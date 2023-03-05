You Turn Podcast w/ Ashley Stahl

Bestselling author, speaker and career expert Ashley Stahl (@ashleystahl) goes deep with insightful, inspiring guests each week to help you elevate your confide... More
Available Episodes
5 of 306
[WELLNESS] Ep. 306 The Science of Spirituality with Dr. Anna Yusim
This week Ash talks with Dr. Anna Yusim, an internationally-recognized, award-winning Board-Certified, Stanford- and Yale-educated Psychiatrist & Executive Coach and best-selling author of Fulfilled: How the Science of Spirituality Can Help You Live a Happier, More Meaningful Life. Dr. Anna is here to dive deep into sharing the science of spirituality. Whether you are struggling to find clarity in your life purpose or are looking for a better understanding of the spiritual aspect of life, this episode is for you. Dr. Anna is here to help identify and understand the intersection between science and spirituality. In This Episode, You’ll Learn: How transmutation of energy works. The 4 key struggles of existence and mortality fears. Dogmatism versus mysticism and how these states alter your brain activity and body. What spiritually actually is. The science behind intuition: the 4 Clair’s. Resources: Loves Executioner by Irvin Yalom A Course In Miracles by Where to Connect with Dr. Anna Yusim https://annayusim.com/ https://www.instagram.com/annayusim/ Herbal Face Food Are you ready for smooth and clear skin? Try Herbal Face Food, the most potent anti-aging, anti-viral skincare product on the market. Visit ashleystahl.com/skin and use code ASHLEY20 for 20% off your order of Herbal Face Food! Want to launch your own podcast? Get started now with this FREE Checklist to start your podcast and launch with impact! Visit ashleystahl.com/checklist to get this FREE checklist. Connect with Ash: https://www.instagram.com/ashleystahl/ Take a FREE Quiz to Discover Your Most Authentic Career Path: https://www.ashleystahl.com/freequiz/
5/3/2023
54:35
[SOULO] Ep 305 On Finding Peace in the Transition Periods
Ash spends solo time with YOU in this episode to explore transition periods. While Ash spends time at a resort in AZ, she opens up about her own transitions, the value of creating peace, and what happens when life chapters come to a close. Whether you are in a life transition or looking to make a change, this episode has something for you. Enjoy this slice of insight! In This Episode, You'll Learn: How to navigate different seasons within work, relationships, and life. The value of acceptance and rest to improve quality of life. The 3 eras: creation, maintenance, and destruction. Connect with Ash: https://www.instagram.com/ashleystahl/ Take a FREE Quiz to Discover Your Most Authentic Career Path: https://www.ashleystahl.com/freequiz/ Want to land the job you love? Visit youturnpodcast.com/joboffer Ready to discover the best career path for you? Visit YouTurnPodcast.com/clarity
4/28/2023
10:46
[MINDSET] Ep. 304 How to Turn Up Your Vibes with Suzanne Adams
This week Ash sits down with Suzanne Adams, a highly sought-after motivational speaker, author, and transformational coach who has inspired thousands. Suzanne is here to discuss how to transform your energy and amplify your lived experience. Do you feel like your energy is holding you back from discovering your purpose or living an abundant life? Suzanne and Ash discuss how to lean in to your intuition, connect with your unique soul blueprint and take radical self-responsibility for your life. If you are looking for insight on how to expand your life and break free from feeling limited, this episode is here for you! In This Episode, You’ll Learn: Tools to process emotions in a healthy way. How to recognize the vibration of others and navigate relationships accordingly. Tips on creating intentionality and clarity to reprogram your subconscious mind. How to become an energy match and discover your life purpose. Where to Connect with Suzanne Adams: https://suzanneadamsinc.com/ Get Her New Book: Quantum Vibes by Suzanne Adams Connect with Ash: https://www.instagram.com/ashleystahl/ Take a FREE Quiz to Discover Your Most Authentic Career Path: https://www.ashleystahl.com/freequiz/ CURED Ready to stress less, and live more? Visit curednutrition.com/youturn and use code YOUTURN at checkout to get 20% off!
