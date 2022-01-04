When the tyrannical alien Citizen Scorn threatens to enslave the universe, it's up to the Sky Brother Force (Dash, Iris, Niko, and Hiro) to harness the awesome ...
S1|E9: Cheesy Quasars Presents: the Finale
You asked for it maybe! The Sky Brother Force Season 1 Finale. If you didn't ask for it, I honestly don't know what to tell you.
4/29/2022
24:49
S1|E8: idk you title this one i'm tired
Honestly, at this point in the season it's nearly impossible to give a synopsis of an episode without major spoilers. If you haven't listened to anything and you showed up here and I was like "Dash talks to Drastic," or "Niko eats a potato," that'd be a huge spoiler. And if there's one thing we don't tolerate here at Sky Brother Force it's spoilers. So instead of a synopsis you'll just have to put up with me rambling like this for awhile. Or you could just listen to the episode already. I recommend that tbh.
4/22/2022
23:45
S1|E7: Mr. Plop
With basically his entirely family brutally murdered — and his home turned into a fascist dictatorship — Dash decides it's probably time to do something already. But what is he going to do? Come on you know I can't tell you that. Meanwhile, Iris unveils a secret. What is it you ask? Why do you keep asking me things you know I can't tell you? Also we introduce Mr. Plop.
4/15/2022
20:11
S1|E6: Snoisnemid Rehto
You're not gonna wanna miss this one bruh. I really, really wanna tell you all about it — but then this summary would just be covered in spoilers. Spoilers absolutely everywhere. It'd be disgusting. And once you get spoilers on something, they're nearly impossible to get out. Let's just say: this episode is almost as good as Morbius. Almost.
4/8/2022
26:42
S1|E5: Bigger than Coglio Mandros
With Night Tiger on the brink of pop super-stardom, a burnt-out Dash decides to leave the group for like a meditation retreat or something I forget. Meanwhile, something's rotten at the Sky Brother Force: Force Headquarters, and Hiro & Iris decide to investigate. I honestly don't know what happened to Niko & Jax in this episode; I didn't even realize they were completely missing until I was listening tonight at 12:30am. There's a lot of them in episode 6 though, so don't you worry. I said STOP WORRYING.
When the tyrannical alien Citizen Scorn threatens to enslave the universe, it's up to the Sky Brother Force (Dash, Iris, Niko, and Hiro) to harness the awesome power of the mythical Space Beasts to save the day - even though they'd rather be pursuing their careers as pop stars. Hearts will be broken (repeatedly), space beasts will maul each other (violently), and ancient galactic prophecies will be fulfilled (accidentally), in this lively anime-inspired mash up about family, legacy, and destiny.