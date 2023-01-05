Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Young and Profiting with Hala Taha

Young and Profiting with Hala Taha

Podcast Young and Profiting with Hala Taha
Podcast Young and Profiting with Hala Taha

Young and Profiting with Hala Taha

Join Hala Taha as she interviews some of the brightest minds in the world―turning their wisdom into actionable advice you can use in your life no matter your age, profession or industry.
Join Hala Taha as she interviews some of the brightest minds in the world―turning their wisdom into actionable advice you can use in your life no matter your ag... More

  • Scott D. Clary: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome, Getting Started in Entrepreneurship, and Finding Product Market Fit
    As the son of an ex-policeman turned intelligence (CSIS) officer, Scott D. Clary was a complete novice in the world of entrepreneurship. By leveraging his natural charisma and love for technology, he was able to build up his brand and become a success story. In Part 1 of Scott’s episode, we’ll unpack his career journey and early entrepreneurial endeavors. Scott will share his insight about side hustling and how to build a value-packed, monetizable podcast!  Scott D. Clary is an entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and venture capitalist. He hosts the popular entrepreneurship podcast “Success Story” and is the CEO of OnMi Patch, a transdermal vitamin patch that delivers naturally derived, science-backed ingredients to support you through life’s ups and downs. Scott is a well-known sales and marketing expert who speaks globally at industry conferences. He has been featured in Forbes, Wall Street Journal, and The Startup, amongst other publications.  In this episode, Hala and Scott will discuss:  - How Scott found himself in the land of leadership  - The importance of “shooting your shot” - Conquering imposter syndrome - Side hustling - Measuring product market fit   - How Scott blew up on social media - How he monetized his podcast - Scott’s guest outreach approach - And other topics… Scott D. Clary is the CEO of OnMi Patch, a transdermal vitamin patch company, and the host of the “Success Story” podcast, where he interviews inspirational people, mentors, and thought leaders. From startups to enterprises, Scott’s worked with individuals to 10x their businesses using his marketing expertise. He’s sold and marketed to the most iconic F500 / F100 brands throughout his career. His work has been featured in over 100+ news sites and publications, and he speaks globally at industry conferences and has had articles and insights featured in Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Hackernoon, The Startup, and others. Resources Mentioned: Scott’s Website: https://www.scottdclary.com/ Scott’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/scottdclary Scott’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/scottdclary  Scott’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scottdclary/ Scott’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scottdclarypage Scott’s Podcast Success Story with Scott D. Clary: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/success-story-with-scott-d-clary/id1484783544 LinkedIn Secrets Masterclass, Have Job Security For Life: Use code ‘masterclass' for 25% off at yapmedia.io/course. Sponsored By:  LMNT - Get a free LMNT Sample Pack with any order only when you order through DrinkLMNT.com/YAP More About Young and Profiting Download Transcripts - youngandprofiting.com   Get Sponsorship Deals - youngandprofiting.com/sponsorships Leave a Review - ratethispodcast.com/yap Watch Videos - youtube.com/c/YoungandProfiting Follow Hala Taha LinkedIn - linkedin.com/in/htaha/ Instagram - instagram.com/yapwithhala/ TikTok - tiktok.com/@yapwithhala Twitter - twitter.com/yapwithhala Learn more about YAP Media Agency Services - yapmedia.io/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
  • Hala Taha: Growing Your Network, Building Your Personal Brand, and Going Viral on LinkedIn
