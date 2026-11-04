Worship is my Weapon Podcast with Rita Springer

Get When God Is Your Father: Amazon or leecummings.com



What if the wound you thought God healed years ago shows up again, and that’s not failure but mercy?



Pastor and author Lee Cummings (Radiant Church, Kalamazoo) joins Rita to talk about his seventh book, When God Is Your Father. It’s the book he thought would be the easiest to write and the one that took him over a decade.



Lee opens up about a father who walked out, a stepfather who provided but never quite wanted him, and the grandfather who led him to God. He tells the night at 12 years old when he heard the Father say, “You’re not a mistake.” He and Rita get honest about why father wounds come back in every new season, why so many pastors are deeply insecure, and what it’s like to preach on Sunday while your own son is running from God. He also shares the dream that brought his son home.



If you’ve ever struggled to see God as a Father who is good, who provides, and who actually wants you, this conversation is for you. Send it to someone who needs to hear it.



00:00 Intro

00:56 Welcome & Introducing Lee Cummings

02:09 The Story Behind When God Is Your Father

04:16 How Fatherlessness Affects Us Differently

06:37 Fatherhood Is Who God Is

08:16 Lee’s Childhood: Abandonment & Rejection

10:45 Sponsor: Amazing Kids

11:42 Childhood Wounds & a Grandfather’s Love

13:49 Encountering God as Father at 12

17:13 The Redemption of Lee’s Biological Father

19:32 Why Healing Comes in Layers

24:39 Father Wounds, Scarcity & Trusting God

26:31 Adoption, Identity & Calling God “Abba”

29:29 Finding Identity Beyond Titles & Performance

34:10 Healthy Ambition Without Competition

37:35 How to Know God as Your Father

41:16 The Prodigal Son & Returning Home

44:12 Rita’s Adoption Story & Parenting with God

47:47 Lee’s Son: A Prodigal’s Return

52:10 Trusting God with Your Children

54:12 Adoption & Being Chosen by God

56:49 The Heart Behind the Book

59:14 Asking God for an Encounter

1:00:24 Becoming Spiritual Fathers & Mothers

1:03:05 Building a Church with Lasting Weight

1:06:02 Spiritual Parenting, Correction & Encouragement

1:09:03 Closing & Where to Find the Book

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