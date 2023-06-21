Could a cure be on the way for mental illness? In today’s episode we’re talking with two leading minds in the psychedelic therapy space, Dr. Rick Doblin PhD and Dr. Ben Sessa MD, working on MDMA-assisted therapy, the most promising breakthrough treatment on the horizon for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD). We kick off today’s show with a special introduction from Rachel Nuwer, the award-winning freelance science journalist who regularly contributes to National Geographic, Scientific American, and who has been tracking the progress of the MDMA research trials closely in the New York Times. You’ll learn what MDMA-assisted therapy is, how it works, who it’s good for, and what the new research is saying about its potential to jump-start self-healing.

About Your Brain Explained

Have you ever wondered what’s going on up there in that old brain of yours while you’re busy experiencing life in the world? Well you’ve come to the right place! Your Brain Explained is a new kind of show that’s like a cross between TED Radio Hour and Myth Busters, hosted by acclaimed psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and psychedelic researcher, Dr. Dave Rabin MD, PhD. This show looks under the hood of Dr. Dave's personal journey to understand consciousness and how our brains and bodies do what they do to help us live the good life. Dr. Dave hosts conversations with leading minds across all fields to explore the intersection of technology, consciousness, spirituality, and medicine. Each episode will focus on a specific topic ranging from sleep, mental health, meditation, and wearables to psychedelics, AI, extreme human performance and everything in between. We’ll get jiggy with the discoverable nature of life itself and leave you and your brain with the delightful tingle of knowing just a little bit more about yourself with each show. Dive in with us. It’s comfortable inside!