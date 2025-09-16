WV on the DOT - 262 - Doug Kirk on Environmental Stewardship and Cooperation in the State Highway Engineer's Office
WV on the DOT - 261 - Jacob Bumgarner on What's Next for the State Highway Engineer's Office
WV on the DOT - 260 - Nathan Thomas Deputy State Highway Engineer of Operations
From culverts, to bridge preservation, to mowing, to snow removal, much planning goes into operations with the West Virginia Division of Highways. Nathan Thomas, P.E., joins us this week on our WV on the DOT podcast to talk about his new role as Deputy State Highway Engineer of Operations.
WV on the DOT - 259 - Ed Compton on Project Development
Before orange cones and fresh asphalt comes project development. Ed Compton, P.E., recently retired from the Federal Highway Administration and joining West Virginia Department of Transportation as Deputy State Highway Engineer of Development, joins us on this week's WV on the DOT podcast to talk about project development, state and federal funding, and solving problems without creating them.
WV on the DOT - 258 - Tracy Brown on the Past, Present and Future of the Eugene A Carter Memorial Bridge
Transparency with and accountability to the public are vital to the West Virginia Department of Transportation as we continue to make fundamental changes to the way we work so that our whole system is more efficient, tax dollars are stretched further, and our infrastructure continues to get better (not worse) over time. Our dedication to transparency is apparent in our interactive roadwork map, our use of social media, press events, and other means of reaching out to let people know not only what we do, but how we do it. WV on the DOT podcast will provide a direct link where our leadership team and others within the WVDOT can share information in the simplest fashion; by having a conversation. This will allow complex topics to be shared and understood like never before.