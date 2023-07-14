“Wow God” is the quickest way we can express our response to a story of God supernaturally at work. These authentic, powerful, and true moments help us to build...
1. True Stories That Make Us Say "Wow God!"
In this episode, Lisa Williams and Ann Sorensen share five "Wow God" stories that will deepen your understanding of God and your relationship with Him. The stories include a journey of rediscovering God after 20 years, realizing the blessings in disguise, and experiencing the power of God to set us free. Hear April's story about the freeing power of God. Get ready to be inspired and encounter God in a different and deeper way through these incredible stories!
7/26/2023
25:01
Wow God Stories: True Stories of God's Faithfulness
Wow God Stories is hosted by Ann Sorensen and Lisa Williams. The podcast shares real stories that highlight God's presence and care in every aspect of life. From witnessing God's faithfulness during challenging times to experiencing His transformative power, these stories showcase personal encounters with God that leave a lasting impact. By sharing these stories, Wow God Stories aims to remind listeners of the depth of God's love and the importance of knowing Him intimately. The podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google, and at wowgod.com.
