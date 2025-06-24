Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsYou'd Be Surprised Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
You'd Be Surprised Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

You'd Be Surprised Podcast

You'd Be Surprised Podcast
ArtsKids & Family
You'd Be Surprised Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 35
  • S1 E34 - CWC - Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Recap Part one
    This is a different Chatting with Chelsie episode! We are recapping Season 2 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives! This is part one, make sure to tune in for part two!
    --------  
    41:59
  • S1 E35 - CWC - Secret Lives of Mormon Wives recap part two
    This is our part two of our Secret Lives of Mormon Wives recap! If you haven't listened to episode one, go back and give it a listen!
    --------  
    33:07
  • S1 Ep33 - SHAYNA JOHNSON, Infertility, IVF, How to make it through the hard, the Sweetest Birth, Mom + Business owner
    **TRIGGER WARNING- We talk about the struggles that come from infertility, real and raw emotions are shared. Shayna's Story is beautiful and we can't wait for you to get to know her! She is the owner of Studio on 8th, a tattoo shop! Shayna shares with us her struggles through infertility, what her journey through IVF looked like and the beautiful birth of her Sweet Girl, Opal! She also shares how she manages her time being a mom and running her business and how she finds joy through simple things! We know you will love her episode!
    --------  
    1:01:35
  • S1 Ep32 JUSTIE FUIT- Cowboys, Heartbreak, Western Content Creator, Photographer, Miss Teen Rodeo Idaho, NFR, Western Fashion + More!
    Justie is the Cutest! We get to know her on a deeper level, why she decided to ditch her 9-5 and a peek into the western world of content creating! She shares about her childhood, divorce, finding her person, NFR, western fashion, landing brand deals and her hopes for the future! We know you will love her as much as we do!
    --------  
    44:44
  • S1 EP31 Andrea Roberts, Advocating For Your Child's Needs, Raising babies, CRUMBL franchise + Cut Flowers
    Andrea Does it all! While farming is their day to day, She's raising babies on the farm, Running a CRUMBL store states away and living out her dream of having a cut flower business! Andrea shares the hard and mundane of motherhood which includes advocating for her first born son, Case, who has Down Syndrome. She dives in on the behind the scenes of farm life that most don't see, her struggles with HG while being pregnant + goals she has for the future!
    --------  
    1:03:29

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About You'd Be Surprised Podcast

Two mom and business besties spilling the tea about motherhood, starting a business, + building a brand. Chatting with other moms + boss babes on how they balance motherhood, business and everything in-between! You just might be surprised what comes out of our mouths....?!?
Podcast website
ArtsKids & FamilyFashion & Beauty

Listen to You'd Be Surprised Podcast, Walk-In Talk Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.21.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/18/2025 - 9:00:43 AM