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10 episodes
- ▲ 四十歲身體單元 : 歲月不饒人，只有你能饒過你身邊的人
▲ 在霸氣紐約導演的眼中漢堡蛋裡若是沒有半熟煎蛋究竟成何體統
▲ 烤雞的大體化妝師 (噁心內容警告22分零秒開始)
▲ 只有金字塔頂端的人才會覺得雞瘟充滿喜感
▲ 職業倦怠其實是學會愛自己的第一道曙光？
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About 五星級廚餘
觀眾票選獎最喜歡吃吃喝喝聊是非的食物造型師Anna回來了！睽違X年 (因為日子不知道過到幾年幾月) 敲碗回歸！這次一樣會從北投一路聊到好萊塢40歲的身體 feat. 40歲的工作 feat. 40歲的旅程一集一道菜，雙周更新 (遲來了也不負責任)期盼與各位施主再度結緣Podcast website
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