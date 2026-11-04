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Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer

Rita Springer
ArtsChristianity
Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer
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198 episodes

  • Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer

    I’d Rather Have No Band Than a Corrupted One

    11/04/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    Pastor Philip Mitchell once fired his entire worship team. They were leading on Sundays and living a different life during the week, and he chose a year of one singer and a backing track over a compromised stage.
    In this episode of Worship Is My Weapon, Rita Springer sits down with the lead pastor of 2819 Church in Atlanta and author of Contend. Philip shares how a former street kid from Queens met Jesus on a bathroom floor, and what he believes is the greatest threat to the American church. He also explains why his worship leaders face each other instead of the crowd, and why some Sundays he never gets to preach.
    It’s a sobering and hopeful conversation about holiness, the fear of the Lord, and a worship culture that eats the fruit and stays away from the glory.
    Get Content here: https://www.amazon.co.za/Contend-Standing-Boldly-Biblical-Winning/dp/140036132X
    00:00 Intro
    00:51 Welcome & Introducing Pastor Phillip Mitchell
    02:15 Contend: A Call to Surrender
    03:35 Phillip’s Testimony: From Despair to Faith
    06:48 Called vs. Chosen
    09:14 What Has the Church Lost?
    12:38 Sponsor: Amazing Kids
    13:35 Intimacy with Jesus & a Compromised Gospel
    18:10 Spiritual Warfare in Worship & the Arts
    21:57 When Worship Becomes a Performance
    25:54 Samson, Solomon & the Slow Drift of Compromise
    31:11 Pastoring Worship Leaders & Building Accountability
    35:42 Worship Is More Than Singing
    39:46 Choosing Songs & Following the Holy Spirit
    43:02 Writing Songs That Serve the Church
    46:16 Worship Songs, Branding & Chasing Success
    49:39 Full Surrender & the Cost of Discipleship
    52:26 Pursuing Holiness Instead of Recognition
    56:15 Why Phillip Removed an Entire Worship Team
    57:39 Protecting Purity as the Church Grows
    58:42 Falling Away from God & Learning Holy Reverence
    01:01:36 Enjoying the Fruit Without Taking the Glory
    01:04:08 Closing Reflections & Thanks
    If you're enjoying the show, please rate and review!

    Follow Rita on ALL Social Media: https://linktr.ee/ritaspringer

    If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍

    💌 Stay connected with Rita by signing up for her exclusive mailing list: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
  • Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer

    I Only Believed Because I Was Born in Tennessee

    10/28/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    What if the only reason you believed was where you were born?

    Clark Beckham, American Idol runner-up and one of the most soulful voices in music, grew up in church, went to Christian school and showed up every Sunday. At 16 he quietly decided none of it was real. He calls himself a “closeted little atheist.”

    In this conversation with Rita Springer, Clark tells what changed his mind. It wasn’t a debate. It was watching the people closest to him become completely different. He also tells about the night, two days after he finally believed, when his parents told him they were divorcing, and how God met him in that room in a way he still can’t forget.

    Rita and Clark also talk about why God told him “not yet” to American Idol, why he felt led away from becoming a worship pastor, what it’s like to be the only Christian in secular writing rooms, and how complex chords became a way to worship.

    If you grew up in church and ever quietly wondered whether any of it was true, this one’s for you.
    ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    00:00 Intro
    01:04 Welcome & Meet Clark Beckham
    02:15 Growing Up in a Musical Family
    06:14 Choosing Lee University & Discovering His Calling
    10:52 Sponsor: Amazing Kids
    11:49 Life After College & American Idol
    12:36 Growing Up in Church & Questioning Christianity
    18:27 Seeing Real Faith Through Changed Lives
    20:26 The Encounter That Changed Everything
    22:41 Reaching People Who Think Church Is Fake
    25:36 His Parents’ Divorce & Experiencing God’s Embrace
    30:34 American Idol: Calling, Pressure & Reality TV
    34:22 Overcoming Insecurity & Trusting God’s Timing
    41:07 Thriving in the American Idol Experience
    43:00 Breaking Out of the Christian Music Box
    47:05 Called to Music Beyond Worship Leading
    52:02 Following God Through Relationship & Obedience
    55:03 Sharing Faith Outside the Church
    58:30 Breaking Down the Secular–Sacred Divide
    01:00:58 The Heart Behind Acoustic Worship Sessions
    01:05:17 Musical Creativity That Serves the Song
    01:10:27 New Music & Choosing Authenticity
    01:12:50 His Vision for Music, Ministry & Fatherhood
    01:15:54 What Fuels Your Calling?
    01:17:21 Fighting Distraction & Discovering Creative Evangelism
    01:23:10 Closing Encouragement & A Prophetic Connection
    If you're enjoying the show, please rate and review!