4/26/2023
43:14
[WELLNESS] Ep. 303 What Is Spiritual Hypnosis? With Chelsea Krost
This week, Ash talks with guest Chelsea Krost. Chelsea is an advanced hypnotherapy practitioner, top 20 LinkedIn instructor, and marketing expert here to discuss spiritual hypnosis. Have you ever wondered what hypnosis is all about? Chelsea shares the background, impact, and power of engaging in hypnosis. Ash and Chelsea explore the benefits of moving through different brain states, how to step into a theta state, and what insights can be found within hypnosis. Chelsea informs that hypnosis is not mind control – you are completely in control of what you say and do during spiritual hypnosis. It is a powerful clinical tool to access the subconscious mind, release limiting beliefs, or create space to achieve specific goals. Whether you are intrigued to learn more about hypnosis or excited to learn how to use this tool for creating abundance in your life, this episode has something for you! In This Episode, You’ll Learn: What spiritual hypnosis is, and how to use it for positive changes in your life. Past life regressions, getting into a trans state. 4 Brain waves gamma, beta, alpha, theta- what they mean and how you exist within them. Stepping out of a fixed mindset into a state of inspiration. Where to Connect with Chelsea Krost https://chelseakrost.com/ @chelseakrost Connect with Ash: https://www.instagram.com/ashleystahl/ Take a FREE Quiz to Discover Your Most Authentic Career Path: https://www.ashleystahl.com/freequiz/ CURED Ready to stress less, and live more? Visit curednutrition.com/youturn and use code YOUTURN at checkout to get 20% off! Herbal Face Food Are you ready for smooth and clear skin? Try Herbal Face Food, the most potent anti-aging, anti-viral skincare product on the market. Visit ashleystahl.com/skin and use code ASHLEY20 for 20% off your order of Herbal Face Food!
4/19/2023
51:00
[LOVE] Ep. 302 How to Navigate Sex and Intimacy with Dr. Alexandra Solomon
This week, Ash brings onto the show Dr. Alexandra Solmon. Dr. Solomon is a couples therapist, professor, author, and podcast host of the show Reimagining love. She is considered one of today’s most trusted voices on relationships and is here to share tools and tips to navigate sex and intimacy in your relationship. If you are feeling frustrated about not orgasming during sex or feeling defeated about how to connect more deeply during intimacy, Dr. Solomon offers incredible insight into how to improve your sex life. But it isn’t all about sex…Dr. Solomon and Ash dive into tools to reconstruct your relationship, navigate dating and what to do if you are ready for the next step, but your partner isnt. In This Episode, You’ll Learn: What it takes to have good sex. Causes of fake orgasms, the orgasm gap, and how to ask for what we want. How to incorporate more foreplay into your intimacy. Tools to reimagine and reconstruct your relationship. How to navigate the uncertainty of love and a timing discrepancy. Where to Connect with Dr. Alexandra Solomon https://dralexandrasolomon.com/ https://www.instagram.com/dr.alexandra.solomon/ Tune in to her podcast Reimagining Love Connect with Ash: https://www.instagram.com/ashleystahl/ Take a FREE Quiz to Discover Your Most Authentic Career Path: https://www.ashleystahl.com/freequiz/ CURED Ready to stress less, and live more? Visit curednutrition.com/youturn and use code YOUTURN at checkout to get 20% off! Athletic Greens: Ready to reclaim your health and arm your immune system with nutrition? Visit athleticgreens.com/YOUTURN to get a FREE 1 year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D AND 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase.
Bestselling author, speaker and career expert Ashley Stahl (@ashleystahl) goes deep with insightful, inspiring guests each week to help you elevate your confidence in work, love and life. Get ready to laugh, cry, and make "You Turns" alongside Ash, your wise silly bestie who is committed to helping you own who you truly are. Don't forget to take Ashley's free quiz to discover your most authentic career path at AshleyStahl.com/podcastquiz.