Peaceful Protest, Day Trip at the Park, Elon & Trump break up, Eminem vs Mark Zuckerberg l XG Marks the Spot #2
XG heads out to Day Trip at the Park this weekend while DTLA is burning down! We go over the Peaceful protest in Cali, who broke up with who?! Did Elon cheat on Trump?! Where the black eye come from?!
--------
1:06:53
EDC 2025 Recap, Theo hitting a fan, Elon's random black eye & Kid Cudi a Rat? I XG MARKS THE SPOT #1
XG finally recovers from EDC 2025 and has the energy to do a recap and produce his first personal podcast! We go deep down the Elon Musk crazy cocktail he participate in! It gets explained why Kendrick didn't let Lefty on stage and is Kid Cudi at Rat and is Elon going to EDC 2026?!