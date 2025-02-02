Bam Margera: Survival, Skating & Redemption - X5 Podcast #110

Bam Margera joins the X5 Podcast for a raw and unfiltered conversation about his past, present, and future. From his rise in skateboarding to the rockstar lifestyle that nearly consumed him, Bam opens up about his battles, his comeback, and the role his wife, Dannii, has played in helping him rebuild. He shares wild stories about Hollywood, music, and the chaos of Jackass, along with his newfound passion for art and skating. Plus, Bam takes on the X5 cold plunge challenge—will he make it three minutes?