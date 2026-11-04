Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer

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198 episodes
- Pastor Philip Mitchell once fired his entire worship team. They were leading on Sundays and living a different life during the week, and he chose a year of one singer and a backing track over a compromised stage.
In this episode of Worship Is My Weapon, Rita Springer sits down with the lead pastor of 2819 Church in Atlanta and author of Contend. Philip shares how a former street kid from Queens met Jesus on a bathroom floor, and what he believes is the greatest threat to the American church. He also explains why his worship leaders face each other instead of the crowd, and why some Sundays he never gets to preach.
It’s a sobering and hopeful conversation about holiness, the fear of the Lord, and a worship culture that eats the fruit and stays away from the glory.
Get Content here: https://www.amazon.co.za/Contend-Standing-Boldly-Biblical-Winning/dp/140036132X
00:00 Intro
00:51 Welcome & Introducing Pastor Phillip Mitchell
02:15 Contend: A Call to Surrender
03:35 Phillip’s Testimony: From Despair to Faith
06:48 Called vs. Chosen
09:14 What Has the Church Lost?
12:38 Sponsor: Amazing Kids
13:35 Intimacy with Jesus & a Compromised Gospel
18:10 Spiritual Warfare in Worship & the Arts
21:57 When Worship Becomes a Performance
25:54 Samson, Solomon & the Slow Drift of Compromise
31:11 Pastoring Worship Leaders & Building Accountability
35:42 Worship Is More Than Singing
39:46 Choosing Songs & Following the Holy Spirit
43:02 Writing Songs That Serve the Church
46:16 Worship Songs, Branding & Chasing Success
49:39 Full Surrender & the Cost of Discipleship
52:26 Pursuing Holiness Instead of Recognition
56:15 Why Phillip Removed an Entire Worship Team
57:39 Protecting Purity as the Church Grows
58:42 Falling Away from God & Learning Holy Reverence
01:01:36 Enjoying the Fruit Without Taking the Glory
01:04:08 Closing Reflections & Thanks
If you're enjoying the show, please rate and review!
Follow Rita on ALL Social Media: https://linktr.ee/ritaspringer
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
💌 Stay connected with Rita by signing up for her exclusive mailing list: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
- What if the only reason you believed was where you were born?
Clark Beckham, American Idol runner-up and one of the most soulful voices in music, grew up in church, went to Christian school and showed up every Sunday. At 16 he quietly decided none of it was real. He calls himself a “closeted little atheist.”
In this conversation with Rita Springer, Clark tells what changed his mind. It wasn’t a debate. It was watching the people closest to him become completely different. He also tells about the night, two days after he finally believed, when his parents told him they were divorcing, and how God met him in that room in a way he still can’t forget.
Rita and Clark also talk about why God told him “not yet” to American Idol, why he felt led away from becoming a worship pastor, what it’s like to be the only Christian in secular writing rooms, and how complex chords became a way to worship.
If you grew up in church and ever quietly wondered whether any of it was true, this one’s for you.
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00:00 Intro
01:04 Welcome & Meet Clark Beckham
02:15 Growing Up in a Musical Family
06:14 Choosing Lee University & Discovering His Calling
10:52 Sponsor: Amazing Kids
11:49 Life After College & American Idol
12:36 Growing Up in Church & Questioning Christianity
18:27 Seeing Real Faith Through Changed Lives
20:26 The Encounter That Changed Everything
22:41 Reaching People Who Think Church Is Fake
25:36 His Parents’ Divorce & Experiencing God’s Embrace
30:34 American Idol: Calling, Pressure & Reality TV
34:22 Overcoming Insecurity & Trusting God’s Timing
41:07 Thriving in the American Idol Experience
43:00 Breaking Out of the Christian Music Box
47:05 Called to Music Beyond Worship Leading
52:02 Following God Through Relationship & Obedience
55:03 Sharing Faith Outside the Church
58:30 Breaking Down the Secular–Sacred Divide
01:00:58 The Heart Behind Acoustic Worship Sessions
01:05:17 Musical Creativity That Serves the Song
01:10:27 New Music & Choosing Authenticity
01:12:50 His Vision for Music, Ministry & Fatherhood
01:15:54 What Fuels Your Calling?
01:17:21 Fighting Distraction & Discovering Creative Evangelism
01:23:10 Closing Encouragement & A Prophetic Connection
If you're enjoying the show, please rate and review!
Follow Rita on ALL Social Media: https://linktr.ee/ritaspringer
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
💌 Stay connected with Rita by signing up for her exclusive mailing list: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
- Get When God Is Your Father: Amazon or leecummings.com
What if the wound you thought God healed years ago shows up again, and that’s not failure but mercy?
Pastor and author Lee Cummings (Radiant Church, Kalamazoo) joins Rita to talk about his seventh book, When God Is Your Father. It’s the book he thought would be the easiest to write and the one that took him over a decade.
Lee opens up about a father who walked out, a stepfather who provided but never quite wanted him, and the grandfather who led him to God. He tells the night at 12 years old when he heard the Father say, “You’re not a mistake.” He and Rita get honest about why father wounds come back in every new season, why so many pastors are deeply insecure, and what it’s like to preach on Sunday while your own son is running from God. He also shares the dream that brought his son home.
If you’ve ever struggled to see God as a Father who is good, who provides, and who actually wants you, this conversation is for you. Send it to someone who needs to hear it.
