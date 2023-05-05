The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen

Welcome to The Daily Practice, a spin off of From the Heart with Rachel Brathen. In this series, Rachel, New York Times Bestselling author, podcast host, and se... More
Why You Should Be Thankful For Plants
We often take the plant world for granted. If you look around you will see deforestation, pollution, and more happening to our planet. So, in today’s episode, we are going to show our gratitude for each and every plant instead. There is one thing they do for us that we take for granted every single day, but this episode will change that. Tune in to begin.
5/11/2023
6:00
A Meditation to Connect with the Elements
If it's possible for this meditation, bring your practice outside! Rachel will guide you through a session to connect with each one of the elements. Notice which one is alive inside of you and which one you would like to invite more of into your life. By the end, you’ll know exactly what you need to fill your cup. Tune in to begin.
5/10/2023
10:34
What is the Most Beautiful Place in the World To You?
Close your eyes and envision the most precious place in the world to you. Where is it? Is it by the ocean? In a forest? In your own backyard? In today’s episode, you will journal on what it is about this place that brings you such a deep sense of joy. By the end you may realize - the beauty you find in this place is also present within you. You can carry it with you always. Tune in to begin.
5/9/2023
7:35
This Week, I Will Get Inspired By Nature
As we are now deep into spring, nature is blooming right at our front door. And it has so much to offer! Creativity, inspiration and abundance are there if you look for them. This week, we will look for beauty wherever we go, using nature as our guide. Invite space and energy to focus on the blessings you have. If all else fails, all you have to do is go outside. Tune in to begin.
5/8/2023
6:14
Asking for Help as Self-Care
We’ve been considering our support system all week, and now it’s time to get out there and ask your people for help. This isn’t an easy practice! It requires you to surrender. But in that vulnerable place, beautiful things can take shape. You may never know the support you have if you never let it in. Tune in for a beautifully intimate self-care practice.