    Hala Taha has always had a strong work ethic and a desire to change the world, but when she worked in the radio industry, she was often seen for just her looks. When she decided to change her personal brand to focus on the intellectual value she has to offer the world, she turned to the one place all the other intellectual professionals were hanging out: LinkedIn. Within a year, she reached 60k LinkedIn followers and became a LinkedIn influencer. In this episode, you’ll learn how to gain a massive, engaged following on LinkedIn from Hala Taha, the LinkedIn Queen herself.  In this episode, Hala and Ben will discuss:  - Why did Hala choose LinkedIn, of all platforms?  - Hala’s LinkedIn come-up story  - Tips to expand your LinkedIn network and post engagement  - The importance of making your content skimmable  - What many people get wrong about LinkedIn  - The only right way to use hashtags on LinkedIn  - New to LinkedIn? Here’s what to avoid - Why you should regularly remove your followers  - Sell in the DMs, not on your feed - And other topics… Ben Albert is an entrepreneur, podcaster, public speaker, marketer, community builder, and professional discoverer. As a Marketer, he helps professionals use the internet to expand their business seamlessly, by bridging hidden gaps in their online presence. With his podcast concierge services, he helps leaders reach targeted consumers so they can better increase their influence, build relationships, and earn partnerships that pay, using strategies they've often never heard of. Ben is also the curator of The “Real Business Connections Network.” He hosts 5 podcasts, “Rochester Business Connections,” “Learn Speak Teach,” “Ben’s Bites,” “Five Minute Fridays,” and “Real Hits.” LinkedIn Secrets Masterclass, Have Job Security For Life: Use code ‘masterclass’ for 25% off at yapmedia.io/course. Resources Mentioned:  Real Business Connections podcast: https://realbusinessconnections.com/ Balbert Marketing: https://balbertmarketing.com/  Ben’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ben-albert-a74737106  Sponsored By:  LMNT - Get a free LMNT Sample Pack with any order only when you order through DrinkLMNT.com/YAP Shopify - Sign up for a $1 per month trial period at shopify.com/profiting More About Young and Profiting Download Transcripts - youngandprofiting.com   Get Sponsorship Deals - youngandprofiting.com/sponsorships Leave a Review - ratethispodcast.com/yap Watch Videos - youtube.com/c/YoungandProfiting Follow Hala Taha LinkedIn - linkedin.com/in/htaha/ Instagram - instagram.com/yapwithhala/ TikTok - tiktok.com/@yapwithhala Twitter - twitter.com/yapwithhala Learn more about YAP Media Agency Services - yapmedia.io/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
  • Ramit Sethi: The Psychology of Money, I Will Teach You To Be Rich | E220
    When Ramit Sethi graduated from high school, he built a system to apply for 60+ scholarships that earned him a full ride to Stanford University. But when he got his first scholarship check, he invested it in the stock market and lost it all. That’s when he decided to change his money mindset and learn the secrets of money-making. Today, Ramit helps a worldwide community of people who want to create their Rich Lives, their own way. In this episode, Ramit will cover his background and the psychology behind money. He will break down the concept of money dials and how to indulge in guilt-free spending. He will share his advice on how to create our very own RICH life.   Ramit is a New York Times best-selling author of the popular book I Will Teach You To Be Rich. He is an expert on business, careers, negotiation, psychology, and money. Ramit hosts the popular podcast I Will Teach You To Be Rich and is also the host of the new show, "How to Get Rich," which premiered earlier this month on Netflix. In this episode, Hala and Ramit will discuss:  - Ramit’s early views on money - Why Ramit started his finance blog in college - What it means to live a RICH life - The “invisible scripts” we believe about money - The biggest money mistake that couples make - Four numbers you have to track as a conscious spender - The psychology of spending   - Using our Money Dial - Why we shouldn’t feel guilty about buying what we love - How to land your dream job - Negotiating your salary - And other topics… Ramit Sethi is a personal finance and business expert who studied psychology at Stanford. He started a blog about business, money, careers, and psychology that now has 1 million+ monthly readers. Ramit frequently appears in the media. He wrote the bestselling book I Will Teach You to Be Rich in 2009, and a new edition of the book in 2019. Ramit hosts the popular podcast I Will Teach You To Be Rich. Ramit also has a new Netflix Show called “How to Get Rich,” which premiered on April 18th, 2023.    