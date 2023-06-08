7. Monsters of the Mind

Frustrated by their inability to find physical evidence of the yeti, Andy and Richard consult an astrologer to find out whether the omens for their search are good. After exploring the spiritual significance of the yeti with a Buddhist nun, Andy questions the motivation behind his need to keep searching. Is he chasing after the unobtainable? Or is there something there? He and Richard decide they need to focus their search back onto reality and make plans to head to the official yeti sanctuary in the far east of the country. In this 10-part documentary series, Andrew Benfield and Richard Horsey travel through India, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan in search of stories of yeti sightings and encounters. They hear from villagers, yak herders, sherpas and mountaineers, who give surprisingly consistent descriptions of a mysterious, large, hairy creature. This series takes us on a journey deep into Himalayan culture as the presenters grapple with their own inner demons to try to make sense of the yeti myth. Producer: Joanna Jolly. Executive Producer: Kirsten Lass. Sound designers: Peregrine Andrews and Dan King. Composer of original music: Marisa Cornford. Assistant Producer Maia Miller- Lewis. A Loftus Media production for BBC Radio 4.