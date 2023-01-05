Inside Battlefield brings you conversations with the Battlefield development team, covering what is happening in-game right now to deep dives on future Updates,... More
Episode 9 - Evolving Vault Weapons
Tom Straatman (Community Manager) is joined by Alexander Formoso (Weapons Game Designer) to discuss the changes coming to Vault Weapons during Season 5.00:21 – Intro01:00 – Season 5 QoL preview01:39 – Vault Weapon attachments06:10 – Attachment balance08:48 – Attachment rollout12:53 – Gameplay expectations14:55 – Universal weapon skins17:10 – Vault weapon balance21:29 – Season 5 weapon teaser22:23 – Cookie of the week24:26 – OutroContact us at [email protected], or @Battlefield on Twitter and Instagram using #InsideBattlefield. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/1/2023
25:17
Episode 8 - Mid Season Event: Leviathan Rising
Tom Straatman (Community Manager) is joined by Matthias Wagner (Lead Game Mode Designer) and Raunaq Sokhi (Game Designer) for Season 2 of Inside Battlefield. In this episode, members of the team reflect upon the launch of Update 4.1.0 and discuss what to expect with the Mid Season Event, Leviathan Rising.00:42 - Guest introduction03:59 - Shutdown21:32 - Team Process30:51 - Cookie of the week33:01 - Design Process56:14 - OutroContact us at [email protected], or @Battlefield on Twitter and Instagram using #InsideBattlefield. www.battlefield.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/10/2023
57:38
Episode 7 - Season 4: Eleventh Hour Listener Questions
Tom Straatman (Community Manager) is joined by Nika Bender (Producer) and Amo Mostofi (Producer) to discuss the release of Season 4: Eleventh Hour for Battlefield 2042, and to answer listener questions! 00:20 - Intro 01:37 - Weekly radar 02:32 - Season 4 Reception 07:44 - Q&A Start 07:52 - All-chat 09:37 - Breakthrough in Portal 11:23 - Transport Helicopter Balance 12:45 - XP in Solo/Co-op? 19:48 - Assist Counts as Kill 25:11 - Vault Weapon Skins & Attachments 26:18 - Thermal Scopes for Tanks 28:35 - Future Gadgets 30:31 - Favorite Developer Moments 40:16 - Season 4 Mid-Season Event 42:22 - Cookie of the Week 45:57 - Squad Management 47:03 - Medical and Ammo Crates 49:07 - Multi-Flag Sectors on Maps 53:09 - End of Round 56:06 - Outro Contact us at [email protected], or @Battlefield on Twitter and Instagram using #InsideBattlefield. www.battlefield.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/6/2023
57:15
Episode 6 - Season 4: Eleventh Hour Overview
Tom Straatman (Community Manager) is joined by Alexia Christofi (Producer) and Alexander Formoso (Game Designer - Weapons) and Jaime de la Puente Boal (Game Designer) for a deep dive on what’s new in Season 4: Eleventh Hour for Battlefield 2042. They’ll chat about the new Map, Specialist, Vehicle, Weapons, Gadget and more! Chapter Notes:00:18 - Introductions 05:00 - Weekly Radar 06:29 - Map: Flashpoint 11:48 - Specialist: Camila Blasco 19:00 - Vehicle: CAV-Brawler 21:08 - Weapons: AC9, RM68, RPT-31, Super 500 29:58 - Gadget: SPH Explosive Launcher 33:40 - Cookie of the Week 37:36 - Season 4 Battle Pass 40:41 - Changes & Improvements 49:11 - Outro Contact us at [email protected], or @Battlefield on Twitter and Instagram using #InsideBattlefield. www.battlefield.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
2/27/2023
52:11
Episode 5 - Maps of 2042
Tom Straatman (Community Manager) is joined by Kit Eklof (Producer) and Shashank Uchil (Lead Level Designer) to discuss how we have designed, built and reworked Battlefield 2042 maps. Chapter Notes:00:20 - Intro 01:43 - Weekly Radar 02:48 - Launch maps 09:52 - Season maps 20:19 - Container memes 21:40 - Spearhead 34:55 - How we build maps 46:01 - Cookie of the week 47:58 - Map reworks 64:04 - Outro Contact us at [email protected], or @Battlefield on Twitter and Instagram using #InsideBattlefield. www.battlefield.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
