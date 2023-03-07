Join Fr. John Riccardo and Mary Guilfoyle in their podcast, “You Were Born for This with Fr. John Riccardo” where they will talk about anything and everything t...
Episode 236: Bringing Transformation to Catholic Education
In this episode, Fr. John and Mary welcome Msgr. James Shea, President of University of Mary and discuss the true purpose of Catholic education. (This episode originally aired on July 26, 2021)
7/3/2023
31:05
Episode 235: Recovery
In this episode, Fr. John and Mary discuss how Jesus not only reveals God to us, but reveals how to be truly human.
6/26/2023
35:57
Episode 234: Never More United Than At Mass
In this episode, Fr. John and Mary invite Deacon Mark Moriarity to the conversation and talk about the beauty of friendship and the reality of unity made possible through the Eucharist.
6/19/2023
28:41
Episode 233: “Who Must Do What?"
In this episode, ACTS XXIX shares a homily delivered by Fr. John at the first Mass of newly ordained Fr. Christopher Epplett for the Diocese of Grand Rapids.
6/12/2023
28:06
Episode 232: Managing Transitions
In this episode, Fr. John and Mary reflect on this season of transitions, most especially from the perspective of parishes and priests preparing to say goodbye and hello to one another.
