S1 E34 - CWC - Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Recap Part one
This is a different Chatting with Chelsie episode! We are recapping Season 2 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives! This is part one, make sure to tune in for part two!
--------
41:59
--------
41:59
S1 E35 - CWC - Secret Lives of Mormon Wives recap part two
This is our part two of our Secret Lives of Mormon Wives recap! If you haven't listened to episode one, go back and give it a listen!
--------
33:07
--------
33:07
S1 Ep33 - SHAYNA JOHNSON, Infertility, IVF, How to make it through the hard, the Sweetest Birth, Mom + Business owner
**TRIGGER WARNING- We talk about the struggles that come from infertility, real and raw emotions are shared. Shayna's Story is beautiful and we can't wait for you to get to know her! She is the owner of Studio on 8th, a tattoo shop! Shayna shares with us her struggles through infertility, what her journey through IVF looked like and the beautiful birth of her Sweet Girl, Opal! She also shares how she manages her time being a mom and running her business and how she finds joy through simple things! We know you will love her episode!
--------
1:01:35
--------
1:01:35
S1 Ep32 JUSTIE FUIT- Cowboys, Heartbreak, Western Content Creator, Photographer, Miss Teen Rodeo Idaho, NFR, Western Fashion + More!
Justie is the Cutest! We get to know her on a deeper level, why she decided to ditch her 9-5 and a peek into the western world of content creating! She shares about her childhood, divorce, finding her person, NFR, western fashion, landing brand deals and her hopes for the future! We know you will love her as much as we do!
--------
44:44
--------
44:44
S1 EP31 Andrea Roberts, Advocating For Your Child's Needs, Raising babies, CRUMBL franchise + Cut Flowers
Andrea Does it all! While farming is their day to day, She's raising babies on the farm, Running a CRUMBL store states away and living out her dream of having a cut flower business! Andrea shares the hard and mundane of motherhood which includes advocating for her first born son, Case, who has Down Syndrome. She dives in on the behind the scenes of farm life that most don't see, her struggles with HG while being pregnant + goals she has for the future!
Two mom and business besties spilling the tea about motherhood, starting a business, + building a brand. Chatting with other moms + boss babes on how they balance motherhood, business and everything in-between! You just might be surprised what comes out of our mouths....?!?