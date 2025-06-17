"You Asked Her to Marry You, You Better Be Able to Pay for Everything" Featuring Devale Ellis

In this premiere episode of the xoMAN Podcast, host Kiara Walker sits down with actor, content creator, husband, and father Devale Ellis (@iamdevale) for a raw, real, and revealing conversation about accountability, fatherhood, and what it really takes to be a partner. Devale shares the lessons that reshaped how he shows up in marriage, the unlearning he had to do as a Black man raised to suppress his emotions, and how love without healing can become an obsession. From emotional unavailability to learning how to lead with love, this episode sets the tone for the powerful season ahead. 🔊 New episodes every Tuesday. Watch the full video on YouTube every Wednesday. 🖤 Stay Connected with xoMAN & xoNecole → Instagram: @xonecole → YouTube: @xonecoletv → Website: www.xonecole.com ✨ Host: @kikisaidso 🎙️ Guest: @iamdevale Chapters 00:00:00 - Grace, Boundaries, and Intent 00:00:43 - Marriage as a Partnership 00:02:09 - Red Flag Green Flag Segment 00:03:36 - Father’s Role 00:03:55 - Social Media and Relationships 00:05:11 - Behind The Man Segment 00:53:06 - Love, Life, Lessons 01:03:53 - Hot Takes Segment 01:05:07 - Ask an xoMAN Advice Segment Credits: Produced by: Nimmi Mohan Sheriden Garrett London Whitson Kiara Walker Crew: 404 Creators This is an xoNecole and Will Packer Media Production