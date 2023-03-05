You spend a quarter of your life at work. You should enjoy it! Organizational psychologist Adam Grant takes you inside the minds of some of the world’s most unu... More
Available Episodes
5 of 112
Getting to the heart of team culture with Pete Carroll
How do you build a team capable of winning the Super Bowl? Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll believes it comes down to strong relationships–ones that extend beyond the field and last for a lifetime. He talks with Adam about taking accountability for failures, the differences between regard and respect, and the rituals he’s developed over years on the job that have helped him create trust and communication in his team. Transcripts for ReThinking are available at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts
4/25/2023
33:08
Reconsidering your beliefs with Tara Westover
The first time Tara Westover ever stepped into a classroom, she was seventeen. Today, Tara has a PhD in history and a #1 New York Times bestselling book, “Educated”, a memoir about her experience growing up undereducated in rural Idaho in a Mormon survivalist family. Tara and Adam talk about the triumphs and struggles of educating yourself and others, what it takes to open other people’s minds, and the difficult and surprising emotions that arise when we challenge –and even change– our beliefs. Transcripts for ReThinking are available at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts
4/18/2023
37:14
How do incentives really work? with Uri Gneezy
What motivates us to do… well, anything? Uri Gneezy is a behavioral economist who has changed our understanding of how incentives influence our decisions and actions. Adam and Uri take a deep dive into the psychology of rewards and punishments -- and when and why they backfire. Uri’s latest book “Mixed Signals: How Incentives Really Work” is out now. Transcripts for ReThinking are available at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts
4/11/2023
36:27
Sci-fi writer Andy Weir doesn't love writing
Andy Weir is the bestselling author of The Martian and Project Hail Mary. He’s known for weaving deep, carefully researched science into his novels, building intricate sci-fi worlds that have captivated millions of readers. But here’s a plot twist: Andy doesn’t actually love the act of writing itself – so how does he motivate himself to do it anyway? Adam talks with Andy about the creative process, the skills involved in discarding bad ideas, finding joy in worldbuilding and research, and why you should never be writing with a sequel in mind. Transcripts for ReThinking are available at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts
4/4/2023
41:10
The science of performing under pressure with Sian Beilock
Sian Beilock is a cognitive scientist who specializes in why we choke under pressure. She’s also the first woman to be elected President of Dartmouth College. Sian shares with Adam her unique perspective on delivering results in high-stress environments, the value of sitting with discomfort, and strategies for guarding against performance anxiety. Transcripts for ReThinking are available at go.ted.com/RWAGscripts
You spend a quarter of your life at work. You should enjoy it! Organizational psychologist Adam Grant takes you inside the minds of some of the world’s most unusual professionals to discover the keys to a better work life. From learning how to love your rivals to harnessing the power of frustration, one thing’s for sure: You’ll never see your job the same way again. Produced in partnership with Transmitter Media.