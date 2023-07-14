1. True Stories That Make Us Say "Wow God!"

In this episode, Lisa Williams and Ann Sorensen share five "Wow God" stories that will deepen your understanding of God and your relationship with Him. The stories include a journey of rediscovering God after 20 years, realizing the blessings in disguise, and experiencing the power of God to set us free. Hear April's story about the freeing power of God. Get ready to be inspired and encounter God in a different and deeper way through these incredible stories!