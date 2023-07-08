Let's Speak Our Truth, Together

Embark on a transformative journey with Lana as she explore the depths of self-discovery, growth, and connection. Welcome to Your Inner Spark, a space where authenticity reigns and conversations about life's messiness and magic take center stage. Discover the driving force within – the 'inner spark' – that compels us to question, evolve, and understand our true selves. Through candid personal stories, Lana navigates triumphs and challenges, inspiring you to embrace uncertainty and witness growth in real time. Unpacking the weight of shame, Lana fosters a safe haven for open dialogue, helping you reclaim your worth and shed the baggage that holds you back. No expert, Lana, is a fellow traveler, a compassionate listener, and an advocate for authenticity. In each episode, you'll be encouraged to speak your truth, ignite your inner spark, and step into your power. Join Lana on this dynamic expedition where vulnerability becomes strength, imperfections are celebrated, and a vibrant community thrives.