YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE SUCKS

Raanan Hershberg
Every Wednesday, stand up comedian Raanan Hershberg (The Tonight Show, Comedy Central) rewatches a comedian's Favorite Movie, and then has them on to discuss wh...
ComedyTV & FilmFilm Reviews

  • Episode 1- The Matrix with Jordan Jenson
    Welcome to Raanan's new podcast Your Favorite Movie Sucks, where every Wednesday he rewatches a comedian's Favorite Movie, and then has them on to discuss why the movie sucks (or why it's great!), plus what their favorite movie says about them.   This week he talks to his good friend and hilarious comedian Jordan Jenson's favorite movie The Matrix. 
    --------  
    1:05:10

Every Wednesday, stand up comedian Raanan Hershberg (The Tonight Show, Comedy Central) rewatches a comedian's Favorite Movie, and then has them on to discuss why the movie sucks (or why it's great!), plus what their favorite movie says about them.
