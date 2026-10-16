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103 episodes
- Episode 93!! Jimi and I went to Portland Retro Gaming Expo last weekend and we talk about some of our experience there and talk about our recent pickups with Jaiden! James also comes in strong with a Power Hour focusing on Nintendo Power issue 30!
Let us know what you think of the episode in the comments, or join the Discord and talk with us there! Also, please follow the X Button Gaming TikTok!
- Thank you for tuning into episode 92! in this episode Gary, Jaiden, Jimi and I talk about the Zelda direct and Nintendo direct that happened on back to back days! With lots of new announcements and things to be excited for, we really had a good time talking about it! We also talked about our recent trips to PAX West and Jimi's trip to Pokémon Worlds!
As always thank you for tuning in and make sure to join the Discord to join in on the conversations!
- In the words of Jacobim Mugatu, "That PS3 is so hot right now!" Thats's right, for episode 91 we are talking about that PS triple!
I've always had a lot of love for the system and consider myself relatively well versed in its library, and I still feel like I learned a ton while researching this episode! Take a listen and let us know your thoughts on these games, what your favorite PS3 games and memories are, and thank you for listening!
- PLEASE NOTE: This episode was split into two parts due to our ability to talk too much. There is a second episode titled "Collector's Edition: Expensive & Rare PS3 Games" that will cover the main topic.
Thank you all for tuning into episode 91 of the X Button Gaming Podcast! In this first part of this riveting two part episode, Jaiden, Gary, Jimi and I talk about some of the gaming and other media we have bought over the last handful of months. We love our physical media here! Then Jimi breaks down another issue of Nintendo Power in a great Power Hour. Take a listen and let us know your thoughts on Discord or in the comments wherever! Feel free to share your favorite recent pickups with us as well! Oh and make sure to check out our PS3 discussion in part b!
- Thanks for tuning into episode 90 of the X Button Gaming podcast. In this episode Jaiden, Gary, Jimi and I talk about the state of the video game industry after the recent announcement from Sony about them ending physical game production in 2026. Spoiler, we aren't happy. Then we spend some time talking about what we've been playing over the last month!
Want to share your thoughts on anything we talk about this episode? Come join the Discord and join the discussion!
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About X Button Gaming
Do you like video games? Well since you are here you probably do! Here at the X Button Gaming podcast we discuss all kinds of different video game subjects, both retro and modern, and lots of talk on game collecting! Come join the fun!Podcast website
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