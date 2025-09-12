Use code "HEAVYWEIGHT20" for 20% off your first monthApp Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/xeela-t...Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...Xeela Supplements: https://xeelafitness.comOn today’s Heavyweights podcast, comedian and creator Adam Waheed (Adam W.) joins the crew to talk about his strict health routine, traveling with meal preps, and why he hasn’t been sick in five years. He opens up about hopping on and off caffeine, doing brutal cold plunges, and how he once bulked up to 215 pounds with “black hole” pills. The guys debate fitness myths, joke about height surgery, and Adam shares his bucket list moment of picking off Michael Vick in an NFL flag game.FOLLOW @xeelafitness ON INSTAGRAM, TIKTOK & YOUTUBE!
Our First Time Drinking Kava
On today's Heavyweights podcast, the crew experiments with gas station supplements, debates travel as an excuse for falling off the program, and breaks down why slow, steady results beat crash diets every time. They bust common fitness myths like "lifting stunts growth" and "crunches give you abs," talk about how music actually boosts workouts, and answer listener questions on eating burgers while dieting and why some ripped people seem to eat junk nonstop.
What's Really Inside Pre Workout (Shocking)
On today's Heavyweights podcast, Sean joins the crew to share the story of how his brother's passing inspired his mission in health and fitness. He breaks down the rise and fall of dangerous supplements like prohormones and DMAA, why so many protein powders are amino-spiked, and the truth about sweeteners like sucralose and aspartame. Plus, the guys debate protein absorption myths, laugh about brutal first-day workouts, and reveal the new strawberry lychee pre-workout flavor.
The Antidepressant Nobody Talks About
On today's Heavyweights podcast, the crew takes on some of the biggest fitness myths head-on. Can you really spot-reduce fat? Does muscle turn into fat if you stop working out? Will lifting weights make you "too bulky"? And what about crash diets like OMAD or quick fixes like Ozempic — do they actually work? Along the way, Jon shares his first month Dexa scan results and they trade binge-eating hacks
How Noah Boat Changed His Life In 120 Days
On today's Heavyweights podcast, Noah joins the crew to talk about his 120-day transformation, dropping from nearly 20% body fat to 11%. He opens up about the highs and lows of crash dieting, why maintaining progress is harder than getting there, and the fast food binges that nearly set him back. The guys break down diet myths, banned foods in America, and how sugar and processed snacks are literally designed to be addictive. Plus, they share personal stories about growing up on junk food, the balance between discipline and lifestyle, and Noah's tips for anyone starting their own fitness journey.
Get ready to laugh, sweat, and maybe learn a thing or two, with Ilya & John! Ilya’s a fitness trainer, and John was his first trainee. Now they’re teaming up to share wild workouts, funny stories, and real talk about getting in shape. Whether you're working out or just chilling, this podcast keeps things fun, honest, and never boring.