Bam Margera joins the X5 Podcast for a raw and unfiltered conversation about his past, present, and future. From his rise in skateboarding to the rockstar lifestyle that nearly consumed him, Bam opens up about his battles, his comeback, and the role his wife, Dannii, has played in helping him rebuild. He shares wild stories about Hollywood, music, and the chaos of Jackass, along with his newfound passion for art and skating. Plus, Bam takes on the X5 cold plunge challenge—will he make it three minutes?
1:22:53
Drones, 3D Printed Food & Fancy Coats: Ending 2024 with a Bang! - X5 Podcast #109
This week on the X5 Podcast, we dive into holiday misadventures, eccentric fashion choices, and unexplained aerial phenomena with the crew. From the quirks of Michelin-star dining gone wrong to UFO sightings over New York and Huntsville, the conversation takes unexpected and hilarious turns. The team also battles it out in a “jacket off,” showcasing their most outrageous winter wear, while discussing 3D-printed steaks and futuristic dining trends. It’s a festive, chaotic, and thoroughly entertaining episode that keeps you guessing what’s next!
1:07:54
Rock Royalty Highlights with Billy Idol, Dee Snider, Steel Panther and more! - X5 Podcast #108
This week's X5 Podcast is a powerhouse highlight reel you can't miss! Featuring appearances from Kip Winger, Mark Kendall & Brett Carlisle, Steel Panther, Billy Morrison, Tommy Clufetos, David Ellefson, and more, it's a star-studded celebration of the best rock guests we've ever had. Get behind-the-scenes stories from Brett Scallions, Kevin Martin, Amber Wild, Dee Snider, Richie Kotzen, and Carmine Appice that will blow your mind. And don’t miss a bonus Billy Idol clip waiting at the end—consider it the cherry on top of this musical feast!
1:01:22
Real Talk with Actors: Corey Feldman, Rob Riggle, Efren Ramirez & Henry Cho - X5 Podcast #107
This week on the X5 Podcast, we’re looking back at some of the best moments with Corey Feldman, Rob Riggle, Efren Ramirez, and Henry Cho. They’ve shared laughs, challenges, and the kind of behind-the-scenes stories that only come from living the actor’s life. From navigating the tough spots in showbiz to life lessons you can take with you, this episode’s packed with gems.
41:03
The Best of Jim Breuer, Rich Vos, Jim Norton, Christopher Titus & Jon Reep - X5 Podcast #106
This week on the X5 Podcast, we're bringing you a "Best Of" compilation of unforgettable moments with some of the funniest minds in comedy! Relive the sharp wit of Jim Norton, the infectious energy of Jim Breuer, and the incisive humor of Christopher Titus. We’re also spotlighting the comedic genius of Rich Vos and the southern charm of Jon Reep. Don’t miss this laughter-filled journey through some of the most iconic episodes we've ever aired!