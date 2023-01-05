Yellowjackets: A Post Show Recap

Josh Wigler and friends recap “Yellowjackets,” the breakout Showtime survival drama starring Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey and more. More
PSR Versus: Succession vs Yellowjackets Week 6
PSR Versus: Succession vs Yellowjackets Week 6 Post Show Recaps Versus podcast hosts Josh Wigler (@roundhoward) and LaTonya Starks (@lkstarks) kick off the latest series of their podcast: Succession Season 4 versus Yellowjackets Season 2. Each week, Josh and LaTonya watch and discuss the two competing seasons of Succession and Yellowjackets, one of which is […]
5/3/2023
1:08:51
Exploring the Trauma of Yellowjackets
This week, Jess, Marissa, and special guest, Melissa (@melissaw28) take a break from deep diving to analyze the way in which the characters of Yellowjackets process the trauma they experienced.
5/1/2023
1:45:36
Yellowjackets Midseason 2 Feedback
This week Jess and Grace go over midseason feedback as we're halfway through Season 2.
4/28/2023
1:01:05
PSR Versus: Succession vs Yellowjackets Week 5
In this podcast, it's week five of Succession versus Yellowjackets. LaTonya and special guest, Jess Sterling (@thejesssterling) compare the two episodes, then make them fight in the PSR Versus arena.
4/25/2023
1:32:19
Yellowjackets Deep Dive Into Season 2 Episode 5: ‘Two Truths and a Lie’
This week, Jess and Marissa do a deep dive into Season 2 Episode 5 of "Yellowjackets."
