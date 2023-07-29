Introduction to WSPD Briefing Room

Check out our newest community engagement tool, the WSPD Briefing Room, a podcast dedicated to expanding your knowledge on all things WSPD. From real life stories to crime incidents, don't miss the WSPD Briefing Room. This introductory trailer talks about the show's purpose, our commitment to transparency, and how you can partner to solve crimes and improve quality of life for our community, Subscribe today as new episodes will launch soon.