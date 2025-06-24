S1 Ep33 - SHAYNA JOHNSON, Infertility, IVF, How to make it through the hard, the Sweetest Birth, Mom + Business owner

**TRIGGER WARNING- We talk about the struggles that come from infertility, real and raw emotions are shared. Shayna's Story is beautiful and we can't wait for you to get to know her! She is the owner of Studio on 8th, a tattoo shop! Shayna shares with us her struggles through infertility, what her journey through IVF looked like and the beautiful birth of her Sweet Girl, Opal! She also shares how she manages her time being a mom and running her business and how she finds joy through simple things! We know you will love her episode!