Resources Mentioned: Ramit’s Website: https://www.iwillteachyoutoberich.com/ Ramit’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ramitsethi/ Ramit’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/ramit Ramit’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ramit/ Ramit’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IWT/ Ramit’s Podcast I Will Teach You to Be Rich: https://www.iwillteachyoutoberich.com/podcast/ Ramit’s book I Will Teach You to Be Rich, Second Edition: No Guilt. No Excuses. No BS. Just a 6-Week Program That Works: https://www.amazon.com/Will-Teach-You-Rich-Second-ebook/dp/B07GNXPP4P Ramit’s show “How to Get Rich”: https://www.iwillteachyoutoberich.com/netflix/ LinkedIn Secrets Masterclass, Have Job Security For Life: Use code ‘masterclass’ for 25% off at yapmedia.io/course. Sponsored By:  Sign up for a $1 per month trial period at shopify.com/profiting More About Young and Profiting Download Transcripts - youngandprofiting.com   Get Sponsorship Deals - youngandprofiting.com/sponsorships Leave a Review - ratethispodcast.com/yap Watch Videos - youtube.com/c/YoungandProfiting Follow Hala Taha LinkedIn - linkedin.com/in/htaha/ Instagram - instagram.com/yapwithhala/ TikTok - tiktok.com/@yapwithhala Twitter - twitter.com/yapwithhala Learn more about YAP Media Agency Services - yapmedia.io/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/24/2023
  • YAPClassic: Dr. Steven Gundry on The Plant Paradox, Fixing Leaky Gut, and Giving Fruit the Boot
    In 2001, Dr. Steven Gundry met a patient with severe heart disease that couldn’t be corrected by surgery. Steven turned him away, saying he could do nothing to help him. However, the patient made some unusual changes to his diet, and within six months, he cleaned out 50% of the blockages in his arteries. Dr. Gundry then made it his mission to teach people about how to avoid intense surgeries down the line by making simple changes to their diet now. In this episode of YAPClassic, you’ll learn about how gluten and other lectins are harming your gut, why autoimmune diseases have become more common, and how to properly prepare your beans.  Dr. Steven Gundry is a cardiothoracic surgeon turned wellness and nutrition expert and bestselling author. His mission is to improve your health, happiness, and longevity by making simple changes to your diet. He is the Director and Founder of the International Heart & Lung Institute as well as the Center for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, CA. In this episode, Hala and Steven will discuss:  - How one patient inspired Dr. Gundry to become a nutrition specialist  - It’s not about what you eat; it’s about what you don’t eat  - How gluten and other lectins are harming your gut  - Why “organic” doesn’t mean healthy  - The secret reason we aren’t getting enough nutrients  - Why you should stop eating fruit  - How to eat like your ancestors ate  - We are what our food eats  - A busy schedule isn’t an excuse for chronic fatigue    - And other topics… Dr. Steven Gundry is a nutrition expert and bestselling author. His mission is to improve health, happiness, and longevity through a unique vision of human nutrition. During his 40-year career in medicine, he performed countless pediatric heart transplants, developed patented, life-saving medical technology, and published over 300 articles and book chapters on his research. He is the Director and Founder of the International Heart & Lung Institute as well as the Center for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, CA, where he operates his private practice.  In 2008, his best-selling book, “Dr. Gundry’s Diet Evolution,” focused on diet and nutrition as a way to help people avoid surgery. His work in finding solutions to reversing disease through nutrition has continued, resulting in his first “Paradox” series of books: “The Plant Paradox” in 2017 and the sequel in 2018, “The Plant Paradox Cookbook”. LinkedIn Secrets Masterclass, Have Job Security For Life: Use code ‘masterclass’ for 25% off at yapmedia.io/course. Resources Mentioned:  Steven’s Books: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Dr.-Steven-R-Gundry/author/B001IGQJQY?ref=ap_rdr&store_ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true  Steven’s Website: https://drgundry.com/  Steven’s Supplements and Products: http://gundrymd.com  The Dr. Gundry Podcast: https://drgundry.com/the-dr-gundry-podcast/  Steven’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drstevengundry/?hl=en  Steven’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrStevenGundry/  Steven’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/drgundry?lang=en  Steven’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steven-gundry-5b99a042  Sponsored By:  Shopify - Sign up for a $1 per month trial period at shopify.com/profiting More About Young and Profiting Download Transcripts - youngandprofiting.com   Get Sponsorship Deals - youngandprofiting.com/sponsorships Leave a Review - ratethispodcast.com/yap Watch Videos - youtube.com/c/YoungandProfiting Follow Hala Taha LinkedIn - linkedin.com/in/htaha/ Instagram - instagram.com/yapwithhala/ TikTok - tiktok.com/@yapwithhala Twitter - twitter.com/yapwithhala Learn more about YAP Media Agency Services - yapmedia.io/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/21/2023
