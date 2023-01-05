Marc Maron welcomes comedians, actors, directors, writers, authors, musicians and folks from all walks of life to his home for amazingly revealing conversations... More
Available Episodes
5 of 965
Episode 1432 - Shane Mauss
When comedian Shane Mauss was on the show in 2016, he and Marc talked about the new trajectory in his life that involved psychedelic studies. A year later, he lost his mind doing lots of hands-on experiments in that field of study. As Shane gets his standup act back on its feet, he tells Marc about the Roger Waters concert that landed him in a psych ward, the ways people get mentally exploited by motivational hucksters, and how he’s trying to strike a balance between opening his mind and letting his brain fall out. Sign up here for WTF+ to get the full show archives and weekly bonus material! https://plus.acast.com/s/wtf-with-marc-maron-podcast.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/4/2023
1:30:14
Episode 1431 - Tituss Burgess
Tituss Burgess was in the movie Respect alongside Marc, playing gospel singer James Cleveland. But it was Tituss’s own original gospel recordings that provided Marc with a fuller understanding of the Real Tituss. Tituss talks with Marc about finally being seen as the Real Tituss, thanks to his work in season two of Schmigadoon! and his writing of the new musical The Preacher’s Wife. They also talk about faith, self-acceptance, forgiveness and seeing the light. Sign up here for WTF+ to get the full show archives and weekly bonus material! https://plus.acast.com/s/wtf-with-marc-maron-podcast.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/1/2023
1:20:44
Episode 1430 - David Mandel
Both David Mandel and Marc were obsessed with the early years of Saturday Night Live, in large part because of a book they both had. It was the 1977 SNL Script Book and it actually set David on a path to become a writer for that very show. David tells Marc about his “wonderful and awful” time there, followed by genre-defining work on Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Veep and the new limited series White House Plumbers. Sign up here for WTF+ to get the full show archives and weekly bonus material! https://plus.acast.com/s/wtf-with-marc-maron-podcast.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/27/2023
1:39:12
Episode 1429 - J. Smith-Cameron
J. Smith-Cameron gets just as surprised while watching Succession as you do. With all the footage they shoot, she’s never sure exactly how any given episode is going to turn out, as she waits to see what will or won’t make the cut. Jean and Marc get into all the details about the show, like how Gerri was supposed to be a man, what her husband Kenneth Lonergan thinks of it, and how her New York theater background meshes nicely with a cast full of stage actors. Sign up here for WTF+ to get the full show archives and weekly bonus material! https://plus.acast.com/s/wtf-with-marc-maron-podcast.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/24/2023
1:23:31
Episode 1428 - Lily Rabe
As the daughter of Jill Clayburgh and playwright David Rabe, Lily Rabe felt a lot of pressure not to become an actor, believing she had to stake out her own artistic ground. But while dance was her passion, her acting talents were undeniable. Lily tells Marc what it was like to get her big break doing Shakespeare with Al Pacino at the same time her family was dealing with personal tragedy. They also talk about her recent string of miniseries, including The Undoing, The Underground Railroad, and Love & Death. Sign up here for WTF+ to get the full show archives and weekly bonus material! https://plus.acast.com/s/wtf-with-marc-maron-podcast.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Marc Maron welcomes comedians, actors, directors, writers, authors, musicians and folks from all walks of life to his home for amazingly revealing conversations. Marc's probing, comprehensive interview style allows guests to express themselves in ways listeners have never heard.