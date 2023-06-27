Join Grammy-nominated hitmaker, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Billy Mann on a journey through the twists and turns of failure in "Yeah, I Fucked That Up." Ma...

YEAH, I F*CKED THAT UP is a weekly interview podcast hosted by Billy Mann. Throughout his career, Billy has worked alongside many marquee names in entertainment. Their biggest achievements are what they are known for, but it's their biggest failures that made them who they are. In each episode, Billy will draw a potent combination of laughter and inspiration from the stories they share.

Kelly Rowland is shocked to be asked the question - what is your biggest fuck up? "No one has ever asked that!" Billy, who has known and worked with Kelly for decades, talks to her about life's bumpy transitions - going from Destiny's Child to a solo career and what it was like to be dropped by a music label that still repped her as part of the greatest musical female trio of all time.

Steven Van Zandt, also known as Little Steven, Miami Steve, Silvio Dante or Frank Taglione is no stranger to life and death situations on TV or in real life. When he worked his whole life to make it as a rock star and then walked away from the E-Street band, Steven confesses to Billy that he thought his" life was over." Where did he go from there?

Renée Elise Goldsberry may never be satisfied. Yes, she won a Tony and Grammy for her role as Angelica Schuyler in one of the most celebrated Broadway shows ever, Hamilton, but the path there was paved with "no's." Billy talks with Renée about the failures she's faced head on and the enormous weight of trying to build a career and family at the same time.

"If there was ever the perfect example of a yeah-I-f*cked-up profession, it's standup," says comedian and writer Hari Kondabolu. And while that approach got him through faceplant moments on some of the biggest stages, nothing quite prepared him for the life-changing experience he had aboard a train from Seattle to Portland.

Join Grammy-nominated hitmaker, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Billy Mann on a journey through the twists and turns of failure in "Yeah, I Fucked That Up." Mann has had the privilege of rubbing shoulders with some of culture's most influential figures. Drawing inspiration from one of his kids who really struggles with failure, Mann invites his guests to peel back the veneer of success and reveal the humanity beneath. From legendary musicians to top CEOs, the stories of failure, fuck-ups and redemption will inspire, enlighten, and entertain. So buckle up and get ready to learn from the best - and their worst - in this fascinating exploration of the human side of success.