    Follow Rita on ALL Social Media: https://linktr.ee/ritaspringer

    If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍

    💌 Stay connected with Rita by signing up for her exclusive mailing list: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
  • Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer

    I Thought I Was Healed From My Father Wound. I Wasn’t.

    10/21/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Get When God Is Your Father: Amazon or leecummings.com

    What if the wound you thought God healed years ago shows up again, and that’s not failure but mercy?

    Pastor and author Lee Cummings (Radiant Church, Kalamazoo) joins Rita to talk about his seventh book, When God Is Your Father. It’s the book he thought would be the easiest to write and the one that took him over a decade.

    Lee opens up about a father who walked out, a stepfather who provided but never quite wanted him, and the grandfather who led him to God. He tells the night at 12 years old when he heard the Father say, “You’re not a mistake.” He and Rita get honest about why father wounds come back in every new season, why so many pastors are deeply insecure, and what it’s like to preach on Sunday while your own son is running from God. He also shares the dream that brought his son home.

    If you’ve ever struggled to see God as a Father who is good, who provides, and who actually wants you, this conversation is for you. Send it to someone who needs to hear it.

    00:00 Intro
    00:56 Welcome & Introducing Lee Cummings
    02:09 The Story Behind When God Is Your Father
    04:16 How Fatherlessness Affects Us Differently
    06:37 Fatherhood Is Who God Is
    08:16 Lee’s Childhood: Abandonment & Rejection
    10:45 Sponsor: Amazing Kids
    11:42 Childhood Wounds & a Grandfather’s Love
    13:49 Encountering God as Father at 12
    17:13 The Redemption of Lee’s Biological Father
    19:32 Why Healing Comes in Layers
    24:39 Father Wounds, Scarcity & Trusting God
    26:31 Adoption, Identity & Calling God “Abba”
    29:29 Finding Identity Beyond Titles & Performance
    34:10 Healthy Ambition Without Competition
    37:35 How to Know God as Your Father
    41:16 The Prodigal Son & Returning Home
    44:12 Rita’s Adoption Story & Parenting with God
    47:47 Lee’s Son: A Prodigal’s Return
    52:10 Trusting God with Your Children
    54:12 Adoption & Being Chosen by God
    56:49 The Heart Behind the Book
    59:14 Asking God for an Encounter
    1:00:24 Becoming Spiritual Fathers & Mothers
    1:03:05 Building a Church with Lasting Weight
    1:06:02 Spiritual Parenting, Correction & Encouragement
    1:09:03 Closing & Where to Find the Book
    If you're enjoying the show, please rate and review!

    Follow Rita on ALL Social Media: https://linktr.ee/ritaspringer

    If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍

    💌 Stay connected with Rita by signing up for her exclusive mailing list: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
  • Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer

    My Mother Never Spoke to Me Again… Then She Died

    10/14/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    What happens when the person who hurt you never apologizes, and the closure you've waited your whole life for never comes?

    In this deeply personal episode of Worship Is My Weapon, Rita Springer welcomes back Lisa Jennett to share her journey of childhood trauma, family rejection, forgiveness, and healing.

    After spending five years caring for her aging mother, Lisa faced a heartbreaking decision that left their relationship fractured. Her mother stopped speaking to her and passed away without reconciliation.Together, Rita and Lisa explore finding healing without an apology, surrendering to God, and discovering how even anger, doubt, and unanswered questions can become acts of worship.

