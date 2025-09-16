About WV on the DOT

Transparency with and accountability to the public are vital to the West Virginia Department of Transportation as we continue to make fundamental changes to the way we work so that our whole system is more efficient, tax dollars are stretched further, and our infrastructure continues to get better (not worse) over time. Our dedication to transparency is apparent in our interactive roadwork map, our use of social media, press events, and other means of reaching out to let people know not only what we do, but how we do it. WV on the DOT podcast will provide a direct link where our leadership team and others within the WVDOT can share information in the simplest fashion; by having a conversation. This will allow complex topics to be shared and understood like never before.