMH favorite, Ryan Sickler! He tells us about his recent medical flare up, we introduce him to Blind Bob, we have some brown talk, and take a look at a WILD batch of horrible or hilarious clips. Ryan Sickler brings a wash cloth to the table, we watch a WILD Chiro video, we follow up on the TikTok with the cool nose ring, review more tramp stamps, and Christina's TikTok curations.