Your Favorite Thing with Wells & Brandi

The One Where Wells Goes to The Masters

This is it baby; this is the Masters episode. Boy oh boy, it was a beautiful time. Accompanied by a powerful score, Wells recounts the best experience of his life at the most magical place on Earth. He did find it quite difficult to get drunk off of just beer, but if you work at it all day, you can get there. It also rained and a tree fell on someone, but Wells had a great time. You’re not allowed to have your phone there, and your hosts discuss how, following the public outrage, people would probably enjoy sports and concerts more if phones were banned. Your hosts also dive into the latest in pop culture news: T-swift is single (self-sabotage for the art?) Millie Bobby Brown is engaged (apparently she is no longer 12 and we are ancient) and Love is Blind is diamond status content. Wells also has a few bones to pick with the Apple and App stores… conclusion? Everyone sucks. Except for the people who run the Masters, they’ve got it right. Don’t forget to rate, review, and follow Your Favorite Podcast! Plus, keep up with us between episodes on our Instagram page, @yftpodcast and be sure to leave us a voicemail with your fave things at 858-630-1856! Thanks to our awesome sponsors for making this episode possible! Check out these deals just for you, YFTers: Jenni Kayne — Find your forever pieces @jennikayne and get 15% off with promo code YFT at jennikayne.com/YFT! #jennikaynepartner BetterHelp — This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/favoritething and get on your way to being your best self Liquid I.V. — Grab your Liquid I.V. in bulk nationwide at Costco or you can get 20% off when you go to liquidiv.com and use code YFT at checkout Zocdoc — Go to Zocdoc.com/YFT and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours OSEA — Go to OSEAMalibu.com and use code YFT for 10% off your first order sitewide. You’ll get free samples with every order, and free shipping on orders over $60