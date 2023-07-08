Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Lana Linge
Join Lana as she helps you embark on a journey to discover Your Inner Spark - the inner light, spirit, and soul that guides you to become the best version of yo...
EducationSelf-ImprovementReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality
Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Embracing Your Inner Child
    Join us in our very first episode of Your Inner Spark as we delve deep into the world of inner child healing. Discover how reconnecting with your inner child can unlock emotional resilience, foster healthier relationships, and bring forth authentic joy. Immerse yourself in a visualization exercise designed to reconnect you with your younger, more vulnerable self. Tune in now to explore the transformative power of embracing your inner child. Inner Child Exercise, Therapist John Bradshaw, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YiYXEhzBpME  
    8/15/2023
    16:34
  • Let's Speak Our Truth, Together
    Embark on a transformative journey with Lana as she explore the depths of self-discovery, growth, and connection. Welcome to Your Inner Spark, a space where authenticity reigns and conversations about life's messiness and magic take center stage. Discover the driving force within – the 'inner spark' – that compels us to question, evolve, and understand our true selves. Through candid personal stories, Lana navigates triumphs and challenges, inspiring you to embrace uncertainty and witness growth in real time. Unpacking the weight of shame, Lana fosters a safe haven for open dialogue, helping you reclaim your worth and shed the baggage that holds you back. No expert, Lana, is a fellow traveler, a compassionate listener, and an advocate for authenticity. In each episode, you'll be encouraged to speak your truth, ignite your inner spark, and step into your power. Join Lana on this dynamic expedition where vulnerability becomes strength, imperfections are celebrated, and a vibrant community thrives.
    8/7/2023
    4:02

More Education podcasts

About Your Inner Spark

Join Lana as she helps you embark on a journey to discover Your Inner Spark - the inner light, spirit, and soul that guides you to become the best version of yourself. Explore life beyond shame, guilt, and societal pressures by learning how to step into your power and uncover your true essence. Drawing from Lana's personal experiences with mental and physical health, relationships, childhood experiences, and more, you'll explore new avenues to start living authentically. Your most genuine life awaits. Learn how to heed your inner calling and harness the power to pursue your dreams, all while connecting with fellow listeners on their unique journeys. Tune in to connect, grow, and illuminate your path with Lana.
