Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to You Didn't See Nothin in the App
Listen to You Didn't See Nothin in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
You Didn't See Nothin

You Didn't See Nothin

Podcast You Didn't See Nothin
Podcast You Didn't See Nothin

You Didn't See Nothin

USG Audio
add
Part investigation and part memoir, “You Didn't See Nothin” follows Yohance Lacour as he revisits the story that introduced him to the world of investigative jo... More
True CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentaryHistory
Part investigation and part memoir, “You Didn't See Nothin” follows Yohance Lacour as he revisits the story that introduced him to the world of investigative jo... More

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • Introducing Motive – Chicago Gangs and a way forward
    On the West Side of Chicago, a father is seriously wounded by an apparent gang shooting. The worker who comes out to help him heal mentally and emotionally is a former gang member herself.She is part of a growing army of anti-violence workers fighting to bring peace to the streets of Chicago.In Motive Season 5, WBEZ criminal justice reporter Patrick Smith takes listeners out to the streets where workers are trying desperately to prevent shootings and help the victims of gun violence.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    2:21
  • 7 - Staring Through My Rearview
    EPISODE 7: Nearly 50-years-old now, Yohance tries to make sense of what forgiveness means in the face of endless racial violence.CreditsHost: Yohance LacourProducers: Bill Healy, Dana Brozost-Kelleher, Erisa Apantaku, Sarah GeisSound Design/Mixing and Music Supervision: Steven Jackson and Phil Dmochowski at the Audio Non-Visual CompanyOriginal Music: Taka YasuzawaExecutive Producers: Alison Flowers and Jamie Kalven (Invisible Institute) and Josh Bloch (USG Audio)Production Support: Jennifer Sears and Josh LaolagiFact-checking: Angely MercadoKey Art: Kenneth L. Copeland, Jr.Special Thanks: Lenard Clark and Wanda McMurray Archival audio in this episode include (in order of appearance): WTTW, CBS Chicago, Dateline, and MSNBC. For more information, go to our website at usgaudio.com. To learn about the Invisible Institute’s human rights reporting, visit invisible.institute.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/1/2023
    26:48
  • 6 - Never Had a Friend Like Me
    EPISODE 6: Yohance speaks to the Black minister about the notion that the attacker and his victim have become friends.CreditsHost: Yohance LacourProducers: Bill Healy, Dana Brozost-Kelleher, Erisa Apantaku, Sarah GeisSound Design/Mixing and Music Supervision: Steven Jackson and Phil Dmochowski at the Audio Non-Visual CompanyOriginal Music: Taka YasuzawaExecutive Producers: Alison Flowers and Jamie Kalven (Invisible Institute) and Josh Bloch (USG Audio)Production Support: Jennifer Sears and Josh LaolagiFact-checking: Angely MercadoKey Art: Kenneth L. Copeland, Jr.Special Thanks: Mindy Pugh and The Progressive Community Church Archives at the Illinois Institute of Technology Archival audio in this episode include (in order of appearance): CNN, NPR/All Things Considered, WMAQ, Paramount Pictures, and WBEZ. For more information, go to usgaudio.com. To learn about the Invisible Institute’s human rights reporting, visit invisible.institute.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/1/2023
    36:13
  • 5 - Who Do You Believe In?
    EPISODE 5: The Black community becomes deeply divided over some of its leaders supporting the family of the attacker.CreditsHost: Yohance LacourProducers: Bill Healy, Dana Brozost-Kelleher, Erisa Apantaku, Sarah GeisSound Design/Mixing and Music Supervision: Steven Jackson and Phil Dmochowski at the Audio Non-Visual CompanyOriginal Music: Taka YasuzawaExecutive Producers: Alison Flowers and Jamie Kalven (Invisible Institute) and Josh Bloch (USG Audio)Production Support: Jennifer Sears and Josh LaolagiFact-checking: Angely MercadoKey Art: Kenneth L. Copeland, Jr.Special Thanks: Brother Randy Evans, Steve Bogira, the family of Joe Lattimore, Mindy Pugh and The Progressive Community Church Archives at the Illinois Institute of Technology, and Bob Berlin Archival audio in this episode include (in order of appearance): CNN, Dateline, WBEZ, NPR, WMAQ, C-SPAN, and WTTW. For more information, go to usgaudio.com. To learn about the Invisible Institute’s human rights reporting, visit invisible.institute.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    2/22/2023
    37:12
  • 4 - Point the Finga
    EPISODE 4: As the trial approaches, a key witness goes missing and another is murdered. CreditsHost: Yohance LacourProducers: Bill Healy, Dana Brozost-Kelleher, Erisa Apantaku, Sarah GeisSound Design/Mixing and Music Supervision: Steven Jackson and Phil Dmochowski at the Audio Non-Visual CompanyOriginal Music: Taka YasuzawaExecutive Producers: Alison Flowers and Jamie Kalven (Invisible Institute) and Josh Bloch (USG Audio)Production Support: Jennifer Sears and Josh LaolagiFact-checking: Angely MercadoKey Art: Kenneth L. Copeland, Jr.Special Thanks: James Cutler, Steve Bogira, Elizabeth Smith and the Cook Clerk of the Circuit CourtArchival audio in this episode include (in order of appearance): WMAQ, Fox Chicago, Dateline, and WBEZ. For more information, go to usgaudio.com. To learn about the Invisible Institute’s human rights reporting, visit invisible.institute.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    2/22/2023
    31:24

More True Crime podcasts

About You Didn't See Nothin

Part investigation and part memoir, “You Didn't See Nothin” follows Yohance Lacour as he revisits the story that introduced him to the world of investigative journalism, and examines how its ripple effects have shaped his life over the past quarter-century.


In 1997, Lenard Clark was beaten into a coma by a gang of older white teens simply for being Black in a white neighborhood. One of Lenard’s attackers was from a powerful Chicago family. The media quickly turned towards stories of reconciliation and racial healing, with cooperation by Black leaders and the attacker’s family.


Yohance wasn’t having any of it.


At the time of the attack, he was in his early 20s, writing plays, selling weed, and living at his dad’s house on the South Side of Chicago. Unable to stand by silently, he began working with a neighborhood newspaper to investigate the vicious hate crime. Reporting on the incident led him to grow increasingly disillusioned with journalism.


From USG Audio and the Invisible Institute – creators of the 2020 Pulitzer Finalist podcast “Somebody” – “You Didn't See Nothin” finds Yohance back in Chicago after a 10-year prison sentence, tracking down key players to examine how this story connects to our present moment.


Podcast website

Listen to You Didn't See Nothin, Deathinitions and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

You Didn't See Nothin

You Didn't See Nothin

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

You Didn't See Nothin: Podcasts in Family