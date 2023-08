WSPD-1 Public Safety Cadets Program

In our first episode, Chief Christopher Cook brings Corporal Jonathan Russell in the studio to discuss our new Public Safety Cadets program that is about to kick off this fall. This new youth program allows teens, ages 14 to 20, who have an interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement or other public safety vocational field, to join with our team and meet biweekly to learn what policing is all about. In addition to learning about criminal law and procedures, teens will be able to compete with other police departments across the country and showcase their new skillsets during regional, state, and national competitions. The underlying goal for WSPD is to recruit homegrown talent to serve our community. Email [email protected] to learn more about the Public Safety Cadets program and sign up as a teen!