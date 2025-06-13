Powered by RND
PodcastsFictionXG MARKS THE SPOT
XG MARKS THE SPOT
radio.net
XG MARKS THE SPOT

Juan Guerrero
FictionDrama
XG MARKS THE SPOT
  • Peaceful Protest, Day Trip at the Park, Elon & Trump break up, Eminem vs Mark Zuckerberg l XG Marks the Spot #2
    XG heads out to Day Trip at the Park this weekend while DTLA is burning down! We go over the Peaceful protest in Cali, who broke up with who?! Did Elon cheat on Trump?! Where the black eye come from?! Fully Toxic https://fullytoxic.com Chilly Canvases https://chillymilly.shop/collections/canvases Rat Bastard https://ratbastardenergy.com We Don't Smoke the Same Patreon https://www.patreon.com/WeDontSmoketheSamePodcast Tin Foil Hat https://samtripoli.com Instagram XG https://www.instagram.com/xgmarksthespot/ Chillly https://www.instagram.com/chilly_millyyy/ #edc #comedy #theovon
  • EDC 2025 Recap, Theo hitting a fan, Elon's random black eye & Kid Cudi a Rat? I XG MARKS THE SPOT #1
    XG finally recovers from EDC 2025 and has the energy to do a recap and produce his first personal podcast! We go deep down the Elon Musk crazy cocktail he participate in! It gets explained why Kendrick didn't let Lefty on stage and is Kid Cudi at Rat and is Elon going to EDC 2026?! Fully Toxic https://fullytoxic.com Chilly Canvases https://chillymilly.shop/collections/canvases Rat Bastard https://ratbastardenergy.com We Don't Smoke the Same Patreon https://www.patreon.com/WeDontSmoketheSamePodcast Tin Foil Hat https://samtripoli.com Instagram XG https://www.instagram.com/xgmarksthespot/ Chillly https://www.instagram.com/chilly_millyyy/ #edc #comedy #theovon
About XG MARKS THE SPOT

YOUR BOY XG MARKS THE SPOT FROM TIN FOIL HAT AND WE DONT SMOKE THE SAME!
FictionDrama

