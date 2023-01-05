Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Yellowjackets: A Post Show Recap
Josh Wigler and Friends
Josh Wigler and friends recap “Yellowjackets,” the breakout Showtime survival drama starring Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey and more. More
Available Episodes

5 of 41
  • PSR Versus: Succession vs Yellowjackets Week 6
    PSR Versus: Succession vs Yellowjackets Week 6 Post Show Recaps Versus podcast hosts Josh Wigler (@roundhoward) and LaTonya Starks (@lkstarks) kick off the latest series of their podcast: Succession Season 4 versus Yellowjackets Season 2. Each week, Josh and LaTonya watch and discuss the two competing seasons of Succession and Yellowjackets, one of which is […] The post PSR Versus: Succession vs Yellowjackets Week 6 appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
    5/3/2023
    1:08:51
  • Exploring the Trauma of Yellowjackets
    This week, Jess, Marissa, and special guest, Melissa (@melissaw28) take a break from deep diving to analyze the way in which the characters of Yellowjackets process the trauma they experienced. The post Exploring the Trauma of Yellowjackets appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
    5/1/2023
    1:45:36
  • Yellowjackets Midseason 2 Feedback
    This week Jess and Grace go over midseason feedback as we're halfway through Season 2. The post Yellowjackets Midseason 2 Feedback appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
    4/28/2023
    1:01:05
  • PSR Versus: Succession vs Yellowjackets Week 5
    In this podcast, it's week five of Succession versus Yellowjackets. LaTonya and special guest, Jess Sterling (@thejesssterling) compare the two episodes, then make them fight in the PSR Versus arena. The post PSR Versus: Succession vs Yellowjackets Week 5 appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
    4/25/2023
    1:32:19
  • Yellowjackets Deep Dive Into Season 2 Episode 5: ‘Two Truths and a Lie’
    This week, Jess and Marissa do a deep dive into Season 2 Episode 5 of "Yellowjackets." The post Yellowjackets Deep Dive Into Season 2 Episode 5: ‘Two Truths and a Lie’ appeared first on PostShowRecaps.com.
    4/24/2023
    1:46:52

About Yellowjackets: A Post Show Recap

Josh Wigler and friends recap “Yellowjackets,” the breakout Showtime survival drama starring Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey and more.
