YALI Voices Podcast: Ondela Mlandu and Emmanuel Ssekitto Kalule - Social Entrepreneurship
11/07/2024 | 38 mins.
https://yali.state.gov/yali-voices-podcast-ondela-mlandu-and-emanuel-ssekitto-kalule-social-entrepreneurs-fostering-relationships-and-building-community/ In this episode of the YALI Voices podcast, we’re talking with Ondela Mlandu from South Africa and Emmanuel Ssekitto Kalule from Uganda. In addition to being YALI Network members and 2024 Mandela Washington Fellows, both Ssekitto and Ondela are social entrepreneurs who have founded organizations that serve their personal drive to improve lives by bringing people into a supportive community. Ssekitto is the founder of Faces Up Uganda, an organization that uses art and self- expression as a method for positive change. He sees social entrepreneurship as a powerful way to address the psychosocial conditions that adversely impact everyday life, then change the personal narrative toward something more positive. Today we chat about person-to-person connection, inspiring others for a better future, and how changemaking benefits communities by benefiting individuals. Ondela is a media and communications specialist who is passionate about leading social change for women and girls at the grassroots level. She is the principal behind Authoric Communications, which serves as a space for young women of color in South Africa to seek mentorship and support for amplifying each other’s voices. The organization started with practical focuses such as health and well-being, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. Since then, participants have formed business partnerships and used Ondela’s organization as a launchpad to great futures. To follow what Ondela and Ssekitto are doing, check out their social media links here: Ondela linkedin.com/in/ondela-mlandu Ssekitto https://www.instagram.com/facesupuganda
YALI Voices Podcast: Festus Moses from Nigeria Found His Purpose in Business and Skills Education
10/11/2024 | 47 mins.
In this episode of the YALI Voices podcast, we’re sitting down to talk with Festus Moses from Nigeria. In addition to being a YALI Network member and 2024 Mandela Washington Fellow, Festus is an entrepreneur who — while building his footwear and leather goods business — saw the need for increased skills training and education. Festus has taught over 100 young people the art of leather craftsmanship. This training, along with business development classes, has empowered these students to start their own entrepreneurial journeys. Festus is a self-described “growth addict” who believes that each of us has the power to learn how to identify goals and accomplish the small steps needed to attain them for both personal and professional growth. He sees entrepreneurship as a way for all people to make positive economic changes for themselves and their community. Today we chat about mentorship, skills training, and Festus’ belief that business is about the people who make it a success. To follow what Festus is doing, check out his social media links here: https://www.instagram.com/moss_collections/ https://ng.linkedin.com/in/festus-moses-13217b125
YALI Voices Podcast: David Jeng is Mentoring for Small Business Success in The Gambia
9/11/2024 | 38 mins.
In this episode of the YALI Voices podcast, we’re sitting down to talk with David Jeng at the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit in Washington. David is from The Gambia and in addition to being a 2024 Mandela Washington Fellow, he is an intellectual property law and rights expert. He has built businesses and is a board member of The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and an advocate for private sector initiatives that help businesses thrive. David has a deep commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship, especially when it comes to small- and medium-sized enterprises, or SME’s. He sees small businesses as the foundation on which great communities are built. We chat about business, mentorship, and the importance of people who are real changemakers.
YALI Voices Podcast: Roni Kanuono turns discarded bottles into something amazing!
7/12/2024 | 13 mins.
https://yali.state.gov/roni-kanuono-turns-discarded-bottles-into-something-amazing-building-furniture-from-plastic-waste/ In this episode of the YALI Voices podcast, we’re honored to be speaking with Roni Kanuono from Cameroon. After working with an environmental NGO for a number of years, he decided to use the lessons he learned there and started his own! His organization, For A Green World, is dedicated to reducing plastic pollution in a most innovative way. Talking with Roni, it is clear that what we see each day as pollution and plastic waste can be repurposed into useful, even beautiful, objects. And he wants to make sure that others in his community and beyond are able to learn to make something new out of something ordinary. Roni Kanuono Social: https://x.com/KanouoRoni?s=08 For A Green World Website: https://chanasdigital.com/foragreenworld
YALI Voices Podcast: Lilian Kaivilu is Making an Impact Training Citizen Journalists
5/04/2020 | 21 mins.
