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五星級廚餘

Anna
ArtsFood
五星級廚餘
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • 五星級廚餘

    Ep110 Dirt - 吃土 ｜2025年第一季最終篇 ，越聽越想哭，好萊塢工作幹話 (二)

    12/22/2025 | 35 mins.
    本集重點：
    ▲ 四十歲身體單元 : 多巴胺排毒
    ▲ 沒想到吃土也可以吃得這麼開？
    ▲ 好萊塢後罷工時代的蕭條一次交代清楚
    ▲ 勞資諜對諜，最毒的不是婦人心，是感恩的心 
    ▲ 2025第一季全劇終，五星級廚餘podcast明年再見！ 



    Anna 的 IG

    https://www.instagram.com/silverlunchbox_/

    五星級廚餘  書

    https://www.silverlunchbox.me/my-book
    Support the show
  • 五星級廚餘

    Ep109 Chicken and Eggs - 有雞也有蛋 ｜好萊塢工作幹話 (一)

    12/06/2025 | 42 mins.
    ▲ 四十歲身體單元 : 歲月不饒人，只有你能饒過你身邊的人
    ▲ 在霸氣紐約導演的眼中漢堡蛋裡若是沒有半熟煎蛋究竟成何體統
    ▲ 烤雞的大體化妝師 (噁心內容警告22分零秒開始)  
    ▲ 只有金字塔頂端的人才會覺得雞瘟充滿喜感 
    ▲ 職業倦怠其實是學會愛自己的第一道曙光？



    Anna 的 IG

    https://www.instagram.com/silverlunchbox_/

    五星級廚餘  書

    https://www.silverlunchbox.me/my-book
    Support the show
  • 五星級廚餘

    Ep 108 Thanksgiving Turkey 感恩節火雞｜ 亞伯拉罕家私人廚師十周年紀念

    11/21/2025 | 41 mins.
    本集重點：

    ▲ 四十歲身體單元 :  觀眾Donate 🫶❤️
    ▲  感恩與忘恩負義僅有一線之隔
    ▲  晃眼如隔世！亞伯拉罕家第十年私廚雜記
    ▲  地表最強感恩節烤火雞秘笈公布
    ▲ 伊旺麥奎格是本集用來收尾的甜點 (What?!)



    Anna 的 IG

    https://www.instagram.com/silverlunchbox_/

    五星級廚餘  書

    https://www.silverlunchbox.me/my-book
    Support the show
  • 五星級廚餘

    Ep 107 Fried Chicken 炸雞｜ 跟炸雞一樣多汁的故事

    11/08/2025 | 41 mins.
    本集重點：

    ▲ 四十歲身體單元 :  五彩繽紛的飯桶
    ▲ 上得廳堂、下得廚房 - 迷你豪大雞排 
    ▲ 吃貨就是底線多！從雞翅到雞柳條一言不合就出局
    ▲ 葬禮=食物旺季，把觀眾的痛苦建立在我的快樂之上

    ▲ 被四桶肯德基炸雞輕易取代的食物造型師



    Anna 的 IG

    https://www.instagram.com/silverlunchbox_/

    五星級廚餘  書

    https://www.silverlunchbox.me/my-book
    Support the show
  • 五星級廚餘

    Ep 106 Al Pastor 鹹豬肉塔可 ｜天使基努李維下凡吃塔可

    10/26/2025 | 38 mins.
    本集重點：

    ▲四十歲身體單元 :  青春的膀胱

    ▲從黎巴嫩走到墨西哥：沙威瑪的前世今生

    ▲吃著塔可，念著台灣
    ▲墨西哥餐車大嬸狼狽的圓夢任務

    ▲再黑的夜晚都無法掩蓋基努李維的光



    Anna 的 IG

    https://www.instagram.com/silverlunchbox_/

    五星級廚餘  書

    https://www.silverlunchbox.me/my-book
    Support the show
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About 五星級廚餘
觀眾票選獎最喜歡吃吃喝喝聊是非的食物造型師Anna回來了！睽違X年 (因為日子不知道過到幾年幾月) 敲碗回歸！這次一樣會從北投一路聊到好萊塢40歲的身體 feat. 40歲的工作 feat. 40歲的旅程一集一道菜，雙周更新 (遲來了也不負責任)期盼與各位施主再度結緣
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