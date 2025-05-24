https://yali.state.gov/yali-voices-podcast-ondela-mlandu-and-emanuel-ssekitto-kalule-social-entrepreneurs-fostering-relationships-and-building-community/ In this episode of the YALI Voices podcast, we’re talking with Ondela Mlandu from South Africa and Emmanuel Ssekitto Kalule from Uganda. In addition to being YALI Network members and 2024 Mandela Washington Fellows, both Ssekitto and Ondela are social entrepreneurs who have founded organizations that serve their personal drive to improve lives by bringing people into a supportive community. Ssekitto is the founder of Faces Up Uganda, an organization that uses art and self- expression as a method for positive change. He sees social entrepreneurship as a powerful way to address the psychosocial conditions that adversely impact everyday life, then change the personal narrative toward something more positive. Today we chat about person-to-person connection, inspiring others for a better future, and how changemaking benefits communities by benefiting individuals. Ondela is a media and communications specialist who is passionate about leading social change for women and girls at the grassroots level. She is the principal behind Authoric Communications, which serves as a space for young women of color in South Africa to seek mentorship and support for amplifying each other’s voices. The organization started with practical focuses such as health and well-being, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. Since then, participants have formed business partnerships and used Ondela’s organization as a launchpad to great futures. To follow what Ondela and Ssekitto are doing, check out their social media links here: Ondela linkedin.com/in/ondela-mlandu Ssekitto https://www.instagram.com/facesupuganda