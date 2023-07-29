WSPD Briefing Room features stories, true crime stories, and educational information from the White Settlement, Texas Police Department. The goal is to broaden ...
WSPD-1 Public Safety Cadets Program
In our first episode, Chief Christopher Cook brings Corporal Jonathan Russell in the studio to discuss our new Public Safety Cadets program that is about to kick off this fall. This new youth program allows teens, ages 14 to 20, who have an interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement or other public safety vocational field, to join with our team and meet biweekly to learn what policing is all about. In addition to learning about criminal law and procedures, teens will be able to compete with other police departments across the country and showcase their new skillsets during regional, state, and national competitions. The underlying goal for WSPD is to recruit homegrown talent to serve our community. Email [email protected] to learn more about the Public Safety Cadets program and sign up as a teen!
8/18/2023
Introduction to WSPD Briefing Room
Check out our newest community engagement tool, the WSPD Briefing Room, a podcast dedicated to expanding your knowledge on all things WSPD. From real life stories to crime incidents, don't miss the WSPD Briefing Room. This introductory trailer talks about the show's purpose, our commitment to transparency, and how you can partner to solve crimes and improve quality of life for our community, Subscribe today as new episodes will launch soon.
WSPD Briefing Room features stories, true crime stories, and educational information from the White Settlement, Texas Police Department. The goal is to broaden community awareness of how we operate, have the public assist with solving cases and crimes, learn more about what we do, and increase public trust in the department.