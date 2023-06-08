Tales of a bipedal ape-like creature persist in the myth and legend of the Himalayas. But does the yeti really exist? Two enthusiasts are determined to find out...
10. It’s Testing Time
In the final leg of their yeti search, Andy is taken ill leaving Richard to spend the night alone in yeti country.
Meanwhile, Andy receives a mysterious phone call from a man who says he has evidence of the yeti.
The pair are reunited in Thimpu where they discuss their findings. Have they finally found the evidence they’ve been searching for? Can they once and for all prove the creature is real?
6/30/2023
28:30
9. Into the Yeti’s Lair
Andy and Richard finally reach Bhutan’s official yeti sanctuary in the far east of the country, where they speak to rangers and nomads about their yeti experiences.
Andy is told of the location of a yeti cave, where a yeti is supposed to have slept. He persuades Richard to investigate.
The pair hear stories of a royal yeti hunt before celebrating with nomads, with disastrous consequences.
6/30/2023
28:42
8. Yeti Chasers will Never Find Them
Having decided to visit the official yeti sanctuary in the far east of Bhutan, Andy and Richard fly to the town of Bumthang.
Here they visit the ancestral home of a Bhutanese historian who is an expert in yeti folklore. She tells them about the importance of the yeti in Bhutanese myth and legend, warning them that yeti chasers will never find them.
But determined to see this search to the end, Andy and Richard continue on, heading towards Bhutan’s official yeti sanctuary.
6/30/2023
28:16
7. Monsters of the Mind
Frustrated by their inability to find physical evidence of the yeti, Andy and Richard consult an astrologer to find out whether the omens for their search are good.
After exploring the spiritual significance of the yeti with a Buddhist nun, Andy questions the motivation behind his need to keep searching. Is he chasing after the unobtainable? Or is there something there?
He and Richard decide they need to focus their search back onto reality and make plans to head to the official yeti sanctuary in the far east of the country.
6/30/2023
28:00
6. Footprints in the Forest
Determined to give yeti searching one more try, Andy and Richard head to the remote kingdom of Bhutan. This is a country where belief in the yeti is widespread and there’s even an official dedicated yeti sanctuary.
Andy and Richard head to the capital Thimpu, where they speak to a wildlife expert who led an expedition to look for the yeti.
Along the way they meet a businessman who shows them photographs of strange footprints he stumbled across in a forest. Could these have been made by a yeti?
In this 10-part documentary series, Andrew Benfield and Richard Horsey travel through India, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan in search of stories of yeti sightings and encounters. They hear from villagers, yak herders, sherpas and mountaineers, who give surprisingly consistent descriptions of a mysterious, large, hairy creature. This series takes us on a journey deep into Himalayan culture as the presenters grapple with their own inner demons to try to make sense of the yeti myth.
Producer: Joanna Jolly.
Executive Producer: Kirsten Lass.
Sound designers: Peregrine Andrews and Dan King.
Composer of original music: Marisa Cornford.
Assistant Producer Maia Miller- Lewis.
A Loftus Media production for BBC Radio 4.
