推迪
两个影像创作者。我们通过讲故事，捍卫私人生活。 与你分享：内心深处、流行文化、生活方式、影剧明星、旅行灵感。 欢迎合作：[email protected]
Leisure

Available Episodes

5 of 71
  • 是谁把快乐男生变成痛苦男生？｜再见爱人4
    💗心动女孩，一档粗糙的闲聊节目。我们通过讲故事，捍卫私人生活。与你分享内心深处、流行文化、影剧明星、旅行灵感。本期我们将为你带来：再见爱人4时间线：02:34 男人也讨厌的男人17:36 人人都同情的男人43:15 活在评价里的男人50:14 推荐剧集：免责声明51:21 💗心动时刻同场加映，你也可以点击听听我们往期聊过的： 再见爱人3/🙏/感谢你的留言、或者分享给你的朋友，这是对我们最大的支持❤️❤️❤️如果你洗慌本期，也欢迎点击文末打赏，给我们最大的鼓励❤️🥹欢迎关注我们：微博&小红书：@馬鯊鯊 @推迪B站：马鲨鲨鲨商务合作：[email protected]特别感谢10月为我们打赏的好心人们，没有你们没有这期节目❤️🥹
    --------  
    57:23
  • Vol.68 世界再乱，我也要营造属于我的氛围感
    💗心动女孩，一档粗糙的闲聊节目。我们通过讲故事，捍卫私人生活。与你分享内心深处、流行文化、影剧明星、旅行灵感。本期我们将为你带来：世界再乱，我也要营造属于我的氛围感时间线：00:24 音乐是最好的安全氛围感魔法08:59 我需要时刻活在充满期待的氛围感里12:30 魔改回忆是我创造幸福氛围感的黑魔法18:28 长久的友情总是让我回到美的粉红泡泡21:19 快速充电迅速获得美的分享26:22 怦然心动的断舍离确实帮我充满心动的氛围33:03💗心动时刻/🎉/本期节目由美团医美赞助播出。变美上美团，安心又省钱。美团医美致力于帮助用户通过真实的信息找到高口碑的医美机构。如果刚开始接触医美，不知道选择哪个机构，网上看了很多评论很怕踩雷，那现在美团也推出了一个北极星医美机构榜单，就像是黑珍珠餐厅一样，大家做之前都可以上去选一选，上榜的机构都是由专家顾问组与行业评审团及1000+资深用户探店实勘，通过140 项评审维度、450个得分点、从资质等级、医生实力、服务体验、环境氛围、用户口碑五大维度对机构进行评审，双轨评估记分，有专家的背书、真实用户的评和平台大数据的加持，能帮我们选择更专业靠谱的机构～🔗 点击链接👉：美团北极星医美机构榜🐑 介绍一下双十一美团全年最大的羊毛！这次美团医美双十一皮秒封顶到手价399，光子封顶到手价159，大家刚好可以趁这个双十一下单囤起来！大家可以上美团app搜索专属口令【变美补贴1】，别漏掉阿拉伯数字1领取优惠喔～🔗 点击链接👉：美团医美双十一狂补对医美感兴趣的朋友们，也可以扫以下二维码加入美团医美社群二维码，社群内会定期分享医美知识干货，医美新客进群还可领50元无门槛优惠券（错过等一年！）/🙏/感谢你的留言、或者分享给你的朋友，这是对我们最大的支持❤️❤️❤️如果你洗慌本期，也欢迎点击文末打赏，给我们最大的鼓励❤️🥹欢迎关注我们：微博&小红书：@馬鯊鯊 @推迪B站：马鲨鲨鲨商务合作：[email protected]特别感谢10月为我们打赏的好心人们，祝大家冬天快乐❄️11月，请对我们好一点！
    --------  
    37:18
  • 为什么我们需要中性女明星？
    💗心动女孩，一档粗糙的闲聊节目。我们通过讲故事，捍卫私人生活。与你分享内心深处、流行文化、影剧明星、旅行灵感。本期我们将为你带来：为什么我们需要中性女明星？时间线：04:20 开山鼻祖：潘美辰06:04 第一个著名的女丈夫：许仙08:20 我的第一个中性偶像：薇薇12:20 第一个轰动全国的中性女明星：春20:40 其实每个学校都有一个中性女明星36:47 💗心动时刻/🙏/感谢你的留言、或者分享给你的朋友，这是对我们最大的支持❤️❤️❤️如果你洗慌本期，也欢迎点击文末打赏，给我们最大的鼓励❤️🥹欢迎关注我们：微博&小红书：@馬鯊鯊 @推迪B站：马鲨鲨鲨商务合作：[email protected]特别感谢9-10月为我们打赏的好心人们，没有你们没有这期节目❤️🥹
    --------  
    41:10
  • 人生总要赢一次！从终于站在心爱的赛道开始
    💗心动女孩，一档粗糙的闲聊节目。我们通过讲故事，捍卫私人生活。与你分享内心深处、流行文化、影剧明星、旅行灵感。本期我们将为你带来：人生总要赢一次！从终于站在心爱的赛道开始时间线：00:30 好爱这届奥运会04:40 残酷二选一08:55 小时候没有竞争意识11:52 好害怕自己热爱竞争16:20 读书女的故事19:56 曾经最着迷受欢迎的赛道24:25 莫名其妙被拉入一种赛道28:50 唐僧洗慌赢，把乙方吓跑34:22 人生总要赢一次！我最洗慌的一场竞争36:22 制造梦幻时刻的人，就是我心中的赢家40:45 💗心动时刻/🙏/感谢你的留言、或者分享给你的朋友，这是对我们最大的支持❤️❤️❤️如果你洗慌本期，也欢迎点击文末打赏，给我们最大的鼓励❤️🥹欢迎关注我们：微博&小红书：@馬鯊鯊 @推迪B站：马鲨鲨鲨商务合作：[email protected]特别感谢8月为我们打赏的财运滚滚童星们！❤️🥹
    --------  
    49:55
  • i人好想躺在草坪上，都是村上春树害的
    💗心动女孩，一档粗糙的闲聊节目。 我们通过讲故事，捍卫私人生活。与你分享内心深处、流行文化、影剧明星、旅行灵感。本期我们将为你带来： 神啊救救我啊，好想拥有 me time ！04:00 通过想象，我构建了虚拟me time07:25 好想拥有me time，都是村上春树害的10:12 自己的时间+自己的空间，才是完整的me time12:33 好想轻松地躺在草坪上，都是伍迪艾伦害的15:12 原来成年人每天的me time只有2个小时17:02 原来我是自愿放弃me time的零阻力员工20:19 什么是公共与私密空间，我长大以后才懂23:14 鲨鲨的me time：一把镊子24:22 推油的me time：无限游戏28:32 为什么我们总被他人的me time刺伤33:44 me time，这个时代真正的奢侈品38:50 💗心动时刻同场加映：来看我们新的VLOG！😊👉 点击这里收看 👈😊/🙏/感谢你的留言、或者分享给你的朋友，这是对我们最大的支持❤️❤️❤️如果你洗慌本期，也欢迎点击文末打赏，给我们最大的鼓励❤️🥹欢迎关注我们：微博&小红书：@馬鯊鯊 @推迪B站：马鲨鲨鲨商务合作：[email protected]特别感谢在7-8月为我们打赏的财运滚滚童星们！❤️🥹
    --------  
    46:45

About 心动女孩