  • Mike Michalowicz: Profit First, Transform Your Business from a Cash-Eating Monster to a Money-Making Machine | E219
    Mike Michalowicz had founded and sold two multi-million dollar companies by his 35th birthday and was confident that he had it made. After he became a small business angel investor, he lost his entire fortune due to a series of bad business decisions. Mike decided to start over, find a way to grow healthy and strong businesses, and eliminate entrepreneurial poverty. In this episode, Mike will break down his Profit First framework. He will also give the rundown on how to create and manage a profitable business.  Mike Michalowicz is the entrepreneur behind three multimillion-dollar companies and is an author of business books for entrepreneurs and small business owners like Profit First, Clockwork, The Pumpkin Plan, Fix This Next, and Get Different. Mike is a former small business columnist for The Wall Street Journal and regularly travels the globe as an entrepreneurial advocate. He became a business author with a clear mission: Eradicate entrepreneurial poverty.  In this episode, Hala and Mike will discuss:  - Why profits should come first  - The Profit First Formula - How Parkinson’s Law applies to profiting - Why you should split your money into small chunks - Target Allocation Percentages (TAP) - The way to handle business debt - Why constrained spending brings natural innovation  - Why all revenue is not the same - The most effective marketing strategy for small businesses - And other topics… Mike Michalowicz is the creator of Profit First, which is used by hundreds of thousands of companies across the globe to drive profit. Today, Mike leads two new multi-million-dollar ventures, as he tests his latest business research for his books. He is a former small business columnist for The Wall Street Journal and business makeover specialist on MSNBC. Mike is a popular main-stage keynote speaker on innovative entrepreneurial topics; and is the author of Get Different, Fix This Next, Clockwork, Profit First, Surge, The Pumpkin Plan, and The Toilet Paper Entrepreneur. Fabled author Simon Sinek deemed Mike Michalowicz “…the top contender for the patron saint of entrepreneurs.” Resources Mentioned: Mike’s Website: https://mikemichalowicz.com/ Mike’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikemichalowicz/ Mike’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/MikeMichalowicz?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor Mike’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mikemichalowicz/?hl=en Mike’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MikeMichalowiczFanPage Mike’s Podcast The Entrepreneurship Elevated Podcast: https://mikemichalowicz.com/podcast/ Mike’s Blog: https://mikemichalowicz.com/blog/ Mike’s Book Profit First: https://mikemichalowicz.com/profit-first/ Profit First Instant Assessment: https://s3.amazonaws.com/ProfitFirst/PF-InstantAssessment.pdf  LinkedIn Secrets Masterclass, Have Job Security For Life: Use code ‘masterclass’ for 25% off at yapmedia.io/course. Sponsored By:  Shopify - Sign up for a $1 per month trial period at shopify.com/profiting More About Young and Profiting Download Transcripts - youngandprofiting.com   Get Sponsorship Deals - youngandprofiting.com/sponsorships Leave a Review - ratethispodcast.com/yap Watch Videos - youtube.com/c/YoungandProfiting Follow Hala Taha LinkedIn - linkedin.com/in/htaha/ Instagram - instagram.com/yapwithhala/ TikTok - tiktok.com/@yapwithhala Twitter - twitter.com/yapwithhala Learn more about YAP Media Agency Services - yapmedia.io/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/17/2023
Join Hala Taha as she interviews some of the brightest minds in the world―turning their wisdom into actionable advice you can use in your life no matter your age, profession or industry. Our subject matter ranges from enhancing productivity, how to gain influence, the art of side hustles and more! If you’re smart and like to continually improve yourself, hit the subscribe button, because you’ll love it here at Young and Profiting Podcast. Part of the YAP Media Network.
