The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen

What is the Most Beautiful Place in the World To You?

Close your eyes and envision the most precious place in the world to you. Where is it? Is it by the ocean? In a forest? In your own backyard? In today's episode, you will journal on what it is about this place that brings you such a deep sense of joy. By the end you may realize - the beauty you find in this place is also present within you. You can carry it with you always. Tune in to begin.