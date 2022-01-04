S1|E8: idk you title this one i'm tired

Honestly, at this point in the season it's nearly impossible to give a synopsis of an episode without major spoilers. If you haven't listened to anything and you showed up here and I was like "Dash talks to Drastic," or "Niko eats a potato," that'd be a huge spoiler. And if there's one thing we don't tolerate here at Sky Brother Force it's spoilers. So instead of a synopsis you'll just have to put up with me rambling like this for awhile. Or you could just listen to the episode already. I recommend that tbh.