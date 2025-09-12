How Noah Boat Changed His Life In 120 Days

LABOR DAY SALE STARTS SATURDAY!Up to 25% on supplements 20% on the Xeela App annual planUse code "HEAVYWEIGHT20" for 20% off your first monthApp Store:⁠⁠https://apps.apple.com/us/app/xeela-t...⁠⁠Google Play:⁠⁠https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...⁠⁠Xeela Supplements:⁠⁠ https://xeelafitness.com⁠⁠On today’s Heavyweights podcast, Noah joins the crew to talk about his 120-day transformation, dropping from nearly 20% body fat to 11%. He opens up about the highs and lows of crash dieting, why maintaining progress is harder than getting there, and the fast food binges that nearly set him back. The guys break down diet myths, banned foods in America, and how sugar and processed snacks are literally designed to be addictive. Plus, they share personal stories about growing up on junk food, the balance between discipline and lifestyle, and Noah’s tips for anyone starting their own fitness journey.FOLLOW @xeelafitness ON INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK & YOUTUBE!Get a body scan - Use code ‘XEELA’ for $10 off⁠⁠https://bodyspec.sjv.io/7abr6O⁠