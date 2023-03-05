Your Favorite Thing with Wells & Brandi

Buckle up, Bros and Hoes. Join Wells Adams & Brandi Cyrus every Wednesday as they share their favorite, and sometimes least favorite, things: movies, TV shows, ... More
Who is Clara Pierce??
Have you ever heard of a subterranean zit? Because Wells has one and now it’s everyone’s problem. He starts off the pod with some hard-hitting questions: will Brandi ever stop being a horse girl? Also, MT is engaged! Actually, all the Cyrus women have lover boys, except for Brandi. Maybe because she’s a horse girl? Your hosts chat about Stagecoach, and yes, they address the Clara Pierce situation…Plus, Wells’ sink is clogged so he bought a plumber snake, and Brandi wrangled a real-life snake away from her murderous cat. Speaking of cats, they also talk about the Met Gala, a scene Wells swears is straight out of The Capitol. To wrap up, they bring back a fan favorite: an Amazon review. Enjoy!
Don’t forget to rate, review, and follow Your Favorite Podcast! Plus, keep up with us between episodes on our Instagram page, @yftpodcast and be sure to leave us a voicemail with your fave things at 858-630-1856!
Thanks to our awesome sponsors for making this episode possible! Check out these deals just for you, YFTers:
Honeylove — Treat yourself to the best shapewear on the market and save 20% Off at honeylove.com with the code YFT
ShipStation — Go to ShipStation.com and use code yourfavoritething today and sign up for your FREE 60-day trial
Liquid I.V. — Grab your Liquid I.V. in bulk nationwide at Costco or you can get 20% off when you go to liquidiv.com and use code YFT at checkout
Storyworth — Go to storyworth.com/yft to save $10 on your first purchase
5/3/2023
48:09
What goes up must come down
What’s going wrong this week? Well, thanks for asking. Brandi doesn’t have any water in her home and got the bill from her horses being sick last week. Wells is overall pretty happy since he beat Ben in his golf tournament. Your hosts (mostly Wells) chat about golf, and Brandi points out that he seems to be golfing more than he’s doing anything else these days…but that’s about to change; stay tuned. Brandi thinks Wells and Sarah should replace Nick and Vanessa on Love is Blind, and Wells would like to know why elevators can’t just go in the direction he wants them to at all times. We hear some voicemails, listen to some mu-sacks, and all around have a pretty pleasant time. Enjoy!
4/26/2023
46:11
Speak Now
This podcast continues to fall apart, and yet, you all return. Forever #grateful. In this week’s instalment of Wells is falling apart, his Wi-Fi is no longer working and he is on day 5 of no internet—not doing well. Brandi has also had 48 hours from hell dealing with her horses' medical issues. Your hosts discuss how much Coachella probably sucks, go through the list of performers, and talk about the ridiculous outfits. Also, you can buy blue check marks now? That's ridiculous. But keep an eye out for it on the YFT page… Anyhow, they then talk about hand, blow, and foot jobs, the Love is Blind live show, Zach Bryan drama, and cancel culture. They also come up with a billion-dollar idea for a TV show and if you steal it, you’re a terrible person. Lastly, they talk about Thanksgiving dinner, naturally, in April. Enjoy!
4/19/2023
52:36
The One Where Wells Goes to The Masters
This is it baby; this is the Masters episode. Boy oh boy, it was a beautiful time. Accompanied by a powerful score, Wells recounts the best experience of his life at the most magical place on Earth. He did find it quite difficult to get drunk off of just beer, but if you work at it all day, you can get there. It also rained and a tree fell on someone, but Wells had a great time. You’re not allowed to have your phone there, and your hosts discuss how, following the public outrage, people would probably enjoy sports and concerts more if phones were banned. Your hosts also dive into the latest in pop culture news: T-swift is single (self-sabotage for the art?) Millie Bobby Brown is engaged (apparently she is no longer 12 and we are ancient) and Love is Blind is diamond status content. Wells also has a few bones to pick with the Apple and App stores… conclusion? Everyone sucks. Except for the people who run the Masters, they’ve got it right.
4/12/2023
52:08
Same sh*t, different week
YFTers, we need a name for the segment where Wells talks about all of the physical ailments that come with being old. Today, he talks about how other people’s beds f*ck him up and how Advil is part of his daily vitamin routine (#NotSponsored). Where he once lived off ramen and testosterone, he now requires green juice and multivitamins. We also get a Cooking with Wells segment as he shares his secret to the perfect poached eggs. Your hosts chat about cowboy boots, The Bachelor, and Wells going on Jason’s podcast, Trading Secrets. Wells’ financial secret? Marry rich. Speaking of newlyweds, they also chat Love is Blind, then read a f*ck you very much, and hear from some YFTers!
