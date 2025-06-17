Powered by RND
xoMAN Podcast
  • "You Asked Her to Marry You, You Better Be Able to Pay for Everything" Featuring Devale Ellis
    In this premiere episode of the xoMAN Podcast, host Kiara Walker sits down with actor, content creator, husband, and father Devale Ellis (@iamdevale) for a raw, real, and revealing conversation about accountability, fatherhood, and what it really takes to be a partner. Devale shares the lessons that reshaped how he shows up in marriage, the unlearning he had to do as a Black man raised to suppress his emotions, and how love without healing can become an obsession. From emotional unavailability to learning how to lead with love, this episode sets the tone for the powerful season ahead. 🔊 New episodes every Tuesday. Watch the full video on YouTube every Wednesday. 🖤 Stay Connected with xoMAN & xoNecole → Instagram: @xonecole → YouTube: @xonecoletv → Website: www.xonecole.com ✨ Host: @kikisaidso 🎙️ Guest: @iamdevale Chapters 00:00:00 - Grace, Boundaries, and Intent 00:00:43 - Marriage as a Partnership 00:02:09 - Red Flag Green Flag Segment 00:03:36 - Father’s Role 00:03:55 - Social Media and Relationships 00:05:11 - Behind The Man Segment 00:53:06 - Love, Life, Lessons 01:03:53 - Hot Takes Segment 01:05:07 - Ask an xoMAN Advice Segment   Credits: Produced by: Nimmi Mohan Sheriden Garrett London Whitson Kiara Walker   Crew: 404 Creators This is an xoNecole and Will Packer Media Production
xoMAN Podcast, hosted by Kiara Walker, peels back the layers of masculinity with candid conversations that challenge stereotypes and celebrate vulnerability. Through intimate interviews with Black men from all walks of life, xoMAN explores the unfiltered thoughts and stories of Black men as they navigate love, ambition, and self-discovery. This isn’t just a podcast, it’s a front-row seat to conversations that matter