00:00 Intro
00:56 Welcome & Introducing Lee Cummings
02:09 The Story Behind When God Is Your Father
04:16 How Fatherlessness Affects Us Differently
06:37 Fatherhood Is Who God Is
08:16 Lee’s Childhood: Abandonment & Rejection
10:45 Sponsor: Amazing Kids
11:42 Childhood Wounds & a Grandfather’s Love
13:49 Encountering God as Father at 12
17:13 The Redemption of Lee’s Biological Father
19:32 Why Healing Comes in Layers
24:39 Father Wounds, Scarcity & Trusting God
26:31 Adoption, Identity & Calling God “Abba”
29:29 Finding Identity Beyond Titles & Performance
34:10 Healthy Ambition Without Competition
37:35 How to Know God as Your Father
41:16 The Prodigal Son & Returning Home
44:12 Rita’s Adoption Story & Parenting with God
47:47 Lee’s Son: A Prodigal’s Return
52:10 Trusting God with Your Children
54:12 Adoption & Being Chosen by God
56:49 The Heart Behind the Book
59:14 Asking God for an Encounter
1:00:24 Becoming Spiritual Fathers & Mothers
1:03:05 Building a Church with Lasting Weight
1:06:02 Spiritual Parenting, Correction & Encouragement
1:09:03 Closing & Where to Find the Book
If you're enjoying the show, please rate and review!
Follow Rita on ALL Social Media: https://linktr.ee/ritaspringer
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
💌 Stay connected with Rita by signing up for her exclusive mailing list: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
- What happens when the person who hurt you never apologizes, and the closure you've waited your whole life for never comes?
In this deeply personal episode of Worship Is My Weapon, Rita Springer welcomes back Lisa Jennett to share her journey of childhood trauma, family rejection, forgiveness, and healing.
After spending five years caring for her aging mother, Lisa faced a heartbreaking decision that left their relationship fractured. Her mother stopped speaking to her and passed away without reconciliation.Together, Rita and Lisa explore finding healing without an apology, surrendering to God, and discovering how even anger, doubt, and unanswered questions can become acts of worship.
If you've ever struggled with family wounds or wondered how to move forward without closure, this conversation is for you.
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📧 Got feedback or podcast topic suggestions? Email Rita:
wearewearingjustice@gmail.com or oneseaththeater@gmail.com
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
Sign up for my newsletter here: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
00:00 Intro
01:03 Welcome Back, Lisa
03:47 Losing Her Mother and Revisiting the Past
07:28 The Journey Toward Forgiveness
10:51 Longing for a Mother's Acceptance
13:07 When Life Became Overwhelming
19:37 Reaching the Breaking Point
22:01 The Fear of Never Being Loved
26:42 A Painful Goodbye
30:21 Losing Her Mother Without Closure
33:48 Sponsor Break
34:45 The Watch That Changed Everything
40:58 Healing Doesn't Come From the Source of Pain
45:06 Confession, Comfort, and God's Love
50:22 Surrender Means Stepping Behind the Shield
58:19 Understanding Forgiveness and Family Wounds
63:07 Faith Is a Process, Not an Instant Miracle
68:13 Hold My Beer and the Hail Mary Pass
72:09 Can You Question God and Still Worship?
76:11 Finding God in the Small Things
82:29 What Does It Really Mean to Be Blessed?
87:41 Walking Through Pain Without Being Alone
90:03 Curiosity, Faith, and Final Thoughts
If you're enjoying the show, please rate and review!
Follow Rita on ALL Social Media: https://linktr.ee/ritaspringer
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
💌 Stay connected with Rita by signing up for her exclusive mailing list: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
- What do you do when you no longer trust your pastor? How do you know whether it’s time to leave a church? And have you really lost your calling—or are you simply burned out?
In this episode of Worship Is My Weapon, Rita Springer answers real questions from worship leaders, church staff and people navigating the complicated realities of serving in ministry.
Rita gets candid about honoring leaders you disagree with, leaving a church without carrying offense into the next one, unhealthy expectations of loyalty, ministry burnout, losing your passion for worship, and the desire for a bigger platform.
She also shares honestly about questioning her own calling as a songwriter and the exhaustion that can come from playing the “game” of the worship industry.
And underneath every question is an even deeper one: What is God trying to do in you through the season you’re in?
0:00 Intro
1:10 Welcome to Worship Is My Weapon
5:25 Supporting Wearing Justice & the Podcast
7:30 The Story Behind Wearing Justice
9:30 What Today’s Q&A Is About
13:36 How Do I Honor a Pastor I No Longer Trust?
21:57 How Do You Know When It’s Time to Leave a Church?
25:56 What If Loyalty Doesn’t Allow Disagreement?
33:44 Burnout or Losing Your Calling?
38:23 What If I Don’t Feel Anything When Leading Worship?
45:10 Can I Want a Bigger Platform and Still Want Jesus?
52:50 Knowing God vs. Just Doing Ministry
53:47 Learning to Hear God’s Voice
60:01 Final Encouragement & Closing
If you're enjoying the show, please rate and review!
Follow Rita on ALL Social Media: https://linktr.ee/ritaspringer
If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍
💌 Stay connected with Rita by signing up for her exclusive mailing list: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
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About Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer
Rita takes you on a journey of her story and to discover how we can use worship to fight our everyday battles. To watch live, tune in on Wednesday morning at 10AM CT to catch her episode premiere on YouTube.Podcast website
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