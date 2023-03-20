A platform created to amplify the voices of first generation Latina daughters and build a community to empower and break the cycles that carry with 1st gen Lati... More
Available Episodes
5 of 15
14. Setting Healthy Boundaries
In today´s episode I will be sharing with you some tactical ways to set healthy boundaries with your family. Setting and enforcing boundaries is one of the biggest forms of self-care. As a First-Gen Latina, setting boundaries was one of the hardest part of my self-love and healing journey. If you’re someone who is currently navigating this part of your journey and is having a difficult time setting or enforcing boundaries, this episode is filled with steps and tips to help you! Remember, you’re not alone and it’s okay to put yourself first!!
Here are some resources:
https://positivepsychology.com/great-self-care-setting-healthy-boundaries/
https://www.thehopeline.com/how-to-manage-boundaries-when-parent-is-toxic/
Come say Hi!
My social media platforms:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@latinahermana
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Latinahermana/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@latinahermana
Come join me: https://anchor.fm/latina-hermana
4/24/2023
28:12
13. When life throws you curveballs
In today’s episode I will be sharing a powerful perspective that may help you if you’re currently navigating curveballs thrown at you, you feel like giving up or you’re burning out because things aren’t going the way you planned, or the journey or outcome isn’t what you expected. I will be giving you some helpful tools to help you overcome moments of feeling stressed over what we can’t control.
If you would like to be a guest on this podcast, please send me an email at: [email protected] or message me on Instagram!
Come join our Free Facebook Community:https://www.facebook.com/groups/615571263347518/
Come say Hi!
Email: [email protected]
My social media platforms:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@latinahermana
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Latinahermana/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@latinahermana
Come join me: https://anchor.fm/latina-hermana
My Etsy shop is currently down. I will keep you updated on my socials!
4/17/2023
18:42
12. Is fear of judgment holding you back? Story time: The Man Who Missed The Bus
Do you ever feel like you hinder your own success or experiences due to fear of what others may think of you? Today’s episode is a quick PEP-TALK to encourage you to break free from the fear of judgment with a few tactical questions to ask yourself. I will be sharing a story that relates to this topic, as well as some EXCITING NEWS 🎉
If you would like to be a guest on this podcast, please send me an email at: [email protected] or message me on Instagram!
Come join our Free Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/615571263347518/
Shop my empowering bookmark collection (Almost sold out!): https://www.etsy.com/listing/1444240333/bookmark-bundle-latina-bookmarks?click_key=a31fcbafbf859003c38acead9f50e6d7ae90bac8%3A1444240333&click_sum=8fe1e211&ref=shop_home_active_1&frs=1
Come say Hi!
Email: [email protected]
My social media platforms:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@latinahermana
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Latinahermana/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@latinahermana
Come join me: https://anchor.fm/latina-hermana
Shop at my Etsy Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/Latinahermana
$1 Moving out checklist: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1386775328/moving-out-checklist-guide-apartment
$1 Monthly Budget Planner: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1283500241/monthly-budget-planner-digital-pdf
Digital Budget Organizer:https://www.etsy.com/listing/869461415/monthly-budget-organizer
4/4/2023
12:16
11. How coming from the trenches has fueled my desire to break cycles
In today’s episode, I will be sharing my own POV of growing up in the trenches and seeing the reality of the financial barriers my immigrant parents faced. This episode is for my cycle breakers who grew up in a low/poor income household and environment. I speak on how I use my childhood circumstances as my BIGGEST fuel source. I know how it’s like feeling unseen and misunderstood because of our upbringing. Know that you’re not alone. It ends with us. ✊🏽
Come say Hi!
Email: [email protected]
My social media platforms:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@latinahermana
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Latinahermana/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@latinahermana
Come join me: https://anchor.fm/latina-hermana
Shop at my Etsy Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/Latinahermana
$1 Moving out checklist: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1386775328/moving-out-checklist-guide-apartment
$1 Monthly Budget Planner: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1283500241/monthly-budget-planner-digital-pdf
Digital Budget Organizer:https://www.etsy.com/listing/869461415/monthly-budget-organizer
3/28/2023
31:39
10. Advice to my younger self
In today´s episode, I will be sharing advice that I would have given my younger self. I share some insight into what I experienced and learned so far through an honest and raw conversation about health, work, self-confidence, and more. I hope that throughout today's episode, you find at least one thing helpful to keep with you!
Come say Hi!
Email: [email protected]
My social media platforms:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@latinahermana
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Latinahermana/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@latinahermana
Come join me: https://anchor.fm/latina-hermana
Shop at my Etsy Shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/Latinahermana
$1 Moving out checklist: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1386775328/moving-out-checklist-guide-apartment
$1 Monthly Budget Planner: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1283500241/monthly-budget-planner-digital-pdf
Digital Budget Organizer:https://www.etsy.com/listing/869461415/monthly-budget-organizer
A platform created to amplify the voices of first generation Latina daughters and build a community to empower and break the cycles that carry with 1st gen Latina y Latino children. A community for Latinas y Latinos to have a safe space where they can feel heard and supported; where we can have raw conversations about 1st gen experiences including topics on our mental health, family dynamics, academia, personal development, financial literacy, and much more.