    If you've ever struggled with family wounds or wondered how to move forward without closure, this conversation is for you.

    ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Try Amazing+ Free: Access the world’s first total ministry strategy from curriculum and technology, to training and resources, free for 30 days here: https://www.joinamazing.com/freetrial

    📧 Got feedback or podcast topic suggestions? Email Rita:
    wearewearingjustice@gmail.com or oneseaththeater@gmail.com

    If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍

    Sign up for my newsletter here: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw

    00:00 Intro
    01:03 Welcome Back, Lisa
    03:47 Losing Her Mother and Revisiting the Past
    07:28 The Journey Toward Forgiveness
    10:51 Longing for a Mother's Acceptance
    13:07 When Life Became Overwhelming
    19:37 Reaching the Breaking Point
    22:01 The Fear of Never Being Loved
    26:42 A Painful Goodbye
    30:21 Losing Her Mother Without Closure
    33:48 Sponsor Break
    34:45 The Watch That Changed Everything
    40:58 Healing Doesn't Come From the Source of Pain
    45:06 Confession, Comfort, and God's Love
    50:22 Surrender Means Stepping Behind the Shield
    58:19 Understanding Forgiveness and Family Wounds
    63:07 Faith Is a Process, Not an Instant Miracle
    68:13 Hold My Beer and the Hail Mary Pass
    72:09 Can You Question God and Still Worship?
    76:11 Finding God in the Small Things
    82:29 What Does It Really Mean to Be Blessed?
    87:41 Walking Through Pain Without Being Alone
    90:03 Curiosity, Faith, and Final Thoughts
    If you're enjoying the show, please rate and review!

    Follow Rita on ALL Social Media: https://linktr.ee/ritaspringer

    If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍

    💌 Stay connected with Rita by signing up for her exclusive mailing list: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
  • Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer

    Have You Lost Your Calling… Or Are You Just Burned Out?

    10/08/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    What do you do when you no longer trust your pastor? How do you know whether it’s time to leave a church? And have you really lost your calling—or are you simply burned out?

    In this episode of Worship Is My Weapon, Rita Springer answers real questions from worship leaders, church staff and people navigating the complicated realities of serving in ministry.

    Rita gets candid about honoring leaders you disagree with, leaving a church without carrying offense into the next one, unhealthy expectations of loyalty, ministry burnout, losing your passion for worship, and the desire for a bigger platform.

    She also shares honestly about questioning her own calling as a songwriter and the exhaustion that can come from playing the “game” of the worship industry.

    And underneath every question is an even deeper one: What is God trying to do in you through the season you’re in?
    0:00 Intro
    1:10 Welcome to Worship Is My Weapon
    5:25 Supporting Wearing Justice & the Podcast
    7:30 The Story Behind Wearing Justice
    9:30 What Today’s Q&A Is About
    13:36 How Do I Honor a Pastor I No Longer Trust?
    21:57 How Do You Know When It’s Time to Leave a Church?
    25:56 What If Loyalty Doesn’t Allow Disagreement?
    33:44 Burnout or Losing Your Calling?
    38:23 What If I Don’t Feel Anything When Leading Worship?
    45:10 Can I Want a Bigger Platform and Still Want Jesus?
    52:50 Knowing God vs. Just Doing Ministry
    53:47 Learning to Hear God’s Voice
    60:01 Final Encouragement & Closing
    If you're enjoying the show, please rate and review!

    Follow Rita on ALL Social Media: https://linktr.ee/ritaspringer

    If you would like to support the Worship Is My Weapon podcast you can donate to Wearing Justice at https://give.tithe.ly/?formId=0f0e22b... 🙏🏻🕊️🤍

    💌 Stay connected with Rita by signing up for her exclusive mailing list: https://2f1ja.share.hsforms.com/2ioKtH_9GRNiXq3hp6ykFmw
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About Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer
Rita takes you on a journey of her story and to discover how we can use worship to fight our everyday battles. To watch live, tune in on Wednesday morning at 10AM CT to catch her episode premiere on YouTube.
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